KINGWOOD — Preston County commissioners hope to answer many of the questions about a proposed EMS ordinance at a Feb. 14 work session. Commissioners have debated the possibility of passing an ordinance to set a fee for more than a year. On Tuesday, Commission President Samantha Stone said by then she hopes to have “a good rough estimate” on “the cost of equipment and different things that we’re working with getting from different counties, estimates of costs to operate and different things like that.”

PRESTON COUNTY, WV ・ 20 HOURS AGO