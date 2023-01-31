Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 2/3/23
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said there were some heart to heart conversations following the lackluster effort at TCU, and hopes his team understands "the position they have put themselves in" as they try to make the NCAA Tournament. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase...
WVNews
Depth, pressure lead East Fairmont girls past Liberty
PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Behind a swarming defense that forced 31 turnovers, the East Fairmont Bees earned their 18th win of the season Friday, defeating the Liberty Mountaineers, 58-33, at East Fairmont High School. The Bees pressured the Mountaineers throughout the game, utilizing their roster depth to...
WVNews
Column: Odd timing for basketball hire but with a promising addition
Mountaineer basketball made a coaching hire recently, and all things considered, it seems like it found a good addition. I’ll admit that the mid-season dismissal of long-time WVU basketball associate head coach Larry Harrison still has me puzzled.
WVNews
Saturday Salutes
— The 2023 Bob Huggins Fish Fry. With Bob Huggins and Charles Barkley leading the way, the event raised $1.8 million to support the WVU Cancer Institute and Remember the Miners. — The Maier Foundation of Charleston, which recently made a $1 million donation to WVU through the WVU Foundation....
WVNews
The Donut Spot opens in Buckhannon (West Virginia) for hungry, nostalgic customers
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Fresh coffee and sweet confections were selling out once again Friday at 51 North Locust St. in Buckhannon after The Donut Shop reopened as The Donut Spot. The location, which reopened at 6 a.m. Friday, will be open 24 hours a day, seven days...
WVNews
South Harrison girls earn road victory at Clay County
CLAY, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison girls basketball scored 19 points from the free-throw line and held Clay County to just 13 points in the first three quarters to pick up a 38-28 road win Friday. The Hawks trailed 7-6 after the first quarter but outscored the Panthers...
WVNews
Chad Ashby Ballard
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Chad Ashby Ballard, 41, of Bridgeport, passed away on January 23, 2023. He was born in Clarksburg on November 13, 1981, a son of Timothy “Tim” Ballard and Shelley Martin Ballard, both of Bridgeport.
WVNews
Monongalia County Commissioners headed to Charleston, West Virginia, for conference
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — All three of Monongalia County’s commissioners will travel to Charleston this weekend. They, along with other county elected officials and county staff, will be attending the West Virginia Association of Counties 2023 Conference of Counties in Charleston which begins on Sunday and runs through Wednesday. The commissioners will be back in time for their regular meeting on Wednesday.
WVNews
Event Center at Brushy Fork management to change in Buckhannon (West Virginia)
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The future management of The Event Center at Brushy Fork within the City of Buckhannon will be discussed with city and regional leaders as soon as meetings can be set, according to city leaders. “The Upshur County Convention and Visitors Bureau is no longer...
WVNews
Dorsey Paul Kelley
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Dorsey Paul Kelley, 89, a resident of Bridgeport, WV went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 3, 2023. He was born July 24, 1933 in Barbour County, WV. He was the son of the late Dorsey and Edna (Nestor) Kelley.
WVNews
Community calendar
• The National Active and Retired Federal Employees, Mountaineer Chapter, will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Shoneys Restaurant in Morgantown. Preston County Commissioner Hunter Thomas will discuss the duties and responsibilities of county commissions.
WVNews
West Virginia high school students uses music, nonprofit to raise literacy rates
High school student Rania Zuri has made it her mission to end book deserts in West Virginia. Book deserts are places without libraries and bookstores, threatening literacy rates for young children. A senior at Morgantown High School, Zuri founded the LiTEArary Society to provide books to preschool children across West Virginia.
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education to discuss electric school bus pilot program Tuesday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education will meet Tuesday for a regular session that will include discussion about an upcoming electric school bus pilot program. A representative from GreenPower Motor Co. will make a presentation to the board on behalf of the electric school...
WVNews
Sweet Tart Dance held at the Harrison County Senior Center
The Harrison County Senior Center held a Sweet Tart Dance for kids aged 12 and under during First Friday. Music was provided by DJ BHos and the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library brought a chocolate fountain.
WVNews
Aurora/Eglon News
The Union District Ministerial Association has released the 2023 Lenten Services schedule, beginning with Ash Wednesday on Feb. 22 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Red House. All services will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. More information will be forthcoming later in February. The St. Paul’s Lutheran Church...
WVNews
Calendar of Events for Saturday
Roosevelt-Wilson Class of 1965 monthly breakfast, 9 a.m., FOP Restaurant, Nutter Fort. Alumni, family, friends. 304-745-5444.
WVNews
Terra Alta Civic Club recaps projects and plans for others
TERRA ALTA — The Terra Alta Civic Club held its most recent meeting at the Terra Alta Ambulance Hall. Those present were Carolyn Cosner, Margie Dixon, Mary Jo Gregg, Norleen and Jim Hoadley, Marilyn Metheny, Jenni Mills, Gail Rose and Charlotte Wiles.
WVNews
County commissioners expect more info on EMS by Feb. 14 meeting
KINGWOOD — Preston County commissioners hope to answer many of the questions about a proposed EMS ordinance at a Feb. 14 work session. Commissioners have debated the possibility of passing an ordinance to set a fee for more than a year. On Tuesday, Commission President Samantha Stone said by then she hopes to have “a good rough estimate” on “the cost of equipment and different things that we’re working with getting from different counties, estimates of costs to operate and different things like that.”
WVNews
Arthurdale Heritage, Rowlesburg Historical Society ask commission for funds
KINGWOOD — Arthurdale Heritage, Inc., updated county commissioners on the program’s successes last year, and both Arthurdale and the Rowlesburg Historical Society requested stimulus funds to help continue their work. Commissioners said at Tuesday’s meeting that they will look over the requests and bids more closely and make...
WVNews
Fed funds available for emergency food & shelter programs in Upshur County
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Upshur County has been awarded $10,253 in federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP). These funds are part of Phase 40 and are to supplement emergency...
