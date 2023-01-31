ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 2/3/23

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said there were some heart to heart conversations following the lackluster effort at TCU, and hopes his team understands "the position they have put themselves in" as they try to make the NCAA Tournament.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Depth, pressure lead East Fairmont girls past Liberty

PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Behind a swarming defense that forced 31 turnovers, the East Fairmont Bees earned their 18th win of the season Friday, defeating the Liberty Mountaineers, 58-33, at East Fairmont High School. The Bees pressured the Mountaineers throughout the game, utilizing their roster depth to...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Column: Odd timing for basketball hire but with a promising addition

Mountaineer basketball made a coaching hire recently, and all things considered, it seems like it found a good addition. I’ll admit that the mid-season dismissal of long-time WVU basketball associate head coach Larry Harrison still has me puzzled.
WVNews

Saturday Salutes

— The 2023 Bob Huggins Fish Fry. With Bob Huggins and Charles Barkley leading the way, the event raised $1.8 million to support the WVU Cancer Institute and Remember the Miners. — The Maier Foundation of Charleston, which recently made a $1 million donation to WVU through the WVU Foundation....
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

South Harrison girls earn road victory at Clay County

CLAY, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison girls basketball scored 19 points from the free-throw line and held Clay County to just 13 points in the first three quarters to pick up a 38-28 road win Friday. The Hawks trailed 7-6 after the first quarter but outscored the Panthers...
LOST CREEK, WV
WVNews

Chad Ashby Ballard

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Chad Ashby Ballard, 41, of Bridgeport, passed away on January 23, 2023. He was born in Clarksburg on November 13, 1981, a son of Timothy “Tim” Ballard and Shelley Martin Ballard, both of Bridgeport.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Monongalia County Commissioners headed to Charleston, West Virginia, for conference

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — All three of Monongalia County’s commissioners will travel to Charleston this weekend. They, along with other county elected officials and county staff, will be attending the West Virginia Association of Counties 2023 Conference of Counties in Charleston which begins on Sunday and runs through Wednesday. The commissioners will be back in time for their regular meeting on Wednesday.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Dorsey Paul Kelley

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Dorsey Paul Kelley, 89, a resident of Bridgeport, WV went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 3, 2023. He was born July 24, 1933 in Barbour County, WV. He was the son of the late Dorsey and Edna (Nestor) Kelley.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Community calendar

• The National Active and Retired Federal Employees, Mountaineer Chapter, will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Shoneys Restaurant in Morgantown. Preston County Commissioner Hunter Thomas will discuss the duties and responsibilities of county commissions.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Aurora/Eglon News

The Union District Ministerial Association has released the 2023 Lenten Services schedule, beginning with Ash Wednesday on Feb. 22 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Red House. All services will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. More information will be forthcoming later in February. The St. Paul’s Lutheran Church...
AURORA, WV
WVNews

Terra Alta Civic Club recaps projects and plans for others

TERRA ALTA — The Terra Alta Civic Club held its most recent meeting at the Terra Alta Ambulance Hall. Those present were Carolyn Cosner, Margie Dixon, Mary Jo Gregg, Norleen and Jim Hoadley, Marilyn Metheny, Jenni Mills, Gail Rose and Charlotte Wiles.
TERRA ALTA, WV
WVNews

County commissioners expect more info on EMS by Feb. 14 meeting

KINGWOOD — Preston County commissioners hope to answer many of the questions about a proposed EMS ordinance at a Feb. 14 work session. Commissioners have debated the possibility of passing an ordinance to set a fee for more than a year. On Tuesday, Commission President Samantha Stone said by then she hopes to have “a good rough estimate” on “the cost of equipment and different things that we’re working with getting from different counties, estimates of costs to operate and different things like that.”
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Arthurdale Heritage, Rowlesburg Historical Society ask commission for funds

KINGWOOD — Arthurdale Heritage, Inc., updated county commissioners on the program’s successes last year, and both Arthurdale and the Rowlesburg Historical Society requested stimulus funds to help continue their work. Commissioners said at Tuesday’s meeting that they will look over the requests and bids more closely and make...
ARTHURDALE, WV

