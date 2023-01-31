Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
WAND TV
R3 youth programs working to combat violence in central Illinois
The National Youth Advocate Program is using more than $250,000 from a state grant to launch initiatives focused on violence prevention. As a mom of teens, Brandi Brown is worried about her kids staying safe. "So much with the social media and so much online that's unseen- that you have...
WAND TV
Coolest product in Illinois contest opens
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A basketball style bracket contest is underway once again conducted by the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association (IMA). Makers Madness allows the public to nominate and vote on “The coolest thing made in Illinois.”. This is the fourth year for the contest. The first-year winner...
WAND TV
The cold eases across Central Illinois after today
(WAND WEATHER)- A warm up is on the way to Central Illinois. However, we have to endure one more bitterly cold day. We woke up to single digit temperatures north and teens south Friday morning. Wind chills were below zero for many of us. Despite abundant sunshine and diminishing winds...
WAND TV
Child in California mountain lion attack leaves hospital
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 5-year-old boy who was attacked by a mountain lion while hiking in rural Northern California with his mother and grandfather has been released from a hospital. Capt. Patrick Foy, a spokesman with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, says the boy had raced ahead of the adults on a trail in San Mateo County, south of San Francisco, Tuesday when the big cat pounced on him and pinned him to the ground. Foy said Wednesday that the boy fought the mountain lion and tried to free himself, but the animal only let go after the child’s mother charged at it. He says the boy was released from the hospital Tuesday. The attack was reported shortly before 7 p.m. on Tunitas Creek Road, south of Half Moon Bay.
WAND TV
One more bitterly cold night ahead for Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- After one more bitterly cold day, a nice warm-up is on the way to Central Illinois. Ahead of a strong cold front today, we'll see mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions with highs reaching the low-40s. However, once that front moves through later today, we'll drop into the...
WAND TV
2-3 Friday Frenzy
(WAND) - The Friday Frenzy is back. The WAND Sports crew covered a dozen games as the postseason approaches. Plus, we unveil our Athlete and Team of the Week. Mark Tupper also stops by to discuss Illinois basketball's matchup with Iowa. PART ONE. MacArthur 71, Eisenhower 43. Rochester 44, Sacred...
