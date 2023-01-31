SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 5-year-old boy who was attacked by a mountain lion while hiking in rural Northern California with his mother and grandfather has been released from a hospital. Capt. Patrick Foy, a spokesman with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, says the boy had raced ahead of the adults on a trail in San Mateo County, south of San Francisco, Tuesday when the big cat pounced on him and pinned him to the ground. Foy said Wednesday that the boy fought the mountain lion and tried to free himself, but the animal only let go after the child’s mother charged at it. He says the boy was released from the hospital Tuesday. The attack was reported shortly before 7 p.m. on Tunitas Creek Road, south of Half Moon Bay.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO