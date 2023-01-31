Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Whole Foods Market Opens First Location In Montana
The richest woman in MontanaLuay RahilBozeman, MT
Whole Foods Market is Opening 1st Store in MontanaBryan DijkhuizenBozeman, MT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Major grocery store chain set to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBozeman, MT
I-90 reopens between Logan and Manhattan after cattle trailer crash
The Montana Department of Transportation reports that traffic is being diverted off I-90 in both directions between Logan and Manhattan due to a commercial vehicle crash in the median.
Eastbound vehicles back up for miles amid I-90 closure in Livingston
MISSOULA, Mont. — Miles of cars and semitrucks sat stuck on Interstate 90 between Bozeman and Livingston Wednesday. Some of the folks had no idea traffic was going to be a complete standstill. “Nobody was at the last exit telling us to get off or anything. Now they're saying...
I-90 closed from Livingston to Big Timber for bad weather
The Montana Department of Transportation closed Interstate 90 from Livingston to Big Timber Tuesday afternoon due to severe driving conditions.
Multi-phase development under construction in northwest Bozeman
A multi-phase project in north Bozeman is expected to bring plenty of commercial and residential properties to the area.
Popular Montana Stretch Of Interstate Closed Because Of Weather.
The last few days have brought rough weather for much of Montana as the roads, highways, and interstates are covered with snow and ice. This, of course, makes traveling difficult, and at times, impossible as those traveling on I-90 through Livingston learned firsthand this morning. The popular stretch of interstate...
Massive Opportunity, Popular Small Town BBQ Spot Up For Sale
Have you ever wanted to own your own restaurant with a built-in clientele and a fantastic reputation? Here's your opportunity. When people think of Montana, delicious BBQ doesn't often come to mind. You'd be surprised to learn that many fantastic BBQ spots can be found throughout Montana. Whether you are in the mood for pulled pork, ribs, or whatever your heart desires, there are BBQ joints that will be perfect for you.
Strange Times in Bozeman: Several Businesses Surprisingly Close
We're not even two months into 2023, and there have been several massive closures in the Bozeman area. Bozeman is a place where there is constant business news. We recently talked about four massive changes to downtown Bozeman. This included several restaurants and bars closing, such as El Camino, Kitty Warren, Happy Box, and Smoke, Fire, & Coal.
Earthquake Reported Near Livingston, Montana
Some residents in Central Montana may have felt the ground shake under their feet and the effects may have been felt in northwest Wyoming. The US Geological Survey says at around 12:30pm MST on Monday (January 30th), an earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale occurred within 10 miles north-northwest of Livingston.
Missoula now Montana’s 2nd busiest airport, Billings falls to 4th
Missoula airport officials say while Bozeman remains the state's busiest airport Missoula, which often held the third spot, moved into the No. 2 position as Billings fell to fourth.
Bozeman restaurant under new ownership by notable singer-songwriters
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Open Range restaurant in Bozeman is under new ownership by singer-songwriters Joey and Gavin DeGraw. NBC Montana confirmed Thursday the DeGraw brothers became the owners of the establishment in November. Previously, Open Range was only open a few days a week. Now the restaurant is...
Thirsty? Here’s The Top 10 Drunkest Towns In Montana
Montanans do a lot of things well, and one of those things includes drinking. Each year a city or two from Montana will make the list of the drunkest cities in America (normally Bozeman or Missoula), it seems that most of the towns that make the national list are all in the northern part of the country. I'm guessing part of this is because up north, we have winter 6 months out of the year and sometimes that's enough to drive someone to drink.
People in Western Montana Rattled By Unusually Big Earthquake
Earthquakes in Montana are fairly common. The Intermountain Seismic Belt extends throughout much of the western part of the state. Montana ranks 4th in the country for most seismically active states. On Monday, residents of Livingston, Montana, and the surrounding area reported feeling an earthquake. According to USGS, the quake...
A Look Inside Montana’s 1st Whole Foods Market
Whole Foods Market has cut the ribbon on its newest location, marking its first foray into the state of Montana. The 31,718-square-foot store in Bozeman was designed with outdoor adventure in mind and features a modern, earthy look with exposed wood beams, high ceilings and large paneled windows overlooking the nearby mountains.
Victims identified in Friday's semi-truck crash
The two people killed in an early morning crash on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Bozeman have been identified.
Bald eagles flock to Logan Landfill
The Logan Landfill has turned into a great spot to do a little bird watching. Employees say they see about 50-60 eagles a day out there scavenging for food.
Opinion: Why Are Some Montanans Such Hateful, Horrible People?
Here in Montana, we have some top-notch folks. In fact, the state is filled with wonderful people that are willing to help any chance they get. Then on the other end, we've got some folks that are just plain awful. The truth is most of these people live on the...
An Early Look At Montana State Football’s 2023 Schedule
No matter what time of year it is, it's never too early to talk about Bobcat football and what the season might have in store for us. Montana State Football had a stellar 2022 season by co-winning the Big Sky Conference and beating its in-state rivals the University of Montana with ESPN's College Gameday being present. The Bobcats sadly fell short to the eventual FCS National Champions South Dakota State in the Semifinals, but the team should hold their heads high.
Former Montana State volleyball coach Daniel Jones joins UNLV
BOZEMAN — Former Montana State head volleyball coach Daniel Jones is now an assistant coach at UNLV, the school announced Thursday. Jones, who spent the previous five years as MSU's head coach, is the first staff addition for UNLV's new head coach Malia Shoji. "Excited to get to work...
