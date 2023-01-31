ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, MT

96.7 KISS FM

Massive Opportunity, Popular Small Town BBQ Spot Up For Sale

Have you ever wanted to own your own restaurant with a built-in clientele and a fantastic reputation? Here's your opportunity. When people think of Montana, delicious BBQ doesn't often come to mind. You'd be surprised to learn that many fantastic BBQ spots can be found throughout Montana. Whether you are in the mood for pulled pork, ribs, or whatever your heart desires, there are BBQ joints that will be perfect for you.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Strange Times in Bozeman: Several Businesses Surprisingly Close

We're not even two months into 2023, and there have been several massive closures in the Bozeman area. Bozeman is a place where there is constant business news. We recently talked about four massive changes to downtown Bozeman. This included several restaurants and bars closing, such as El Camino, Kitty Warren, Happy Box, and Smoke, Fire, & Coal.
BOZEMAN, MT
Sheridan Media

Earthquake Reported Near Livingston, Montana

Some residents in Central Montana may have felt the ground shake under their feet and the effects may have been felt in northwest Wyoming. The US Geological Survey says at around 12:30pm MST on Monday (January 30th), an earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale occurred within 10 miles north-northwest of Livingston.
LIVINGSTON, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman restaurant under new ownership by notable singer-songwriters

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Open Range restaurant in Bozeman is under new ownership by singer-songwriters Joey and Gavin DeGraw. NBC Montana confirmed Thursday the DeGraw brothers became the owners of the establishment in November. Previously, Open Range was only open a few days a week. Now the restaurant is...
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Thirsty? Here’s The Top 10 Drunkest Towns In Montana

Montanans do a lot of things well, and one of those things includes drinking. Each year a city or two from Montana will make the list of the drunkest cities in America (normally Bozeman or Missoula), it seems that most of the towns that make the national list are all in the northern part of the country. I'm guessing part of this is because up north, we have winter 6 months out of the year and sometimes that's enough to drive someone to drink.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

People in Western Montana Rattled By Unusually Big Earthquake

Earthquakes in Montana are fairly common. The Intermountain Seismic Belt extends throughout much of the western part of the state. Montana ranks 4th in the country for most seismically active states. On Monday, residents of Livingston, Montana, and the surrounding area reported feeling an earthquake. According to USGS, the quake...
MONTANA STATE
progressivegrocer.com

A Look Inside Montana’s 1st Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market has cut the ribbon on its newest location, marking its first foray into the state of Montana. The 31,718-square-foot store in Bozeman was designed with outdoor adventure in mind and features a modern, earthy look with exposed wood beams, high ceilings and large paneled windows overlooking the nearby mountains.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

An Early Look At Montana State Football’s 2023 Schedule

No matter what time of year it is, it's never too early to talk about Bobcat football and what the season might have in store for us. Montana State Football had a stellar 2022 season by co-winning the Big Sky Conference and beating its in-state rivals the University of Montana with ESPN's College Gameday being present. The Bobcats sadly fell short to the eventual FCS National Champions South Dakota State in the Semifinals, but the team should hold their heads high.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Former Montana State volleyball coach Daniel Jones joins UNLV

BOZEMAN — Former Montana State head volleyball coach Daniel Jones is now an assistant coach at UNLV, the school announced Thursday. Jones, who spent the previous five years as MSU's head coach, is the first staff addition for UNLV's new head coach Malia Shoji. "Excited to get to work...
BOZEMAN, MT

