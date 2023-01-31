ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan adds 6,027 COVID cases over past week, 245 deaths

 3 days ago
The State of Michigan added 6,027 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released Tuesday from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

That comes out to an average of 861 confirmed and probable cases per day.

According to the state, there were 245 weekly deaths from confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19.

In all, there have been 3,030,505 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in Michigan and 41,690 deaths.

