ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Investors pin hopes on ETH crossing $1800
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Since 20 January, Ethereum has encountered resistance at $1,680. Even so, there is optimism that ETH will reach $1,800 or even higher by the end of February due to the ascending triangular pattern and improvements in investor mood in ETH derivatives. Of course, how ETH performs as it approaches the pattern deadline by mid-February will determine how everything plays out.
ambcrypto.com
Dogecoin [DOGE] maintains its uptrend – Is a $0.1 value feasible?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. DOGE chalked a rising channel. The Funding Rate was positive as monthly holders’ saw gains. Dogecoin [DOGE] enjoyed a double boost in the past few days and...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin records uptick as whales return: What this means for the king coin
Bitcoin saw over 50,000 in Coin Days Destroyed. The Aroon indicator, however, pointed to the absence of pending price reversal. There are indications that Bitcoin’s [BTC] recovery remained active at press time, and that it may soon surpass the $23,000 price level. The fact that these transactions appeared to be increasing suggested that it was caused by the movement of whales.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin [BTC]: The rest of the month may not be fruitful, here is why
BTC’s Realized Capitalization showed that the leading coin is now overbought. On-chain assessment hints at a price drawback in the coming days. According to CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler Jr, due to the bullish nature of the general cryptocurrency market since the year began, the Realized Capitalization metric for many assets grew significantly in the past 20 days.
ambcrypto.com
How SAND has fared since the commencement of its token unlock
The Sandbox commenced a token unlock process of 170 million SAND tokens. The market has since traded in a tight range. In the last 12 hours, The Sandbox executed a massive unlock rollout, releasing a total of 170 million SAND tokens worth $130 million. The unlock was carried out from...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu [SHIB] bull run is here? Thanks to the hype surrounding…
At press time, SHIB’s price increased by more than 25% in the last seven days. Metrics and market indicators supported the possibility of a further uptrend. Shiba Inu [SHIB] recently outperformed all the other cryptos on the top 20 list with its price action. According to CoinMarketCap, SHIB registered...
ambcrypto.com
Algorand (ALGO) Price Prediction 2025-2030: ALGO witnesses new high, could rally 25%
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of Algorand (ALGO) was largely stagnant over the last week, trading at $0.2688 at press time. ALGO rallied by 6% to a two-month high. The scalable blockchain token could further rally to an additional 25% if they meet certain market conditions.
ambcrypto.com
Is BNB chain’s dominance about to decline? New data suggests…
BNB chain’s affairs could slow down due to declining dApp activity. The altcoin’s DeFi state remains strong as TVL grows. BNB, one of the largest cryptocurrencies in terms of market cap, recently posted data showcasing high activity on its network. According to the tweet, the number of weekly...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum breaks into $1,700 range briefly as traders scramble for profit
2 February saw ETH hit $1,713 for the first time in four months. The inflow of ETH into exchanges exceeds the outflow signifying sell pressure. Ethereum [ETH] experienced a price increase before the close of the trading session on 2 February, bringing it to its highest level in more than four months. How did traders respond to it, and how might their responses impact the future price of ETH?
ambcrypto.com
MANA shows signs of a pullback, where can bulls look to enter next?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The lower timeframe market structure of MANA was bullish. The $0.75 level acted as support- but will it be broken soon in a pullback?. Decentraland has performed strongly...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereumfair embarks on a crusade to save PoW consensus, here’s how
EthereumFair wants to fork Dogecoin to ensure that it forever remains a PoW network. EthereumFair’s fair performance has dwindled since its blockchain went live. EthereumFair, the first fork of the Ethereum blockchain in response to the switch to the Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, has announced plans to establish a DAO and fork the Dogecoin network.
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink [LINK] dropped to a key support level – Will it hold?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. LINK faced a price rejection at the selling pressure zone at $7.500. Holders still enjoyed profits. Chainlink’s [LINK] uptrend momentum was facing a crucial short-term blockade. LINK dropped...
ambcrypto.com
Billionaire pitches Bitcoin to Sri Lanka, gets snubbed
Billionaire investor Tim Draper recently pitched Bitcoin adoption to Sri Lankan officials. The pitch was shot down by the Governor of the Central Bank. Pro-crypto investor Tim Draper’s recent trip to Sri Lanka is making headlines after the Silicon Valley billionaire’s Bitcoin pitch for the embattled island nation was rejected. Draper was in Sri Lanka to film an episode of his TV show. During the visit, he met several high-profile politicians, including the country’s President.
ambcrypto.com
Evaluating Bitcoin’s price trajectory if regulators dial-up heat on crypto
Bitcoin may be subjected to regulatory headwinds in the next few weeks. Whale and institutional demand for Bitcoin see a slight recovery. Bitcoin had a strong start this year but that sentiment might soon change. Especially now that fears of a recession are threatening to rip the proverbial bandage off the recovering market. The risk of regulatory-induced FUD might also contribute to a less exciting outcome than anticipated.
ambcrypto.com
Can Binance Coin’s [BNB] increased adoption help it beat the bears?
FCF Pay announced that it will accept BNB for virtual prepaid debit cards. Metrics remain bullish, but market indicators gave reasons for concern. Binance Coin [BNB] posted its weekly metrics on 4 February, mentioning a few of the chain’s notable statistics. As per the latest data, BNB’s weekly transactions exceeded 17 million, while the daily average transaction remained at 2.87 million. Furthermore, its weekly and daily average users stood at 2.78 million and 829k, respectively.
ambcrypto.com
Is it time to jump on the TRON [TRX] bandwagon, based on these developments
TRON will soon announce partnership with BitTorrent. TRX’s price increased over the last day and the metrics, along with market indicators, looked bullish. TRON [TRX] reached a new milestone that reflected its increased adoption across the globe. TRONSCAN revealed that TRON’s total accounts surpassed the 140 million mark – they stood at 140,010,268 at press time.
ambcrypto.com
XRP could enter a price correction in the next few days, here’s why
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. XRP exhibited divergence on key price chart technical indicators. The token saw an increased building on the network, but investors’ confidence declined. Ripple [XRP] could face a...
ambcrypto.com
Solana’s Everlend: What happens when project fails to meet liquidity needs
Everlend recently announced that it is shutting down its operations. Assessing the potential impact of Solana’s new loss. Every blockchain network aims to achieve healthy growth and the same goes for dApps and projects operating within those networks. But, success is not always guaranteed especially in unfavorable market conditions....
ambcrypto.com
Aave rallies 30% in a month- Are whale transactions responsible for hike?
Aave [AAVE] has seen increased activity from whales as its value has also increased. The Netflow and price movement suggest a positive impact on AAVE. The whales’ interest in cryptocurrencies recently appears to have intensified. According to recent statistics, Aave [AAVE] has attracted the interest of whales, but how has whale action affected it?
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu is strongly bullish but sellers can look for scalping opportunities soon
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure was firmly bullish. The price headed into a cloud of resistance, which meant a pullback could occur. Bitcoin hovered about the $23.4k mark at press...
