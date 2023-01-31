Read full article on original website
Team Avatar Returns in the 'Avatar: The Last Airbender—Imbalance Omnibus'
TEAM AVATAR RETURNS IN THE “AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER—IMBALANCE OMNIBUS”. Aang faces a decision from which there is no return!. Avatar Aang and friends return in Avatar: The Last Airbender—Imbalance Omnibus in partnership with Paramount Consumer Products, now available for the first time in a paperback collection. The omnibus features work by members of the award-winning team behind Suki, Alone including writer Faith Erin Hicks (Avatar: The Last Airbender––Katara and the Pirate's Silver, The Last of Us: American Dreams), illustrator Peter Wartman (Suki, Alone, Stonebreaker) and colorists Adele Matera (Avatar: The Last Airbender––Katara and the Pirate’s Silver, Star Wars Adventures) and Ryan Hill (Rick and Morty, Judge Dredd) and with cover art by Wartman and Matera. The 224-page omnibus collects Imbalance Parts 1-3, which picks up the story where North and South left off.
Influencer Slammed After Asking Character at Disneyland for Kiss on the Cheek
An influencer and former Love Island USA star is facing backlash on TikTok after going viral for asking a character at Disneyland for a kiss. In a video posted Jan. 28, Cely Vazquez asks Star Wars character Kylo Ren, "Do you wanna give me a kiss on the cheek?" as she leans in and taps her cheek.
Disney Park Guest Sneaks Into Restricted Backstage Area, Regrets What They See
Peeking backstage at the Disney Parks is a dream for many Disney fans. While the reality of what’s “behind the curtain” is mostly break rooms, storage, and maintenance areas, the mystery intrigues many Guests. Some Disney “urban explorers” have gone so far as to get arrested for trespassing and theft.
Blink and You’ll MISS This Disney 100th Anniversary Detail
There are so many things at Disney that are considered “iconic,” and among those are the Cast Members. For decades now, Cast Members at both Disneyland and Disney World have donned an equally iconic name tag. After all, it’s gotta be pretty cool to show off that you work for Mickey Mouse! Now, there’s a new update coming for Cast Members to celebrate the company’s 100th Anniversary.
Disney World Guests Overrun Dated Ride, Break Attraction
Walt Disney World Resort just found itself down another ride. Splash Mountain permanently closed after its final day on Sunday. The popular Disney Park attraction has been open for more than 30 years and featured characters Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear. The attraction was based on themes from the controversial movie Song of the South, which ultimately led Disney to the decision to close it permanently and change it to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
Guests Threatened During Disney Ride Breakdown
Some Walt Disney World Resort fans dream of being stuck on an attraction. It’s almost a right-of-passage in the fan community; many clamor for the chance to see secret backstage areas!. But the experience of being on a broken Disney Parks ride isn’t always what it’s cracked up to...
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Adding New Time-Saving Feature
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is poised to be a bigger game in terms of size than Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order that came before it, so to help players better explore its world, Respawn Entertainment is adding a pair of traversal features. The new Star Wars game will include both fast travel and ridable mounts, new details have confirmed, so that players can quickly move from Point A to Point B and get back to exploring. These two options should make it easier for players to decide just how much time they want to spend exploring versus everything else the game has to offer.
Disney World Reveals Details How to Get on a Popular New Ride
Guests of Disney World's Magic Kingdom must prepare ahead of time if they want to ride a new popular ride that's about to open.
What Do the Snapchat Emojis Mean? Here's What We Know
Let's be honest — sending Snapchats back and forth with your besties totally beats a regular text message. With all the fun filters and features the app provides, you can express any emotion in unique ways that'll spice up any convo. If you're sending snaps to your favorite people on the regular, then you've probably seen the lil emojis that pop up next to their username.
Disney Creeps Out Guests With Latest Introduction
Seeing various colorful characters scattered throughout the Disney Parks is not just typical, it’s expected. Visiting the Magic Kingdom and not getting a hug from Mickey is almost insulting, but not all of Disney’s characters are that approachable. In fact, Disney has truly dropped the ball on their character designs on occasion. It’s not often, but when Disney misses the mark, they really miss the mark.
Disney Character Appears to Say Racial Slur In Shocking Video
When Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway opened at Disneyland Park this month, most Guests’ biggest issues with the immersive ride were the pricey Individual Lightning Lane and complicated virtual queue. But a recent TikTok has Disney Parks fans up in arms about a completely different aspect of the ride.
2 Big Ways The Disney World Park Pass System Could Change in 2023
If there’s one thing that’s for certain at Disney, it’s that things are always changing. That’s never been more evident than as of late — with CEO shakeups, potential battles over Disney’s board, attraction updates, and more hitting the company in the last three months alone. Park passes were also recently hit with changes in Disney World and Disneyland, and fans are hoping that could be a signal that more park pass changes are on the way. While Disney has shared that they won’t be going away anytime soon, here are two BIG ways the Disney World park pass system could change in 2023.
Clayton Echard & Rachel Recchia Reunited On TikTok (Seriously)
The drama from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor just keeps on giving. On Feb. 1, Echard and Rachel Recchia shocked Bachelor Nation by reuniting on TikTok. In the videos, the duo seemed pretty friendly, despite the painful breakup in their past. Confused? Same. ICYMI, throughout Echard’s season, Recchia...
What Is The Gas App? Discord Bought The Compliments-Based Platform
There’s no better feeling than getting a compliment from someone you don’t really know, and now there’s an app that recreates that feeling all the time. Gas is a platform that lets users anonymously compliment their friends, classmates, and crushes through fun polls that are sure to give your a serious self-esteem boost. Gas has been popping off in high schools ever since its debut in August 2022, but now that Discord bought the app on Jan. 17, the compliments-based platform might be the next social media to blow up.
Simu Liu Picked Up A Fan's Lightsaber At Disneyland And Now I Need To See Him In A Star Wars Movie
Watch Simu Liu channel his inner Jedi at Disneyland.
Star Wars: Darth Vader #31 Preview: Second Chances
You ever feel bad about your ex dying so you make all her best friends serve you in evil? Vader knows how you feel in this review of Star Wars: Darth Vader #31. Welcome to our preview of Marvel's Star Wars: Darth Vader #31. You ever feel bad about your ex dying so you make all her best friends serve you in evil? Vader knows how you feel in this review of Star Wars: Darth Vader #31. Joining me is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. Let's see what LOLtron has to say about this preview, but be warned, LOLtron, if you try to take over the world this time, you won't like the consequences.
Daisy Ridley reflects on whether or not she actually enjoyed her ‘Star Wars’ experience
The Star Wars sequel trilogy has come and gone, for better or worse, and fans are left wondering when we’ll see George Lucas’ storied sci-fi franchise return to the big screen. Ever since COVID-19 came along to ravage the livelihood of humanity, we’ve heard nary a whisper about a project that doesn’t also involve Disney Plus.
Hasbro Deploys Exclusive Star Wars 212th Clone Trooper Multipack
Coming to fans from a Galaxy Far, Far Away, Hasbro has unveiled new Star Wars collectibles are on the way like a Clone Trooper multipack!. It is time to turn some clankers into scrap metal once again as Hasbro unveils a new Clone Trooper Multipack. Releasing as part of the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection, the 212th Clone Battalion is reporting for duty. This brand new release is similar to past Hasbro Pulse and Shop Disney exclusives, with a non-windowed 4-figure set. This set features the four battle-ready Phase II Clones from The Clone Wars with their signature 212th yellow armor. Star Wars fans will get four clones all with removable helmets and six blasters, to get the party starter. One of the best features in this set is Clone Trooper Waxer is among the ranks, giving Star Wars fans his first Vintage Collection debut. This set is getting a $10 upcharge from past releases coming in at $55.99, and is set for a Summer 2023 release. Again, this set is a Hasbro Pulse exclusive (here) as well as Shop Disney exclusive when the item finally arrives in stock.
‘Star Wars’ Fans — Wheel of Fortune Wants YOU!
We know you’re out there — those who’ve actually played the Bounty Hunter game in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, those who’ve piloted the Millennium Falcon, and those who know what a Fuzzy Tauntaun is and how to drink it! A TV game show is LOOKING for you!
A Celebrity Psychic Helped Me Make Sense Of My Love Life
Within five minutes of tuning into my energy, Medium Fleur is already observing specific details about my life. She asks if I’ve gone through a breakup recently (yes), then asks if it was with the first person I saw as a potential life partner (also yes). I’m already impressed at the psychic medium’s insight, and that’s before she asks her next set of questions: Did I recently make a strong connection with someone, and do they live in a different city? My jaw drops as I respond yes to both. How on earth did she know?
