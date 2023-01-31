Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parker police ticket snow-shoveling scofflawsNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Escape to 5 warm-weather destinations a non-stop flight from DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Alcohol most commonly abused substance in Denver, experts sayDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Preschoolers can attend immersive nature school in Highlands RanchNatasha LovatoHighlands Ranch, CO
Denver may lease Comfort Inn for homeless familiesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving insulted by Nets putting 'championship stipulation' in contract offer, per report
Kyrie Irving demanded a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, and all day news has been trickling out as to what sparked his latest beef with the organization. According to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, the Nets recently offered Irving a contract extension that included a championship stipulation, and Irving took that as "a big insult."
CBS Sports
Duke vs. North Carolina: Prediction, pick, spread, basketball game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
A new era of college basketball's most historic rivalry gets underway Saturday as Duke hosts North Carolina in the first meeting between the teams without Mike Krzyzewski coaching for the Blue Devils since his retirement after last season. Instead, its first-year coach Jon Scheyer who is leading Duke in what amounts to a pivotal ACC battle as the squads play for the 259th time in series history.
CBS Sports
Five 76ers trade targets and potential deals to land them, including familiar faces to back up Joel Embiid
As a team near the top of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, largely happy with its current rotation and short on moveable assets, the Philadelphia 76ers aren't expected to be major players at the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline this season. However, that doesn't mean they won't look to upgrade the roster around the edges. Specifically, the Sixers would probably benefit from some added depth at the center spot and on the perimeter.
CBS Sports
NBA trade deadline 2023: 60 players who could be traded, including OG Anunoby, Cam Reddish, Jae Crowder
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. ET. This means that trade season is upon us. Already, there has been one notable swap -- the Los Angeles Lakers acquired forward Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards last week in exchange for three second-round picks and Kendrick Nunn.
CBS Sports
NFL picks, Eagles vs. Chiefs odds, 2023 bets from proven model: This 4-way Super Bowl 57 parlay pays 14-1
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are on a collision course for Super Bowl 57, the culmination of the NFL season. Both teams went 14-3 during the regular season and will now compete for the Lombardi Trophy in Glendale, Ariz. on Sunday, Feb. 12. The end of the 2023 NFL playoffs also means this is the final chance to bet on the NFL this season. Caesars Sportsbook offers plenty of 2023 Super Bowl props, along with the standard spread, money line and total for Super Bowl 57. You can even bundle some of those picks together for a Super Bowl same-game parlay. Which spread, total, and Super Bowl props should you include in your NFL bets and NFL picks? Before you make any Super Bowl picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
CBS Sports
Building the Bears' perfect draft plan: Here's how Chicago should use the No. 1 overall pick
It's been nearly 40 years since the iconic 1985 Bears won the Super Bowl. While that team continues to be revered by Bears loyalists, rest assured that the fan base wants nothing more than for the franchise to field another team that can stand beside that team as a world champion.
CBS Sports
Rockets rookie Tari Eason posts one of the most bizarre box scores you will ever see in just 19 minutes
Tari Eason is a good offensive rebounder. He might even be a great one. Among rookies this season, he ranks third with 2.2 of them per game. Alperen Sengun is the only Rocket to pull in more of them thus far this year. But Eason only plays 19.4 minutes per game. He's started only three times in his career. If I were to tell you Eason had one of the greatest offensive rebounding games in the history of professional basketball, you'd probably scoff. But that's exactly what happened against the Thunder on Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Suns' Chris Paul: Scores 15 with 15 shots
Paul posted 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Friday's 106-94 victory over Boston. Paul didn't have a good shooting performance Friday, but he still salvaged his fantasy performance by posting solid passing, rebounding and defensive numbers, as he ended just two dimes away from posting what would've been his 12th double-double of the season. The veteran floor general is not the dominant point guard he once was, and there are signs that age is finally catching up to him, but he remains a productive fantasy asset. He's averaging 18.0 points, 9.0 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game across his last seven outings since returning from a hip injury that kept him sidelined for seven contests in January.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Questionable against Atlanta
Jokic is questionable for Saturday's game versus the Hawks due to left hamstring tightness. Jokic continues to deal with tightness in his left hamstring despite playing the last three games. However, the Nuggets will play a back-to-back Saturday and Sunday, so the two-time MVP could certainly miss one of those contests. If Jokic doesn't suit up, Zeke Nnaji would likely start, and DeAndre Jordan could receive some run as well.
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving's problem: There's nowhere to go in free agency, and he can't trade himself
Kyrie Irving's trade request must be giving the Brooklyn Nets déjà vu, and I'm not talking about Kevin Durant asking out. Last summer, Irving could have become a free agent and signed wherever he wanted. He preferred to sign a long-term deal with the Nets, but when the two sides couldn't agree on terms, he gave them a list of sign-and-trade destinations. According to ESPN, the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks were on his list. None of them had the cap space required to sign Irving outright.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Heads to locker room
Nurkic exited Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies with an unspecified injury, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports. Nurkic came into Wednesday's tilt as probable with left calf soreness. It's unclear whether he re-aggravated the injury or if his exit is unrelated. Regardless, Nurkic should be considered questionable to return.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Danny Green: Won't play Thursday
Green has been ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Cavaliers due to left knee surgery injury management. Green will rest for the second half of the back-to-back set after he made his season debut in Wednesday's 122-112 loss to the Trail Blazers to complete a quicker-than-expected recovery from the surgery he underwent last May to repair a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee. The 35-year-old performed well during his 10 minutes of court time, recording three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and a steal. So long as the Grizzlies' other key wings are healthy, Green doesn't project to see a major uptick in his playing time moving forward, but his perimeter shooting and wing defense should make him valuable from a real-life perspective as a member of Memphis' second unit.
CBS Sports
Bracketology: Kansas back to a No. 1 seed after win vs. Kansas State knocks Wildcats down to No. 2 line
The first bracket of February brings a change on the top line. Kansas had rejoined the party after dispatching Kansas State 90-78 at home on Tuesday. That gave the Jayhawks nine Quadrant 1 wins, the most of any team. Only overall No. 1 seed Purdue has as many and no other team has more than seven.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Pops for season-high 28 points
Gordon posted 28 points (10-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 117-111 loss to Toronto. Gordon scored at least 24 points for the third straight game, continuing easily his best stretch of the season. He remains someone who could very well be on the move come next Thursday, although that is something we have been saying for the past three seasons. He can be streamed in for points for now, but as for what the future holds, it's really anyone's guess.
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Kevin Durant drawing 'far more interest' for Nets after Kyrie Irving's trade request
In the midst of Kyrie Irving requesting a trade from the Nets, other teams around the league are far more interested in the availability of Brooklyn superstar Kevin Durant, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. This isn't surprising in the slightest, with Irving likely headed out, it may trigger Durant also wanting out of Brooklyn, and if that's the case every team in the league will be calling the Nets to try and land K.D.
CBS Sports
Punches thrown during massive Timberwolves-Magic brawl; Austin Rivers, Mo Bamba among five players ejected
Five players were ejected from the Orlando Magic's 127-120 road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night following an on-court altercation that began between Orlando center Mo Bamba and Wolves guard Austin Rivers. Both Bamba and Rivers were ejected from the game, along with Magic guard Jalen Suggs and Timberwolves forwards Taurean Prince and Jaden McDaniels.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Mike Conley: Cashes in at line
Conley posted 19 points (5-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and two blocks over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 131-128 win over the Raptors. Conley's perfect shooting from the free-throw line helped him score a season-high 19 points. The veteran point guard's two blocks were tied for his highest total of 2022-23. Conley also managed to dish out eight assists while turning the ball over just three times.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 57 player props, odds, bets, Chiefs vs. Eagles picks: Target Jalen Hurts under 45.5 rushing yards
Philadelphia wide receiver A.J. Brown has played a key role in the offense this season, going over 90 receiving yards in four straight games to close out the regular season. Brown was targeted at least eight times in all four of those games and eight times again in the NFC Championship. His over-under for targets in the Super Bowl 57 props is listed at eight, with the juice at -115 on both sides. Will he be targeted at least eight times again in the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12? Brown's receiving yards total is 71.5, a number that he eclipsed nine times during the regular season. Should you be backing him with your Super Bowl 57 prop bets? Before betting any NFL props for Super Bowl 57, you need to see the Chiefs vs. Eagles NFL prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving's trade request will result in fewer options than a player of his caliber should demand
Give Kyrie Irving this much credit. The man is not afraid to go after what he wants, regardless of who or what it costs. On Friday, six days before what was already widely expected to be a chaotic NBA trade deadline, the mercurial Brooklyn Nets point guard let his team know he wants out.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 28 points despite injury
Curry racked up 28 points (10-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 33 minutes during Thursday's 134-117 loss to Denver. Curry was at one point questionable for the contest due to a sore shoulder, but he ended up leading the Warriors with 33 minutes and 28 points. The sharpshooting point guard didn't seem to be affected at all by the shoulder issue, as he knocked down 10 of 17 shot attempts and went 5-for-10 from three-point range. Curry has scored 20-plus points in nine straight games and has averaged 31.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 5.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals over that stretch.
