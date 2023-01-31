Philadelphia wide receiver A.J. Brown has played a key role in the offense this season, going over 90 receiving yards in four straight games to close out the regular season. Brown was targeted at least eight times in all four of those games and eight times again in the NFC Championship. His over-under for targets in the Super Bowl 57 props is listed at eight, with the juice at -115 on both sides. Will he be targeted at least eight times again in the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12? Brown's receiving yards total is 71.5, a number that he eclipsed nine times during the regular season. Should you be backing him with your Super Bowl 57 prop bets? Before betting any NFL props for Super Bowl 57, you need to see the Chiefs vs. Eagles NFL prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO