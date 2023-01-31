Kentucky Derby qualifying points will be on the line when eight 3-year-olds leave the starting gate in the 2023 Holy Bull Stakes on Saturday at Gulfstream Park outside of Miami. The Dale Romans-trained Cyclone Mischief is the 2-1 morning-line favorite in the 2023 Holy Bull Stakes odds. He is coming off a victory in an allowance race on Jan. 8. Legacy Isle, trained by Rohan Crichton, and Rocket Can, trained by Bill Mott, are tied for the second-lowest odds at 7-2 on the morning line. Lord Miles (4-1) and Mr Bob (10-1) round out the top five horses in the odds. The winner of the Holy Bull will receive 20 qualifying points toward the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

4 HOURS AGO