Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was off 5.75 cents at $7.5525 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 10 cents at $6.7575 a bushel; Mar. oats was up .75 cent at $3.9475 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans lost 13.75 cents at 15.2450 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle fell .43 cent at $1.5852 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up .02 cent at $1.8552 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was off .08 cent at $.7482 a pound.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .