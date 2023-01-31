Bail reform becomes DeSantis’ latest deceptive target | Editorial Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Bail reform — the abolition of cash bail for people arrested on some (or all) charges — is not, from a statistical standpoint, a controversial topic ― which is why it has received strong bipartisan support in so many states and cities. It immediately reduces the cost burden on county governments’ local jails. When combined with thoughtful pretrial monitoring services, including ankle monitors for some people, there’s no drop-off in the number of people who show up for hearings and trials. It significantly reduces the devastating impact that arrests can have on the families of people accused of crimes, particularly low-income working households that are one bad break away from homelessness.

And despite all the noise, there’s no real proof that bail reform increases crime rates. While it’s true that violent crime rates have shown an upward trend in some communities that have enacted bail reform, crime rates are also rising in jurisdictions where cash-for-bail rules are still draconian and punitive. The most recent FBI statistics haven’t yet caught up with COVID-era crime surges, but show that in the top 10 most violent states none had enacted bail reform ― but half the states with the lowest increases in violent crime rates had bail reform in place, including New Jersey and California, which were among the first to all but eliminate cash bail.

So why are Gov. Ron DeSantis and legislative leaders turning this issue into their latest “stop WOKE” rallying cry?

There’s no doubt that Republican leaders have focused on bail reform — and other significant reforms of Florida’s resource-devouring, unjust criminal justice system — as the latest battle station on their politically motivated warpath. Last week the governor was in Miami to address the Police Benevolent Association and pointedly called out “rogue judges,” saying he thought proposed reforms would make Florida less safe. Other Republicans have rendered fear-mongering rhetoric from the same issues, pretending to have forgotten that just a few years ago, Florida was making progress toward criminal justice reform that made the state safer without destroying the lives of people accused of relatively minor crimes.

What is bail reform?

Bail itself is a straightforward concept. People who are arrested and locked up in county jails can often be quickly freed if they can post a sum of money to guarantee that they show up for hearings, trials and even post-conviction sentencing. So long as they show up, they eventually get that money back.

But many can’t afford to post bail. So they sit in jail — or pay bail bonds agencies a fixed fee, usually about 10 percent of their bail, for a bond that guarantees their appearance. They don’t get that money back (which may explain why the bail bond industry pours so much money into campaign coffers across the nation). And even at 10 percent, the cost of release is often far more than an income-constrained household can afford. As a result, more than 30,000 people — about 60 percent of Florida’s jail population — remain behind bars despite their legal designation of “innocent until proven guilty.”

In fact, there’s reason to believe that some innocent people do plead guilty or no contest so they can be released more quickly. Others are released having served more time than they would have been sentenced to under Florida’s guidelines. Almost every one of them returns to their community jobless, sometimes homeless, and struggling to rebuild their lives.

It’s a broken system, and one that few nations outside the United States still use.

Bail reform can include many facets. Most often, states eliminate bail for nonviolent offenses and low-level felonies. In some states, judges retain the ability to set bail for someone who represents a significant flight risk, or is charged with a very serious crime; judges also have the ability to say that a particularly dangerous criminal with a long record can be denied pretrial release under any circumstances. Meanwhile, many jurisdictions have adopted pretrial intervention or criminal citation programs that allow people charged with minor offenses to avoid the stigma of a criminal conviction, an outcome that can let them remain working, productive members of society if they resolve to sin no more.

Florida’s about-face

It’s a great model for Florida to follow. And just a few years ago, t hat’s the direction the state was headed with strong bipartisan support . In a 2019 op-ed for the Orlando Sentinel and South Florida Sun Sentine l, one emerging GOP star boasted about Florida’s justice-reform moves, which didn’t include direct bail reform but did lower the rate of pretrial incarceration: “In our reform, we have taken a new approach, so that we are not over-punishing low level, non-violent offenders that have a low risk to the community and a high chance of rehabilitation,” he wrote, boasting that the effort would free up resources for substance abuse and mental-health treatment along with other crime–prevention methods.

That optimistic lawmaker? Rep. Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast — the same man who is now speaker of the Florida House. Like DeSantis, Renner is a former prosecutor who knows the realities behind reforms that create a less-brutal path to redemption for those who are most likely to suffer disproportionately, including non-Caucasians and low-income Floridians. Yet he’s echoing DeSantis’ divisive rhetoric against bail reform and other justice-balancing initiatives.

The governor’s attempts to throw things into reverse is already bearing malignant fruit. In the days after his appearance at the PBA conference, the chief judge of Miami-Dade courts announced that a two-year bail reform effort was being put on hold. We hope officials in Orange, Osceola and Broward counties stick to their commitments to end cash bail for some offenders.

On this issue, as on many others, DeSantis is weaponizing ignorance to blow up any chance of bipartisanship or shared accomplishment. We have to wonder why — and what he will target next. But local officials should stick to their guns on bail reform, and be prepared to speak out if the Legislature moves to roll back the clock. Allowing the governor to undermine justice, just to score political points, would make them accomplices to fraud — costing local taxpayers tens of millions of dollars and destroying lives that could be easily put back on track.

The Orlando Sentinel Editorial Board consists of Opinion Editor Krys Fluker, Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson and Viewpoints Editor Jay Reddick. Contact us at insight@orlandosentinel.com