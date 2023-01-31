ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

One year of searching for Codi Bigsby

By Zak Dahlheimer
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VntgH_0kXnNfF300

HAMPTON, Va. - For Joe Slabinski, Founder and Executive Director of W.A.T.E.R. Team Inc., on Day 365, he reads the same vow he has kept since Day 1.

“Codi Bigsby. Missing and not forgotten. Missing in the darkness. Vanished without a trace. We will not stop, until you are home safe. January 31, 2022,” Slabinski read.

January 31, 2022 was the day Codi Bigsby was reported missing, and the first of 365 days, so far, Slabinski has spent looking for the Hampton boy.

According to Slabinski, W.A.T.E.R. Team Inc.’s search for Codi has stretched all over Hampton Roads, from Virginia Beach to Gloucester County and Williamsburg, and as far as the Eastern Shore and Roanoke.

“It’s been everything from the swamp to the mountain,” Slabinksi said.

News 3 asked Slabinski what has kept his team going to search for Codi this past year.

“You can’t stop,” he said. “You have to keep going until there’s an answer, and the answer is he’ll be found.”

As for Klalil Cribb, CEO and President of United We Stand of Hampton Roads, his group has invested a year of putting up flyers, organizing volunteer searches in Hampton Roads and as far as Maryland, and putting together other events like a holiday toy drive for kids in Codi's neighborhood.

“There’s people out here that still do care about you guys out here,” Cribb said. “We still care about Codi. We’re not going to give up.”

Cribb told News 3 these efforts are all towards keeping Codi’s name alive.

“Even though it’s one year, I still think Codi’s out here somewhere.”

“We work on the assumption of 95 percent alive, 5 percent he’s not,” Slabinski added.

Meanwhile, both Cribb and Slabinski are reflecting on this anniversary, and look forward to hitting the search trails again soon.

“We’ve had a growth change in those woods where things greened up, and now we’re back to being dormant,” Slabinski said. “Was there something we missed in there? Something unearthed that wasn’t available at the time?”

Both hope to help bring an answer to a family and a community, and a boy home in 2023.

“I think we both hope and pray for the same thing that we’re not standing here on January 31, 2024, asking the same questions,” Slabinski said. “I am confident of one thing. I’m confident that many, many people are not going to give up hope on finding this child.”

For Cribb, he said his group wants to organize a volunteer search for Codi in Hampton Roads to be held in March, if not sooner. He also wants to do a search in Delaware.

Meanwhile, Slabinski said his crew will focus on Norfolk to York County, going back to familiar sites and trying to cover new terrain.

He also told News 3 they'd like to expand out of state as well, especially to areas of the Midwest, to try and uncover any clues.

READ: Codi Bigsby Case Timeline

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Virginia Beach pet groomers could face animal cruelty charge

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach couple who owns a pet grooming business is accused of mistreating their animals, and several of their dogs have been seized. According to Virginia Beach police, Jeffrey and Vicki Piva, the owners of Blue Dog Pet Grooming, could be charged with animal cruelty after reports of "not adequately caring for" their animals.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

New Cox competitor Metronet now available in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An internet competitor for Cox Communications has officially launched in Norfolk. Metronet, a 100% fiber optic internet provider, is now available around the Norview/Five Points area, along with Sewells Gardens. Service is also available near Colonial Heights, Lincoln Park and Washington Park. Construction is also...
NORFOLK, VA
royalexaminer.com

Is your child in middle school? Take time now to review survey being asked of our children

URGENT Message for Parents re: 2023 Virginia School Survey of Climate & Working Conditions. Please find attached a copy of my address to the Warren County Public School Board last evening, Feb. 1, 2023. I was the ONLY public participant to address the Board and could not fully complete this message within the 3-minute limit. I politely stated that since I was the only one, could I please be able to finish? The Chair declined and said I could email them. I had the packets ready for all 5 Board members and left them with the clerk, which included:
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

Norfolk mall’s precarious status shared by other malls around Virginia

The announcement that Norfolk’s downtown mall is up for sale isn’t quite a death knell for the complex, but it’s surely a worrisome clanging. It’s naïve to think otherwise, given the track record of malls across Virginia and nationwide in recent years.    The news about MacArthur Center in Norfolk, though, is especially dispiriting. The three-story […] The post Norfolk mall’s precarious status shared by other malls around Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NORFOLK, VA
cardinalnews.org

Six reasons why people are moving out of Northern Virginia

Editor’s note: In his Jan. 25 column, executive editor Dwayne Yancey wrote about how Virginia has more people moving out than moving in, with the bulk of that net out-migration driven by Northern Virginia. He wrote that Governor Glenn Youngkin has cited Virginia’s tax policies as the reason and wrote: “I haven’t heard anyone advance an alternative theory. It would be nice to hear Democrats offer their own explanation for these migration numbers because something sure seems to be happening here.” Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax County, sends this response:
VIRGINIA STATE
allamericanatlas.com

17 Best Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia to Try Today

Here in the city, you’ll find some awesome eats from many different cuisines. We’ve tried to stick to either small chains or independent restaurants where possible, and all of them serve up a hearty portion of good feelings with their food!. Here is our selection of the best...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

1 year anniversary since Codi Bigsby reported missing

Tuesday marked the one year anniversary since Codi Bigsby was reported missing. 1 year anniversary since Codi Bigsby reported missing. Tuesday marked the one year anniversary since Codi Bigsby was reported missing. Naval Station Norfolk welcomes first Black woman …. The world's largest naval base will soon have its first...
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

60K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy