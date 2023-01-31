E.O. Smith boys’ basktball team struggles during early season
With a relatively young roster, the E.O. Smith boys’ varsity basketball team has struggled during the early part of the 2022-23 season.
After an early-season win against Rocky Hill, the Panthers had failed to post another win and had a 1-7 record as of mid-January.
The E.O. Smith varsity boy’s basketball team is coached by Ron Pires. The one senior on this year’s team is Owen Sgro.
Catch the Panthers at home on Thursday, Feb. 2 taking on Newington, beginning at 6:45 p.m.
