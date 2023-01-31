E.O. Smith boys’ basktball team struggles during early season

Members of the E.O. Smith varsity boy's basketball team stand for the national anthem before the start of a game against RHAM High School on January 14. Melanie Savage/Hartford Courant/TNS

With a relatively young roster, the E.O. Smith boys’ varsity basketball team has struggled during the early part of the 2022-23 season.

After an early-season win against Rocky Hill, the Panthers had failed to post another win and had a 1-7 record as of mid-January.

The E.O. Smith varsity boy’s basketball team is coached by Ron Pires. The one senior on this year’s team is Owen Sgro.

Catch the Panthers at home on Thursday, Feb. 2 taking on Newington, beginning at 6:45 p.m.