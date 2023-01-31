ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hebron, CT

RHAM boys’ basketball team is up and down during 2022-23 season

By Melanie Savage, Hartford Courant
RHAM's Matt Fraleigh passes to a teammate. Melanie Savage/Hartford Courant/TNS

A win over E.O. Smith on Jan. 14 left the RHAM varsity boys’ basketball team with a 5-4 record, landing the Raptors near the middle of Division II.

The RHAM varsity boys’ basketball team is coached by Todd Dean, assisted by Mike Whitmore, Jacob Hall, and Jack Risley.

The seniors on this year’s team are Matthew Fraleigh, Ryan Heneghan, Luke Polowitzer, and Roan Trzaskos.

Catch the Raptors at home on Monday, Feb. 6 taking on South Windsor, beginning at 6:45 p.m.

