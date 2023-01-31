ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Windsor, CT

Team effort and scrappy play helps Rockville prevail over East Windsor

By Steve Smith, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago
Rockville's Anaya Tolton runs down the court on a breakaway, with East Windsor's Nohely Santana in pursuit. Steve Smith/Hartford Courant/TNS

Scrappy and unselfish play helped Rockville win a close game against NCCC opponent East Windsor, on Jan 27.

Rockville coach Jeremiah Brown said the 35-32 victory was a good example of what the Rams need to do to get more wins.

“We need to do what we did today,” he said. “It really came down to them trusting each other on the court. They’re a great group of girls and they fight hard every day in practice, and in games. They weren’t looking at me for the answers, they were looking for each other.”

Fewer turnovers and some sparks on offense helped the Rams, including notable rebounding, and a pair of timely 3-point shots by Anaya Tolton that gave Rockville the go-ahead lead early in the second half.

Julia Szuminski lead the Rams with 11 points. Tolton had 10, and Caitlin Chatterton contributed two 3-point buckets.

“We spread it out across the board,” Brown said. “They share the ball. They understand that. Whoever’s got the hot hand, we get it to them, and then it’s next man up.”

In something of a statistical anomaly, East Windsor’s Bailey Winner had 31 of her team’s 32 points.

East Windsor coach Bari Winner said losing by one possession is tough, and his team clearly needs to work a little harder.

“I thought the effort was there. We played hard. We just need to put the ball in the basket,” he said, adding that the future looks bright, as the team has no seniors and will return everyone next season, including three current juniors, five sophomores, and two freshmen.

“We’re small. They’re going to keep working hard and develop skills,” he said.

Brown said that his team, which is now 4-11, just needs to keep doing more of what it did against East Windsor.

“We’re going to build off of this. We took care of the ball today, which is huge,” he said. “That’s going to be key - sharing that ball, moving the ball around, and trusting each other. That’s what we need to build up and take the next step forward.”

For complete schedules and results, visit www.ciacsports.com .

