Dramatic video shows gunman open fire on group in the Bronx, man attacked with rock in bodega

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The NYPD released video on Monday of an incident in October in which a man opened fire on a group of people in the Bronx.

The shooting took place around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 13 on Nelson Avenue near West 156th Street in Highbridge, according to police.

An unidentified gunman shot in the direction of a group of people, but no one was hit or injured in the attack.

Video of the incident shows a man in a black hoodie and gray sweatpants firing into the street, striking parked cars.

Another video released alongside the shooting clip shows a different man chasing another man into a bodega. The attacker threw a rock at the man, who was running to hide in the back area of the refrigerator. The man missed and hit a fridge full of drinks, shattering the glass door.

The bodega attack is ostensibly part of the same incident, but police did not elaborate on the relation between the shooting and the rock attack.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.