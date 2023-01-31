Lyman Memorial girls’ basketball team continues successful season

Lyman Memorial's Phoebe Carpenter wrestles a rebound from Putnam High School's Sara Lackey, during a game between the two teams on January 14. Melanie Savage/Hartford Courant/TNS

A win over Putnam High School on Jan. 14 continued a winning streak for the Lyman Memorial High School girls’ varsity basketball team.

After early-season losses to Bolton and Killingly, the Bellringers won a game against Wheeler, followed by a loss to Coventry. That was followed by six consecutive wins for the Bellringers, who at press time had a record of 7-3.

The Lyman Memorial High School varsity girls’ basketball team is coached by David Lopez.

The seniors on this year’s team are Kassidy LaTour and Taylor Pankowski.

Catch the Bellringers at home on Thursday, Feb. 2 taking on St. Bernard, beginning at 7 p.m.