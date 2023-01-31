Putnam girls’ basketball team is up and down during early season

Putnam's Sara Lackey takes a shot. Melanie Savage/Hartford Courant/TNS

A loss against Lyman Memorial High School on Jan. 14 left the Putnam varsity girls’ basketball team with a 4-7 record, landing the Clippers near the middle of the Class S field as of press time.

The Putnam High School varsity girls’ basketball team is coached by Mandi Hogan.

The seniors on this year’s team are Emily St. Martin and Sara Lackey.

Catch the Clippers at home on Tuesday, Jan. 31 taking on Stonington, beginning at 6 p.m.