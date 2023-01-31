ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam, CT

Putnam girls’ basketball team is up and down during early season

By Melanie Savage, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago
Putnam's Sara Lackey takes a shot. Melanie Savage/Hartford Courant/TNS

A loss against Lyman Memorial High School on Jan. 14 left the Putnam varsity girls’ basketball team with a 4-7 record, landing the Clippers near the middle of the Class S field as of press time.

The Putnam High School varsity girls’ basketball team is coached by Mandi Hogan.

The seniors on this year’s team are Emily St. Martin and Sara Lackey.

Catch the Clippers at home on Tuesday, Jan. 31 taking on Stonington, beginning at 6 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy