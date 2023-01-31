A Volunteer Group Is Using Fried Chicken to Rescue Dogs

A volunteer-run rescue group is saving dogs in Baltimore using unorthodox—but effective—methods.

Recently, LARG, or the Lost Animal Resource Group , was profiled by Julie Scharper for the Baltimore Sun . For the profile, Scharper spoke to Denise Harris, one of the Ellicott City-based nonprofit’s owners. “The things that seem intuitive to you are the exact opposite of what actually works to bring your pet home,” said Harris. “You’re panicking. You’re going to run out there and send search parties out and scream your dog’s name and chase it — and chasing is the worst thing you can do. People have big hearts and think they’re helping, but they’re not.”

How to Successfully Rescue Dogs

According to Bob Swenson, if you want to catch a dog, you have to think like one. Swenson is another LARG co-founder, and he said when we go out in groups and yell our dog’s name, they get overwhelmed. At that point, dogs go into survival mode. Suddenly, adrenaline rushes through their bodies and everyone, even their parents, becomes a threat.

“They’re not acting like your dog anymore,” said Swensen. “They’re acting like a wild animal who will do anything to survive.” One method Swensen advised is building a feeding station filled with familiar-smelling items. Also, set it up close to where the dog was last seen.

Although some of their tactics seem improvised, the results speak for themselves. For example, Swensen recommends using “calming signals” to help your dog overcome their fear and anxiety so they can approach you. Some of these signals include crouching low, avoiding eye contact, and food. Particularly, Swensen suggests fried chicken—sans bones, of course. “Dogs navigate by their sense of smell,” said Swensen. “If you’re a dog and you’re hungry and you smell fried chicken, you’re going to investigate.”

Rely on Your Community, and Be Preventative

Not surprisingly, a lot of LARG’s advice mirrors other Dogtime tips for finding lost dogs . More importantly, they stress using preventative measures to help find your dog quicker if they do get lost. Firstly, the group advises dog parents to have their pets microchipped and tagged. Also, LARG suggests leash-training your dog, and avoiding leaving them outside unsupervised.

Most importantly, if your dog does get lost, LARG says the most important thing is to remain calm. Make posters, use social media, and build a network to help find your lost pup.

