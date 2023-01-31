Read full article on original website
Related
'He'd Love To See Them Together': Jimmy Kimmel Playing Matchmaker For Jen Aniston, Wants To Hook Her Up With Bill Hader
Jimmy Kimmel has found perfect partners for his pals Jennifer Aniston and Bill Hader — each other, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources claim the late-night host is dying to make a match with his good friends, who've remained unlucky in love following their respective 2018 divorces from Meggie Carey and Justin Theroux.The Barry star, 44, has dated a slew of Hollywood actress' Rachel Bilson, Anna Kendrick, and Ali Wong, but one source notes: "His love life has been messy and inconsistent."Meanwhile, Aniston, 53, recently opened up about her IVF struggles and revealed she's finally "ready to share myself with another."There's an added bonus...
toofab.com
Julia Roberts Learns Through DNA She's Not Julia Roberts
"Is my head on straight still?" Julia says in shock as Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explains her genealogy on "Finding Your Roots" It's Julia Mitchell NOT Julia Roberts...at least according to DNA. The iconic movie star learned she has been living by the wrong name on Wednesday's episode of "Finding...
Why Stars Like Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson and Charlize Theron Are Backing Andrea Riseborough in ‘To Leslie’
The stars are coming out for Andrea Riseborough’s turn in Michael Morris’ indie drama To Leslie. Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Sarah Paulson and Edward Norton have hosted screenings, with more recent showings booked by Gwyneth Paltrow and Courteney Cox. After Paltrow’s screening, attended by the likes of Demi Moore along with Morris and Riseborough in attendance, the Goop founder called it a “masterpiece of a film” and went so far as to say that the title star should win “every award there is and all the ones that haven’t been invented yet.” More from The Hollywood ReporterNAACP Image Awards 2023:...
wegotthiscovered.com
Richard Gere names his highly specific set of conditions for joining a superhero franchise
Veteran actor Richard Gere is open to appearing in a superhero movie, but only if it meets his exacting standards. Per ComicBookMovie, the Pretty Woman star reveals he is willing to take on a superhero role as long as the film is innovative and unpredictable. He explains:. “It would depend...
People
Jennifer Connelly Says Her 'Top Gun: Maverick' Costar Tom Cruise 'Absolutely Deserves' an Oscar Nomination
Jennifer Connelly wants Tom Cruise to be recognized by the Academy Awards. In a new interview with Variety at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Connelly, 52, called 60-year-old Cruise's performance as Peter "Maverick" Mitchell in the Joseph Kosinski-directed sequel to 1986's Top Gun "extraordinary." "He does an amazing job...
Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson
It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
Regina Hall Couldn't Keep a Straight Face Stating Why Kevin Costner Missed the Golden Globes
Watch: Golden Globe Awards 2023: All the MUST-SEE Moments. Regina Hall's reaction to Kevin Costner missing the 2023 Golden Globes due has gone viral. While announcing the Yellowstone star star as the Best Actor in a Television Drama Series winner during the Jan. 10 ceremony, the Girls Trip actress could barely keep a straight face while reading from the teleprompter when sharing why Costner was absent.
'I'm Jack Nicholson's Daughter—I Wish People Could Call Me a Nepo Baby'
In this exclusive essay, Tessa Gourin tells Newsweek about life as the estranged daughter of one of Hollywood's most famous actors.
Nicole Kidman to star in ‘Yellowstone’ co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s new CIA drama
Nicole Kidman will play a CIA senior supervisor in a new Paramount Plus show called "Lioness," which was created by "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan.
Snubbed by Oscars! Viola Davis, Taylor Swift shut out of 2023 Academy Awards nominations
Oscar nominations are here, but Eddie Redmayne, Brad Pitt, Danielle Deadwyler and Adam Sandler are just a few of the stars who shockingly missed out.
Christina Ricci Blasts the Oscars For Reviewing Andrea Riseborough's Best Actress Nomination
On Friday, Jan. 27, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced it's conducting a "review of campaign procedures" after Andrea Riseborough's surprise best actress nomination for the indie film "To Leslie." Although the film isn't mentioned directly in the Academy's statement, the review is reportedly in response to the movie's Hollywood-backed grassroots Oscars campaign. In the wake of the news, actor Christina Ricci is calling out the Oscars for being "elitist" when it comes to its campaign procedures.
Jean Smart Recalls Costar Brad Pitt Consoling Her About Late Husband: 'He Was Incredibly Kind'
"He said, 'I had no idea you'd been going through that.' He was incredibly kind," Jean Smart recalled of Babylon costar Brad Pitt while on the Golden Globes red carpet Jean Smart is recalling a memorable moment when Brad Pitt shared his condolences after the death of her husband, Richard Gilliland. While on the red carpet at the Golden Globes 2023 on Tuesday, the Hacks star and nominee, 71, shared what it was like working with Pitt, 59, and Margot Robbie on the new film Babylon. Smart called...
Emma Thompson Said Kenneth Branagh and Helena Bonham Carter’s Affair Was All ‘Blood Under the Bridge’ 18 Years After Her Divorce
Kenneth Branagh and Helena Bonham Carter continued their romance for about five years, even after he and Emma Thompson divorced.
Every Star Who Shouted Out Brad Pitt at the Golden Globes 2023: 'He's Right There!'
Austin Butler, Quinta Brunson and Regina Hall each referenced Brad Pitt while on stage at the Golden Globes Brad Pitt did not take any awards home at the Golden Globes 2023, but he certainly appeared to win the hearts of the stars onstage. During Tuesday night's Golden Globes broadcast on NBC, Pitt — who lost out on the ceremony's best supporting actor award to Everything Everywhere All at Once's Ke Huy Quan — sat front and center at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. 59-year-old Pitt's placement in the venue among his...
Fallon Jokes That ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Oscar Nom Marks ‘First Time in a Decade’ People Have Seen a Best Picture Nominee (Video)
Ahead of Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon had one major prediction for the list: “Top Gun: Maverick.”. Fallon joked Monday that if the Tom Cruise sequel earned a nomination for best picture, it would be a momentous occasion — but more so for average moviegoers. Obviously, taping his show well ahead of the announcements, Fallon couldn’t know for sure who would get nominated, but his hopes for Paramount’s gravity-defying blockbuster came true.
Here's Proof Brad Pitt Was the Life of the Party at the 2023 Golden Globes
The party doesn't start until Brad Pitt walks in. While the Babylon star didn't score a Golden Globe nomination for his role as Jack Conrad in the period epic, it didn't stop the 59-year-old from being the life of the party at the 2023 ceremony. (For a complete list of Golden Globe winners, click here.)
This New Eddie Murphy Flick Has Surpassed a Best Picture Nom to Become the #1 Movie on Netflix
Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill's new comedy, 'You People,' has quickly become the top movie on Netflix, even surpassing a film that got a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards.
Priscilla Presley got $900K a year from Elvis Enterprises without company stake: lawsuit
Priscilla Presley was making $900,000 a year from Elvis Presley Enterprises despite having no stake in the company, according to a lawsuit. When Priscilla’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, sued her former business manager, Barry Siegel, in 2018 for “negligently” mishandling her money, she noted in the lawsuit that Siegel had “allowed (and, in fact, lobbied)” her mother’s nearly seven-figure income. Lisa’s lawyers added Priscilla was being paid “even though Lisa’s mother has no ownership in EPE (nor was she performing any sort of executive-level work to justify the salary).” “Siegel failed to disclose these facts to Lisa and he did not negotiate the...
SheKnows
Jennifer Lopez Parts With Her $42,500,000 French Country-Style Mansion — See Photos!
As Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck search for their perfect home following their 2022 nuptials, JLo is parting with her sprawling Bel Air mansion — and it could be yours for a humble $42,500,000. The stunning French country-style estate boasts 8 acres, 12,817 square feet, 9 bedrooms, and 13...
Frances Bavier: Everyone's Favorite "Aunt Bee" From TV's "The Andy Griffith Show"
She was everyone's favorite Aunt Bee. That is, at least on television, where she lives immortal on The Andy Griffith Show, which debuted on CBS in 1960. Her real name was Frances Bavier.
Scary Mommy
22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 0