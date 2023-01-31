ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

13 WHAM

Police line courtroom as Rochester officer's accused killer faces judge

Rochester, N.Y. — A large contingent of law enforcement was on hand Friday morning as the man accused of killing Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz returned to court. Kelvin Vickers is accused of fatally shooting Mazurkiewicz and injuring Officer Sino Seng, who was working with Mazurkiewicz when they were...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Juveniles arrested for fast food robberies across Monroe County

Gates, N.Y. — Three juveniles have been arrested for a string of robberies from fast food restaurants in Monroe County last week. 13WHAM has learned that the same teens accused of robbing Taco Bell locations in Rochester and Gates last Thursday, along with a Wendy's in Gates, also allegedly robbed a Starbucks in Penfield.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Crash involving tractor trailers on Thruway near Victor

Victor, N.Y. (WHAM) - We're following breaking news on the NYS Thruway near exit 45 (Victor) late Friday night. It appears there's been a multi-vehicle crash, involving at least two tractor trailers, around 11 p.m. 13WHAM News has reached out to New York State Police, the Ontario County Sheriff's Office,...
VICTOR, NY
13 WHAM

Good Samaritan thwarts attempted ATM theft at Scottsville bank

Scottsville, N.Y. — Deputies say a good Samaritan interrupted three or four men wearing ski masks who appeared to be trying to steal an ATM from a bank in Scottsville early Thursday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Several neighbors called 911 around 2:50 a.m. and reported...
SCOTTSVILLE, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Remembering Franklin Florence

Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on a forceful voice and a gentle smile. In this month of Black history, the fight for civil rights in Rochester begins with Franklin Florence. As a young reporter, I witnessed the riots that tore our community apart — and I covered...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

HUGS Gala celebrates 20 years of smiles

Rochester, N.Y. — A celebration of smiles in Rochester on Friday. In fact, 20 years of smiles for the local HUGS Foundation. Over 300 guests gathered downtown at the Wintergarden to thank founder Dr. Vito Quatela and the many volunteers over the past two decades who have performed life-changing surgeries to correct birth defects and enable children to grow into adults- with smiles on their faces.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Two adults, three children displaced after fire on Lyell Road

Rochester, N.Y. — The Gates Fire District received a call for a house fire on Lyell Road around 7:44 p.m. When the first crew arrived at the scene, they saw smoke showing from the structure, and the crews stretched attack lines and conducted searches. Firefighters found one cat during...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Despite recent break ins, customers continue to support local businesses

Rochester, N.Y. — Despite the recent break-ins for Heroes Brewery and Records Archive, both businesses continue to boom. Customers continued to come out on a cold Friday night to support their hometown favorites, including loyal customer Dominic Pickard. “I don’t think it is going to stop people from coming...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

buybuy Baby to close in Henrietta

Bed Bath & Beyond's parent company is planning to close 87 stores, including the buybuy Baby in Henrietta. The closures include Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy Baby and Harmon locations nationwide. The announcement comes as the company is reportedly heading toward bankruptcy. The Henrietta buybuy Baby store, located on Jefferson...
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Chamber hosts annual ATHENA Award ceremony

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Chamber held its annual ATHENA Award ceremony on Thursday- recognizing twenty-four women and four organizations for their contributions and mentorship of women. The ATHENA International Award is given annual to a professional female leader who has demonstrated significant achievements in business, community service and...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RCSD students participate in World Read Aloud Day

Rochester, N.Y. — Reading can open up endless possibilities in life. Stories came to life Wednesday during World Read Aloud Day, promoting literacy around the world. Community members visited students at Rochester's School No. 33 to read to students. "Reading is how you learn," Rochester City School District Superintendent...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RIT, St. John Fisher drop COVID-19 vaccination mandates

Rochester, N.Y. — At least two local colleges are dropping their COVID-19 vaccine requirements for students. Rochester Institute of Technology announced Monday it would no longer require the vaccination, while St. John Fisher University announced a similar move Thursday. "Recognizing that some members of our community or their loved...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Eastview Mall announces four new tenants

Victor, N.Y. — Eastview Mall is welcoming four new tenants set to open during the first half of 2023. Cinderella Nails, which offers manicures, pedicures and other spa services, will fill two spaces in the Macy's wing. Cinderella Nails already has locations in Webster and Brighton. Daily Thread will...
VICTOR, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Future broadcasters

Henrietta, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on future broadcasters that may come from the shadows of today!. Shadows- as in job shadows- and that was what brought Rochester High School seniors to Channel 13 on Thursday, and not just to watch the news- but also a chance to learn about job opportunities both behind and in front of the camera.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

United Way kicks off its annual fundraising campaign

Rochester, N.Y. — The 105th annual United Way Campaign is currently underway. The Greater Rochester and Finger Lakes chapter kicked off the fundraising effort on Thursday to help those in need throughout the community. The United Way says last year's result was a record-breaker and this year, the need...
ROCHESTER, NY

