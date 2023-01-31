Read full article on original website
Police line courtroom as Rochester officer's accused killer faces judge
Rochester, N.Y. — A large contingent of law enforcement was on hand Friday morning as the man accused of killing Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz returned to court. Kelvin Vickers is accused of fatally shooting Mazurkiewicz and injuring Officer Sino Seng, who was working with Mazurkiewicz when they were...
Man allegedly kicks out window of Gates police car, tries to escape custody
Gates, N.Y. — A predicate felon faces new charges after he allegedly kicked out a window of a police car and tried to flee custody. Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle, linked to a string of gas station robberies, Saturday at a motel on Buffalo Road in Gates.
Juveniles arrested for fast food robberies across Monroe County
Gates, N.Y. — Three juveniles have been arrested for a string of robberies from fast food restaurants in Monroe County last week. 13WHAM has learned that the same teens accused of robbing Taco Bell locations in Rochester and Gates last Thursday, along with a Wendy's in Gates, also allegedly robbed a Starbucks in Penfield.
Rochester business owner steps up to plan funeral for woman killed in apartment fire
Rochester, N.Y. — No family members have come forward yet for Christine Cannon, the 78-year-old woman who died in a fire at a nine-apartment home on Hancock Street last week. Evangela Stanley, owner of People's Choice Kitchen, has been collecting clothes for the victims of Friday's fire. BACKGROUND: Hancock...
Crash involving tractor trailers on Thruway near Victor
Victor, N.Y. (WHAM) - We're following breaking news on the NYS Thruway near exit 45 (Victor) late Friday night. It appears there's been a multi-vehicle crash, involving at least two tractor trailers, around 11 p.m. 13WHAM News has reached out to New York State Police, the Ontario County Sheriff's Office,...
Good Samaritan thwarts attempted ATM theft at Scottsville bank
Scottsville, N.Y. — Deputies say a good Samaritan interrupted three or four men wearing ski masks who appeared to be trying to steal an ATM from a bank in Scottsville early Thursday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Several neighbors called 911 around 2:50 a.m. and reported...
Bright Spot: Remembering Franklin Florence
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on a forceful voice and a gentle smile. In this month of Black history, the fight for civil rights in Rochester begins with Franklin Florence. As a young reporter, I witnessed the riots that tore our community apart — and I covered...
Crowd calls for changes to policing at vigil remembering Tyre Nichols in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Dozens gathered in Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Wednesday night, chanting Tyre Nichols' name, for a vigil in his memory, on the eve of his funeral in Memphis. Nichols died three days after an encounter with police in Memphis. Five officers have been fired and...
HUGS Gala celebrates 20 years of smiles
Rochester, N.Y. — A celebration of smiles in Rochester on Friday. In fact, 20 years of smiles for the local HUGS Foundation. Over 300 guests gathered downtown at the Wintergarden to thank founder Dr. Vito Quatela and the many volunteers over the past two decades who have performed life-changing surgeries to correct birth defects and enable children to grow into adults- with smiles on their faces.
Two adults, three children displaced after fire on Lyell Road
Rochester, N.Y. — The Gates Fire District received a call for a house fire on Lyell Road around 7:44 p.m. When the first crew arrived at the scene, they saw smoke showing from the structure, and the crews stretched attack lines and conducted searches. Firefighters found one cat during...
Owner of Rochester home destroyed by fatal fire has second property with violations
Rochester, N.Y. — A second building owned by the person who owns an apartment home on Hancock Street that burned down in a fatal fire Friday is facing violations and thousands of dollars in unpaid fines. The multi-family home on Vassar Street has five outstanding violations and $2,400 in...
Despite recent break ins, customers continue to support local businesses
Rochester, N.Y. — Despite the recent break-ins for Heroes Brewery and Records Archive, both businesses continue to boom. Customers continued to come out on a cold Friday night to support their hometown favorites, including loyal customer Dominic Pickard. “I don’t think it is going to stop people from coming...
buybuy Baby to close in Henrietta
Bed Bath & Beyond's parent company is planning to close 87 stores, including the buybuy Baby in Henrietta. The closures include Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy Baby and Harmon locations nationwide. The announcement comes as the company is reportedly heading toward bankruptcy. The Henrietta buybuy Baby store, located on Jefferson...
Rochester Chamber hosts annual ATHENA Award ceremony
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Chamber held its annual ATHENA Award ceremony on Thursday- recognizing twenty-four women and four organizations for their contributions and mentorship of women. The ATHENA International Award is given annual to a professional female leader who has demonstrated significant achievements in business, community service and...
RCSD students participate in World Read Aloud Day
Rochester, N.Y. — Reading can open up endless possibilities in life. Stories came to life Wednesday during World Read Aloud Day, promoting literacy around the world. Community members visited students at Rochester's School No. 33 to read to students. "Reading is how you learn," Rochester City School District Superintendent...
RIT, St. John Fisher drop COVID-19 vaccination mandates
Rochester, N.Y. — At least two local colleges are dropping their COVID-19 vaccine requirements for students. Rochester Institute of Technology announced Monday it would no longer require the vaccination, while St. John Fisher University announced a similar move Thursday. "Recognizing that some members of our community or their loved...
Shelter preparing to welcome extra guests ahead of frigid cold snap in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The dangerous cold in the forecast is prompting heightened concerns for the homeless. With temperatures expected in the single digits Friday and into Saturday, local organizations are coming together to help get people off the streets and into warm spaces. A Code Blue is in effect...
Eastview Mall announces four new tenants
Victor, N.Y. — Eastview Mall is welcoming four new tenants set to open during the first half of 2023. Cinderella Nails, which offers manicures, pedicures and other spa services, will fill two spaces in the Macy's wing. Cinderella Nails already has locations in Webster and Brighton. Daily Thread will...
Bright Spot: Future broadcasters
Henrietta, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on future broadcasters that may come from the shadows of today!. Shadows- as in job shadows- and that was what brought Rochester High School seniors to Channel 13 on Thursday, and not just to watch the news- but also a chance to learn about job opportunities both behind and in front of the camera.
United Way kicks off its annual fundraising campaign
Rochester, N.Y. — The 105th annual United Way Campaign is currently underway. The Greater Rochester and Finger Lakes chapter kicked off the fundraising effort on Thursday to help those in need throughout the community. The United Way says last year's result was a record-breaker and this year, the need...
