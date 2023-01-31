COLLETON CO, S.C. (WCIV) — In this episode, legal analyst Charlie Condon gives terrific insight into what's going on with this trial within a trial. How much of Alex Murdaugh's history of financial crimes and deceit will be admitted into testimony for state prosecutors? It's crucial to their argument for discovery of those crimes being the driving force behind Murdaugh allegedly murdering his own wife and son. But the Defense continues to punch back on what they call illogical conclusions reached by the State, trying to show Murdaugh making the leap from theft to homicide without much evidence. Plus, emotional sound from Murdaugh's longtime friend Chris Wilson, and strong testimony from the chief financial officer of Murdaugh's former law firm about his years of thefts.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO