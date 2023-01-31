ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

abcnews4.com

2 charged after 2019 murder of SC transgender woman

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WPDE) — Two men have been charged after the murder of a South Carolina transgender woman in 2019. Daqua Ritter, 26, was charged with a hate crime for the murder of Dime Doe because of her gender identity, using a firearm in connection with the hate crime and obstruction of justice, according to the United States Dept. of Justice. Xavier Pinckney, 24 was also charged with two obstruction offenses for providing false and misleading statements to authorities investigating the murder.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
MilitaryTimes

Church accused of preying on military members has funds seized

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a motion in Georgia earlier this month to seize funds from a church accused of preying on veterans and military members across the United States. In June, the FBI raided House of Prayer churches across the country after a veterans advocacy organization sent a...
HINESVILLE, GA
WYFF4.com

Murdaugh trial: New video evidence calls Alex Murdaugh's alibi into question

GREENVILLE, S.C. — With South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson looking on, a key state witness testified that there was a gap in Alex Murdaugh's call log on June 7, 2021 -- the same day prosecutors said he killed his wife and son. Murdaugh is accused of killing Maggie...
Fox11online.com

Woman suspected in fraud spree across Wisconsin arrested in Maine

(WLUK) -- A woman accused of multiple fraudulent crimes committed across Wisconsin was arrested in Maine. Kimberly Maine, 51, was taken into custody on Wednesday by Blackstone Police on fraud charges. It was in November when Wisconsin authorities issued a statewide alert on Maine's alleged illegal activity. According to authorities,...
WISCONSIN STATE
abcnews4.com

PODCAST: Murdaugh Trial Day 9 Recap | Unsolved South Carolina

COLLETON CO, S.C. (WCIV) — In this episode, legal analyst Charlie Condon gives terrific insight into what's going on with this trial within a trial. How much of Alex Murdaugh's history of financial crimes and deceit will be admitted into testimony for state prosecutors? It's crucial to their argument for discovery of those crimes being the driving force behind Murdaugh allegedly murdering his own wife and son. But the Defense continues to punch back on what they call illogical conclusions reached by the State, trying to show Murdaugh making the leap from theft to homicide without much evidence. Plus, emotional sound from Murdaugh's longtime friend Chris Wilson, and strong testimony from the chief financial officer of Murdaugh's former law firm about his years of thefts.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WRDW-TV

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Charged by Federal Grand Jury for Allegedly Possessing Approximately 100 Machine Gun Conversion Devices, Drugs, and Other Crimes

Louisiana Man Charged by Federal Grand Jury for Allegedly Possessing Approximately 100 Machine Gun Conversion Devices, Drugs, and Other Crimes. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been charged in a seven-count indictment for allegedly violating the Federal Gun Control Act and Controlled Substances Act, and attempting obstruction of justice in connection with the possession of approximately 100 machine gun conversion devices, other firearms accessories, and drugs.
LOUISIANA STATE
Jodian Marie

The Battle for Liberties: Marijuana vs Gun Rights in Georgia; Who Will Win?

Disclosure:The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia commission rescinds rules to sell, produce medical marijuana

ATLANTA - Medical marijuana sales in Georgia have taken a step backwards due to technicality. The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission meet in a special session on Thursday to backtrack on last week's unanimously approval to pass rules for testing, inspections, and distribution of the controlled substance. "The commission...
GEORGIA STATE
YAHOO!

Georgia police seize man’s new Mercedes just one day after he bought it

A Georgia police department received what they considered a ‘sizeable donation’ thanks to one North Carolina man. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Rincon Police Department says Austin Banks, of North Carolina, bought a gold Mercedes-Benz. Officials say an anonymous caller told police...
RINCON, GA

