2 charged after 2019 murder of SC transgender woman
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WPDE) — Two men have been charged after the murder of a South Carolina transgender woman in 2019. Daqua Ritter, 26, was charged with a hate crime for the murder of Dime Doe because of her gender identity, using a firearm in connection with the hate crime and obstruction of justice, according to the United States Dept. of Justice. Xavier Pinckney, 24 was also charged with two obstruction offenses for providing false and misleading statements to authorities investigating the murder.
