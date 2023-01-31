ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

‘Shrinking’ Creator Admits He Was ‘Prepared’ For Harrison Ford To Turn Down His Role (Exclusive)

Movie legend Harrison Ford, 80, is popping up on the small screen again in the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series, Shrinking. Harrison stars as Dr. Paul Rhodes, who takes issue with the borderline unethical therapy tactics used by his mentee Jimmy Laird (Jason Segel). At the show’s New York City red carpet premiere on January 24, creator Bill Lawrence, 54, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how he bravely asked Harrison to star in the show, expecting that the Star Wars alum would respectfully decline the offer.
Popculture

'The Good Doctor' Star Leaves Series in Surprise Twist

The Good Doctor continues to run through doctors at a faster pace than Law & Order runs through detectives. Another character left the show during this week's episode, "The Good Boy," leaving another position open at St. Bonaventure Hospital in San Jose, California. The hour ended with one new doctor learning that you can't just perform an unsupervised surgery without the Chief of Surgery knowing. Spoilers for the Jan. 30 episode follow!
Variety

‘Frasier’ Revival to Take Place in Boston; James Burrows to Direct First Episode

The “Frasier” sequel will return to where it all began: Boston. That city, of course, was the setting for “Cheers,” the series that first introduced the character of Frasier Crane, played by Kelsey Grammer, in 1984. The hit NBC spin-off “Frasier” moved the character to Seattle; in its finale, the Frasier made the quick decision to fly to Chicago to chase a love interest, rather than head to San Francisco, where a new TV job awaited. But as Paramount+ confirmed on Wednesday morning, the new version of “Frasier” will follow the character “in the next chapter of his life as...
In Style

Jennifer Garner Is Making Her Return to TV for the Third Season of "Party Down"

Get ready for a double-dose of nostalgia, because after a 10-year hiatus, the cult-classic show Party Down is making it's highly anticipated return to TV with a new cast member who is making her equally as exciting homecoming to the small screen: Jennifer Garner. The actress is joining the cast...
Popculture

'So Help Me Todd' Season 2 Fate Revealed at CBS

CBS renewed So Help Me Todd for a second season on Thursday. The hit new series stars Pitch Perfect alum Skylar Astin as Todd, a private detective working for his mother's law firm, and Oscar-winner Marcia Gay Harden as his mother, Margaret. So Help Me Todd was created by Scott Prendergast and includes Dr. Phil McGraw as an executive producer.
Decider.com

Showtime Reportedly Cancels ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Season 2

A long, long time ago The Big Bang Theory spurred off into a spin-off series following one of the beloved leads, Sheldon Cooper. This was appropriately named Young Sheldon. Shortly after came Young Rock, which is a comedic take on wrestler-turned-actor Dwanye Johnson’s upbringing. Now, it looks like we may get a Young Dexter, which is said to follow the popular serial killer through his adolescent years.  It was reported yesterday by TVLine that the acclaimed reboot Dexter: New Blood has been canceled at Showtime and therefore will not be moving forward with Season 2. But, there’s a silver lining: in...
Variety

‘Reboot’ Canceled After One Season at Hulu

Hulu has canceled the comedy series “Reboot” after just one season, Variety has learned. The first and only season of the series consisted of eight episodes and debuted on the streamer on Sept. 20, 2022. The lot of the show began with Hulu deciding to reboot a popular 2000s sitcom called “Step Right Up,” forcing the cast to reunite and confront their unresolved issues. The series starred Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Judy Greer, and Calum Worthy as the show’s original cast members, Rachel Bloom as the millennial writer looking to reboot the show, Paul Reiser as the show’s original creator,...
Complex

Hulu Bringing Back ‘King of the Hill’ With Original Creators

Fox’s iconic animated sitcom King of the Hill is officially getting a revival on Hulu. Variety reports the series’ co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels are set to executive produce the reboot alongside incoming executive producer and showrunner Saladin Patterson. King of the Hill previously ran for 13 seasons on Fox from January 1997 to September 2009.
TVLine

King of the Hill Revival Ordered at Hulu, With Most of Original Cast Returning — But Could a Key Role Be Recast?

Yep. It’s time to head back to the alley again. King of the Hill is returning to TV with all-new episodes, via a series order at Hulu, TVLine has learned. The animated sitcom that centered on propane salesman Hank Hill and his family and friends in Arlen, Texas ran for a whopping 13 seasons on Fox from 1997 to 2009. The revival “will take place in fictional Arlen, Texas, in present day USA,” the streamer says. Original stars Mike Judge (Hank), Kathy Najimy (Hank’s wife Peggy) and Pamela Adlon (Hank’s son Bobby) will return to reprise their voice roles in the revival,...
Variety

‘Night Court’ Revival at NBC Lands Early Season 2 Renewal

With just four episodes out so far, “Night Court” has already been renewed for a second season at NBC. “Night Court” is a revival of the series of the same name that ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as Harry T. Stone, a young judge assigned to the night shift at a Manhattan arraignment court. The revival stars Melissa Rauch as the late Stone’s daughter, Abby, an unapologetic optimist. She follows in her father’s night court footsteps and tries to bring order to the crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan...
Deadline

Rupert Grint Says Filming ‘Harry Potter’ Was “Suffocating” & Questioned Continuing To Act After Saga Ended

Rupert Grint became a global star after starring in the film adaptations of the Harry Potter book series. The actor was only 11 years old when he was cast in the movies and was 22 years old by the time the film series ended. Taking on the role of Ron Weasley was not easy and Grint recently said in an interview that he found filming “suffocating.” “Potter was so full on — [filming] all year, then we’d promote the rest of the time. It was quite suffocating,” he told Bustle. Grint also said that by the end of the Harry Potter saga he...
Collider

James Roday Rodriguez Sees 'Psych 4' In the Near-Future

James Roday Rodriguez, who plays the fan favorite fake psychic Shawn Spencer, is predicting a Psych 4 film in his future. Based on the popular comedy-drama series Psych that ran for eight seasons from 2006 to 2014, Psych: The Movie centers around sleuth’s mystery adventures along with his best friend Burton “Gus” Guster (Dulé Hill, The West Wing) and was released via the show’s original USA Network in 2017. Following the success of the first film, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home and Psych 3: This Is Gus premiered on Peacock in 2020 and 2021, respectively.
Looper

Whatever Happened To Svetlana From Shameless?

During its 11-season run on Showtime, "Shameless" delivered some of the more boundary-pushing narratives on the air. It also delivered one of the more unforgettable ensemble casts in television history. That cast was, understandably, built around the members of the Gallagher family, fronted for the bulk of the series' run by William H. Macy, Emmy Rossum, and Jeremy Allen White, among others. While the South Side shenanigans of the various Gallaghers were at the heart of virtually every narrative the show conjured, they were ably bolstered by the yeoman's work of a crack supporting cast.

