ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Island, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Citizen Studios to open coffee shop in former VFW building

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– After being sold last year, a former VFW building in Wilmington is a project in the making. Since August, Paula Baisden, CEO and President of Citizen Studios, has been moving into the former VFW building on Carolina Beach Road to start up the new home for her non-profit film company, Citizen Studios.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Community celebrates Groundhog Day at Carolina Beach restaurant

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Many people gathered at a local restaurant to celebrate Groundhog Day, leaning on another groundhog for their winter weather forecast. Event hosts Dick Clark and George Stouffer say it’s been a tradition to hold the Groundhog Day celebration at Shuckin’ Shack since 2011. This was their 12th one.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County ‘Prom Closet’ provides free prom attire for students

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Prom season is a classic rite of passage for teens, but for many, being able to afford the perfect dress, or tuxedo, can be stressful. Thursday evening, the annual Prom Closet was held at South Brunswick Highschool, and with an incredible turnout, hundreds of students were able to find the perfect outfit for their big night.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Plastic Ocean Project changes Wilmington locations

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The non-profit Plastic Ocean Project has moved to the MARBIONC Facility, which is part of the UNCW Crest Research Park. The non-profit’s director says the decision to join the research community at MARBIONC will provide more opportunities for local and worldwide collaboration to figure out quick solution to plastic pollution.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of February 3-5

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — From sultry jazz, and a run on the beach, to hunting for the perfect gift for your partner, there is something going on for everyone this weekend. Here’s a look at What’s Happening in the Cape Fear:. If you love the smooth sounds...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

CareYaya expands new home care opportunity to Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– CareYaya is a new program that fills the gap in caregiver shortages, and gives students in the medical field an opportunity for experience and extra cash. “It’s the best kept secret in the caregiver workforce. It’s all college students who are going into healthcare professions coming...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Burgwin-Wright House holding Colonial medicine talk, demonstration

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Burgwin-Wright House will take guests back in time to learn about the practice and perils of Colonial medicine during a special presentation and demonstration this month. Charles Brett will lead “Summon the Doctor: Common Ailments, Diseases and Remedies in Colonial America” at the Burgwin-Wright...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Community members continue search for missing boater in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The search for missing boater Tyler Doyle, has now made its way to the Wilmington area. A large number of civilians and groups putting their boats in the Cape Fear River, hoping to locate the 23-year-old, who has now been missing for a little more than a week.
WILMINGTON, NC
travelawaits.com

4 Hidden Gems To Explore In North Myrtle Beach According To A Local

One fun thing about moving to a new location is discovering surprising and little-known places. After 5 years in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, I am still making fantastic finds. This beach town is an upscale vacation destination. It is also favored by retired people and home to many who have decided to live like snowbirds year-round. Given these demographics, local merchants are striking the balance between pleasing vacationers and full-time residents. The following are some of the discoveries I introduce to my guests.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Powerball jackpot grows to $700 million, 6th largest in history

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Powerball jackpot continues to roll as Saturday’s jackpot hits $700 million, the sixth largest in Powerball history. A winner on Saturday could claim the jackpot as a $700 million annuity, or $375.7 million in cash. A $1 million winning ticket was sold in...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Boombalatti’s releases ultra-limited pints for Super Bowl

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Boombalatti’s has released four new ice cream pints just in time for the Super Bowl. The four flavors are Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake, Sour Cream and Onion, Buffalo Chicken Dip, and Avocado. These four flavors are available only in this four-pack set and are...
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy