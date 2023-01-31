Read full article on original website
Hunter Biden Finally Addresses His Laptop Issue – by Asking the DOJ for a Criminal Probe.Matthew C. WoodruffWilmington, NC
Hunter Biden Demands Justice Department Investigate Trump Allies Over Personal DataChristopher ShanksWilmington, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Family Dollar & Dollar Tree Combined Store is Opening in North CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenPender County, NC
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'Roger MarshCarolina Beach, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Citizen Studios to open coffee shop in former VFW building
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– After being sold last year, a former VFW building in Wilmington is a project in the making. Since August, Paula Baisden, CEO and President of Citizen Studios, has been moving into the former VFW building on Carolina Beach Road to start up the new home for her non-profit film company, Citizen Studios.
WMBF
Grand Strand entertainer opening dinner theatre in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new dinner theatre will grace North Myrtle Beach’s Main Street with entertainment as Valorous Church moves to a bigger location. Local country star Greg Rowles left the Grand Strand’s Alabama Theater after 22 seasons and spent the last year playing one-man shoes in smaller venues.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Library holding winter book sale offering cheap selection
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking to add to your book collection for just a few dollars a book, you have the chance this month. The Northeast Branch of the New Hanover County Public Library is selling books for $2 to $3 apiece beginning this Saturday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Community celebrates Groundhog Day at Carolina Beach restaurant
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Many people gathered at a local restaurant to celebrate Groundhog Day, leaning on another groundhog for their winter weather forecast. Event hosts Dick Clark and George Stouffer say it’s been a tradition to hold the Groundhog Day celebration at Shuckin’ Shack since 2011. This was their 12th one.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County ‘Prom Closet’ provides free prom attire for students
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Prom season is a classic rite of passage for teens, but for many, being able to afford the perfect dress, or tuxedo, can be stressful. Thursday evening, the annual Prom Closet was held at South Brunswick Highschool, and with an incredible turnout, hundreds of students were able to find the perfect outfit for their big night.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Plastic Ocean Project changes Wilmington locations
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The non-profit Plastic Ocean Project has moved to the MARBIONC Facility, which is part of the UNCW Crest Research Park. The non-profit’s director says the decision to join the research community at MARBIONC will provide more opportunities for local and worldwide collaboration to figure out quick solution to plastic pollution.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of February 3-5
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — From sultry jazz, and a run on the beach, to hunting for the perfect gift for your partner, there is something going on for everyone this weekend. Here’s a look at What’s Happening in the Cape Fear:. If you love the smooth sounds...
wpde.com
Little River neighbors pack planning meeting to oppose home lots turn into LRMC parking
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Roughly 50 neighbors took their seats Thursday evening with a green awareness ribbon on their lapels. It's a sign of solidarity for a cause that's grown quite large within a subdivision along Highway 17 in Little River wedged between a golf course and a county memorial garden.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CareYaya expands new home care opportunity to Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– CareYaya is a new program that fills the gap in caregiver shortages, and gives students in the medical field an opportunity for experience and extra cash. “It’s the best kept secret in the caregiver workforce. It’s all college students who are going into healthcare professions coming...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington holding celebration following North Front Street, Bijou Park renovations
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It took months, but work along North Front Street was recently completed. In recognition of the project, along with Bijou Park renovations, the City of Wilmington is planning a celebration. On February 8th, a gathering is scheduled for the area along North Front Street near...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Burgwin-Wright House holding Colonial medicine talk, demonstration
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Burgwin-Wright House will take guests back in time to learn about the practice and perils of Colonial medicine during a special presentation and demonstration this month. Charles Brett will lead “Summon the Doctor: Common Ailments, Diseases and Remedies in Colonial America” at the Burgwin-Wright...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Community invited to send ‘letters of love’ to Burgaw nursing homes for Valentine’s Day
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — You have the chance to brighten someone’s day this February 14th. Valentine’s Day is typically a time for exchanging letters and cards with those you care about. But not everyone has someone special in their life to send them cards. That’s where you...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Community members continue search for missing boater in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The search for missing boater Tyler Doyle, has now made its way to the Wilmington area. A large number of civilians and groups putting their boats in the Cape Fear River, hoping to locate the 23-year-old, who has now been missing for a little more than a week.
WECT
Pet of the Week: Unnamed Black Mouth Cur from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An unnamed, 14-month-old Black Mouth Cur is available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter. Spayed, microchipped and up-to-date on her vaccinations, this “happy-go-lucky“ girl has been very good to the staff at the shelter, according to her handlers.
travelawaits.com
4 Hidden Gems To Explore In North Myrtle Beach According To A Local
One fun thing about moving to a new location is discovering surprising and little-known places. After 5 years in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, I am still making fantastic finds. This beach town is an upscale vacation destination. It is also favored by retired people and home to many who have decided to live like snowbirds year-round. Given these demographics, local merchants are striking the balance between pleasing vacationers and full-time residents. The following are some of the discoveries I introduce to my guests.
Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle continues into North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Crews continued the search Friday for a missing boater who was last seen Jan. 26 while duck hunting on a jon boat in the North Myrtle Beach area. On Friday, crews searched in the Wilmington area, with people looking for any sign they could find. Doyle and one other person were […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher releases first picture of all three new otter pups
KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A day after announcing the birth of three more otter pups, the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher has posted their first picture. This is the second trio of Asian small-clawed otter pups in the last year. Parents Leia and Quincy gave birth to three...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘The Warming Shelter’ opening its doors to homeless ahead of weekend cold snap
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Warming Shelter is scheduled to open this Friday and Saturday night as bitterly-cold air surges into the Cape Fear. Temperatures as frigid as the lower 20s are forecast for Friday night, with temperatures around freezing on Saturday night. As a result, the shelter is...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Powerball jackpot grows to $700 million, 6th largest in history
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Powerball jackpot continues to roll as Saturday’s jackpot hits $700 million, the sixth largest in Powerball history. A winner on Saturday could claim the jackpot as a $700 million annuity, or $375.7 million in cash. A $1 million winning ticket was sold in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Boombalatti’s releases ultra-limited pints for Super Bowl
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Boombalatti’s has released four new ice cream pints just in time for the Super Bowl. The four flavors are Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake, Sour Cream and Onion, Buffalo Chicken Dip, and Avocado. These four flavors are available only in this four-pack set and are...
