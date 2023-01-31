ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WATE

The Godfather of Tennessee Whiskey

A Black man born during slavery is now known as the Godfather of Tennessee whiskey. A Black man born during slavery is now known as the Godfather of Tennessee whiskey. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE...
WKRN

What's up with all the skunks?

You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. 1 person ‘seriously injured’ in shooting on Hampton …. One...
WATE

10-month-old waiting for a heart transplant

A Middle Tennessee family waits anxiously as their ten-month-old son waits for his turn on a heart transplant list. A Middle Tennessee family waits anxiously as their ten-month-old son waits for his turn on a heart transplant list. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on...
wvlt.tv

Longtime ‘Country Tonite’ entertainer dies

Bobby Osborne, 91, is the voice behind the University of Tennessee’s unofficial fight song and state song “Rocky Top.”. Knoxville police investigating after man found in street, taken to hospital. Updated: 5 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after responding to Broadway on the...
WATE

Ohio man sentenced for vehicular homicide after crash on the spur

Brian Allen Axline was convicted of vehicular homicide for a fatal crash in Great Smoky Mountains National Park in 2021 was sentenced Thursday by a federal judge. Ohio man sentenced for vehicular homicide after crash …. Brian Allen Axline was convicted of vehicular homicide for a fatal crash in Great...
WATE

TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
thecamdenchronicle.com

Sick raccoons on the prowl in West Tennessee

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has received numerous reports of sick raccoons with symptoms consistent with rabies or canine distemper infections. Members of the public should exercise caution and avoid interacting with sick wildlife. Rabies is a virus that can affect all mammals, including humans, and is deadly if left...
Tennessee Tribune

Tennessee History for Kids

If you read about the Civil Rights Movement, you’ll find reference to a lawsuit Ida B. Wells filed that foreshadowed events three-quarters of a century later. A few years ago, thanks to state archivist Wayne Moore, I found the documents from this case on file at the Tennessee State Library and Archives.
