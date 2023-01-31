Read full article on original website
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for something
A Tennessee witness at Murfreesboro reported watching an object with lights moving around the neighborhood at 6:11 p.m. on February 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
The Godfather of Tennessee Whiskey
A Black man born during slavery is now known as the Godfather of Tennessee whiskey. A Black man born during slavery is now known as the Godfather of Tennessee whiskey. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE...
It’s been smelling pretty ‘skunky’ lately in Middle TN
Over the last month, it's been hard to drive through Middle Tennessee or Southern Kentucky without smelling that repugnant odor. For skunks, though, that's the smell of love during mating season.
This Is The Strangest Food In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most wonderfully wild culinary combinations around the country.
What's up with all the skunks?
You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. 1 person ‘seriously injured’ in shooting on Hampton …. One...
10-month-old waiting for a heart transplant
A Middle Tennessee family waits anxiously as their ten-month-old son waits for his turn on a heart transplant list. A Middle Tennessee family waits anxiously as their ten-month-old son waits for his turn on a heart transplant list. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on...
Forecasters Agree: Spring 2023 Forecast Not Great For Tennessee
Groundhog Day has come and gone and if you believe the furry fuzzball there will be 6 more weeks of winter. Next week’s forecast disagrees, but, it’s an animal, not a forecaster. A look at the Spring 2023 forecast, by both Accuweather and The Old Farmer’s Almanac, seems...
Tennessee School Closings & Delays: February 3, 2023
Multiple Tennessee school districts have announced closings or delayed start times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the concern for icy conditions.
Chinese ‘spy balloon’ may have crossed East TN
What some are referring to as a suspected Chinese spy balloon is expected to cross over Tennessee overnight. Here's when it might be over East Tennessee.
Some East TN schools cancel Monday classes due to illness
At least 2 schools districts have canceled class for Monday, Feb 6 due to illness.
Longtime ‘Country Tonite’ entertainer dies
Bobby Osborne, 91, is the voice behind the University of Tennessee’s unofficial fight song and state song “Rocky Top.”. Knoxville police investigating after man found in street, taken to hospital. Updated: 5 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after responding to Broadway on the...
Ohio man sentenced for vehicular homicide after crash on the spur
Brian Allen Axline was convicted of vehicular homicide for a fatal crash in Great Smoky Mountains National Park in 2021 was sentenced Thursday by a federal judge. Ohio man sentenced for vehicular homicide after crash …. Brian Allen Axline was convicted of vehicular homicide for a fatal crash in Great...
Middle TN residents fall victim to icy porches
For many of us, the most dangerous part of the ice storm was stepping out of our own front door.
Bill would allow lane splitting in traffic in Tennessee
The bill's sponsor says lane splitting increases rider safety.
TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
Sick raccoons on the prowl in West Tennessee
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has received numerous reports of sick raccoons with symptoms consistent with rabies or canine distemper infections. Members of the public should exercise caution and avoid interacting with sick wildlife. Rabies is a virus that can affect all mammals, including humans, and is deadly if left...
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
How common are counterfeit goods in East Tennessee?
Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Nike are all well-known and expensive brands that are often copied. So, just how common are fake goods in East Tennessee?
Tornadoes, landslides and floods are easier to forecast with ‘mesonets.’ Tennessee may get one soon.
Weather forecasting, climate studies and landslide awareness could improve soon in Tennessee. State lawmakers have just proposed legislation to establish a statewide “mesonet,” which could ultimately be a network of ground-level weather stations in every county in Tennessee. The bill also tasks the Tennessee Department of Environment and...
Tennessee History for Kids
If you read about the Civil Rights Movement, you’ll find reference to a lawsuit Ida B. Wells filed that foreshadowed events three-quarters of a century later. A few years ago, thanks to state archivist Wayne Moore, I found the documents from this case on file at the Tennessee State Library and Archives.
