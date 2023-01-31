Read full article on original website
This Mavs-Raptors Trade Sends Fred VanVleet To Dallas
The Dallas Mavericks need to get some help for Luka Doncic at the NBA trade deadline if they are going to succeed. Having to admit such a thing may seem strange at first. There are few players in the NBA that are as gifted as Doncic. He is capable of making shots that most of us could never even imagine making. In what way could he possibly need help from anyone?
NBA Analysis Network
Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Lakers, Heat, Knicks, Mavs Linked
With just a week to go until the 2023 NBA trade deadline, things have been relatively quiet around the league. There have been some rumors about teams seeking out upgrades, but no real movement has yet occurred on the trade front. This deadline is lacking star power in large part...
Altercation Stories Cavs’ Win vs. Ja Morant’s Grizzlies
During the Thursday night NBA slate, the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, 128-113. The emerging storyline wasn’t about the game’s outcome or a particular moment relating to basketball. Instead, Donovan Mitchell retaliating for Dillon Brooks striking him in the groin is what will steal headlines. “That’s just...
This Mavs-Nets Trade Features Seth Curry
Suppose you have two things you need at the same time. The same dilemma can arise for NBA teams from time to time. You are hungry, and you are thirsty at the same time. It is possible to have food or water, but not both at the same time. Do not ask us what peculiar circumstances have led you to be in this situation in the first place. You will take the water, it is more important for you.
Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: 3 Realistic Deals For NBA Star
In the NBA, when a star demands a trade, it’s a big deal for everyone involved. There are some people who will find this news to be great news. It’s exciting news if you’re a fan of a rival team or a playoff competitor, so you’ll be glad to hear it.
Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: Lakers, Mavs, Suns Linked As Suitors
The NBA hot stove is about to heat up. With less than a week until the NBA trade deadline, a salvo has been launched by the Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving. The mercurial point guard has sent shockwaves through the league as he has requested a trade from the team.
Bucks, Nets Eyeing Trade For Wizards’ Will Barton
This NBA offseason the Washington Wizards made a trade with the Denver Nuggets that many people thought would help balance out their roster. They traded Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith in exchange for Monte Morris and Will Barton. In search of help at the point guard position and ball-handlers, this...
NBA Executive Sees Magic As Ideal Trae Young Trade Suitor
The 2022-23 NBA season has not gone according to plan for the Atlanta Hawks. They were hoping that their offseason move to acquire Dejounte Murray would elevate them near the top of the Eastern Conference standings, but that has not been the case. Atlanta has spent the majority of the...
This Hawks-Jazz Trade Features Trae Young
The importance of draft capital in the modern NBA cannot be overstated. It is basically the currency of the NBA. It is possible to make things happen if you have draft capital. Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz are one of the richest players in town. They added a combined seven future...
OG Anuonby Trade Rumors: Blazers Could Offer Top NBA Prospect
The NBA trade market is beginning to heat up with less than a week until the deadline on February 9th. The Toronto Raptors are one team that people are keeping a close eye on as they could reshape the market if they opt to make some major changes. OG Anunoby trade rumors have been the most prominent north of the border.
This Hawks-Pelicans Trade Sends Trae Young To New Orleans
A franchise player is one of the most rewarding things that can happen to an NBA team. In the end, that’s what’s probably the most important thing in order to build a team. As a first step, it is important to find a player around whom a team can be built. As soon as you have achieved that, you will be able to build the team.
This Nuggets-Rockets Trade Sends Bones Hyland To Houston
As the NBA has evolved, there is a rethinking of what it means to be a point guard in this modern era. In my opinion, every position is being re-litigated at the moment. Nothing is sacred in this era of positionless basketball in the NBA. In spite of this, the point guard has been subjected to the same level of scrutiny as anyone else.
This Jazz-Pelicans Trade Gets Zion Williamson More Help
There is no doubt that we all know who the top players and teams will be in the NBA in 2022-23 by now. We are not ruling out the possibility of a mid-to-late season surge. There are no certainties in life. Even so, it seems that for the most part,...
This Clippers-Jazz Trade Sends Collin Sexton To Los Angeles
The management of your assets is one of the most important things you can do as a business owner. The exact principles apply to NBA teams. You need money. Additionally, you will need supplies – and they will cost you money as well. Further, you need to have a product – it will cost money to make, so you have to be able to sell it for a price higher than the cost to make it.
OG Anunoby Trade Rumors: Grizzlies, Pelicans Near Bidding War?
Right now there aren’t many teams in the NBA that are ready to be sellers ahead of the deadline. All but four teams are within four games of a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament, so finding ways to upgrade rosters has not yet materialized. One team that people are keeping an eye on in that regard is the Toronto Raptors.
This Mavs-Nets Trade Sends Kyrie Irving To Dallas
There are times when one moment can make all the difference in the world. The developments in the NBA are a clear example. If you have ever worked in a newsroom, you know how true this is all too well. It is possible that your team is getting ready to broadcast the news for the day. Then, all of a sudden, something happens. Suddenly, you find yourself scrambling to adjust.
This Raptors-Thunder Trade Sends Pascal Siakam To Oklahoma City
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been one of the top surprises in the NBA this season. With a 24-27 record, they still rank 13th in the Western Conference, but are just one game out from the final play-in spot in the Western Conference. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having an All-NBA caliber...
Markannen, Conley Lead Jazz To Win vs. Raptors
The Utah Jazz achieved a 131-128 victory over the Toronto Raptors during the NBA’s Wednesday night slate. Lauri Markkanen and Mike Conley combined for 28 points and 13 rebounds. “Taking my time, having a little more patience, not just going right away and being a little bit stronger with...
Bold Details Of Lakers’ Kyrie Irving Trade Plans & Outlook
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving requested to be traded ahead of the NBA’s Feb. 9 deadline after recent contract negotiations. The team wanted to minimize potential downside risk by tying some compensation to winning a championship, prompting talks to end. The possible trade suitors for Irving’s services include the...
This Bulls-Lakers Trade Sends Zach LaVine To Los Angeles
For NBA fans, there has been an event that they will never forget recently that has been so significant that they can remember where they were when they heard about it. Where were you when you first saw footage of Victor Wembanyama?. There’s a good chance that the NBA’s general...
