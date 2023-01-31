Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tulsa Restaurants Nominated For Prestigious Industry Award
Tulsa is becoming better known for its great restaurant scene and seven places just got nominated for a prestigious culinary award. Tulsa is named in seven of the James Beard Award nominations for our restaurants, chefs, bars and more. It's a testament to the city's thriving restaurant scene and proof...
tulsapeople.com
What the Ale: Yuengling beers are headed to Oklahoma
It has existed for 194 years and will now be available in Oklahoma. Yuengling, the oldest operating brewing company in the United States, will be selling beer in bars and restaurants in Oklahoma starting Saturday, Feb. 4. The brewery, established in 1829 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, is one of the largest...
KOKI FOX 23
Mental health center expands campus in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma mental health center is expanding in Tulsa with the purchase of a new facility. GRAND Mental Health announced it recently bought the Skyline East I office tower, located at East Skelly Drive and South Lakewood Avenue in midtown Tulsa. GRAND said the eight-story building...
KOCO
Small Oklahoma town holds rich history as one of state’s original 'All Black' towns
BOLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma is dotted with small towns, with 700 of them having a population under 1,500 people. Not all of them are the same. Some hold a history like none other, including the town of Boley, which is one of the state’s original "All Black" towns.
KTUL
Retired teacher from Tulsa appears on 'Jeopardy!,' advances to next episode
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A bookseller and retired teacher from Tulsa is advancing onto the next round of Jeopardy!. Patti Palmer starred in Jeopardy on Feb. 1 and walked away with $32,200. "It was really, when I think about it, kind of an out-of-body experience," said Palmer. "I watch...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa school board selects finalists for vacant seat
TULSA, Okla. — Two finalists were selected during an executive session at a Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education meeting on Thursday. The board narrowed the candidates for the District 2 seat down to Quinton Brown and Sharita Pratt. The board will likely make an appointment at its...
KOKI FOX 23
FOX23 Investigates human trafficking, forced labor in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Human trafficking is a much bigger issue in Tulsa than many people realize. One kind of trafficking is called “forced labor.” It’s when people are forced to work, often in terrible conditions. FOX23 Investigative Reporter Janna Clark has been looking into this. This...
KOKI FOX 23
Two K9 officers join Broken Arrow Police Department
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department announced on Friday two K9 officers have joined the team. Kasal, the Belgian Malinois/German Shepherd mix is from the Netherlands and is being handled by Officer Patterson. Ghost, the German Shepherd is from the Czech Republic and is being handled...
KTUL
Tulsa City Council denies Midnight Rodeo club's nuisance appeal
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Residents of the Regency Park neighborhood in east Tulsa were fighting for peace and quiet at Wednesday night's city council meeting. Neighbors have said the nightclub, Midnight Rodeo, is so loud it's impacting their quality of life. Since then, the night club has found itself with a nuisance violation.
KOKI FOX 23
USDOT open to removing northern leg of IDL, will not force demolition
TULSA, Okla. — The Biden Administration is open to removing the northern leg of downtown Tulsa’s Inner Dispersal Loop, but it will not unilaterally mandate the city to tear it down. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told FOX23 discussions are happening and proposals are being accepted at...
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Schedule: No More Texas and Gundy Says Lack of Lone Star Dates No Problem
STILLWATER – This is not going to come as a surprise to Oklahoma State fans. Sometimes Cowboys head football coach Mike Gundy plays it coy. We brought up the Big 12 football schedule, just dropped the day before, in an interview on Feb. 1 signing day. Gundy said he’d hardly looked at it.
KOKI FOX 23
TPD searching for suspected kidnapper in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are searching for a man they suspect kidnapped a woman Thursday night. Police told FOX23 a woman called 911 from an apartment complex near 21st and Harvard where she said she was giving a man a ride. The relationship between the man and woman...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Police arrest man for multiple local burglaries
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police announced they arrested a man suspected of multiple Tulsa burglaries. A Crime Stoppers tip later identified the suspect as Kenneth Barnett. According to police, the suspect admitted to breaking into several businesses between September 2022 and January 2023. Within this time, these local businesses...
KOKI FOX 23
Suspect found in the attic hiding from Tulsa police
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police found a man wanted on a warrant hiding in an attic on Wednesday. Jerry Strook was at a home on 78th East Ave and was speaking to officers from inside and told police to go away, Tulsa police said in a press release. Police...
eufaulaindianjournal.com
University of Oklahoma offers scholarship to Checotah’s Elijah Thomas
University of Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables stopped by Checotah High School to offer sophomore receiver Elijah Thomas a scholarship to play for the Sooners.Thomas was the McIntosh County Democrat Co-Offensive Player of the Year.The sophomore receiver/ DB and kick returner had another great season at Checotah. He led the team in receiving with 54 receptions for 951 yards and 13 touchdowns.Oklahoma’s offer makes three for Thomas as he has already received offers from the University of Arkansas and Oklahoma State Thomas is also a three sport athlete as he plays basketball and competes in track.
KOKI FOX 23
Animal cruelty investigation van in need of repairs, Tulsa SPCA says
TULSA, Okla. — A van used to help Tulsa’s most vulnerable cats and dogs is in need of repairs, the Tulsa SPCA said this week. The Tulsa SPCA said they have been working to get Tim Geens, their cruelty investigator, back on the road. Tim is on the...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa burger restaurant closes downtown location
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa burger restaurant is closing their downtown location. The Fat Guy’s Burger Bar near E. Archer St. and S. Greenwood Ave. will be closing, according to a Fat Guy’s social media post. The post said the location closed because the lease expired. The...
KOKI FOX 23
Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness announces temporary area closure
TULSA, Okla. — On certain days in February and March, portions of Turkey Mountain will be closed to the public. The River Parks Authority and Oklahoma Forestry Services (OFS) are partnering to address hazardous fuels on around 40 acres of the wilderness area. Beginning in February, OFS will be...
KOKI FOX 23
Truck slides off side of Tulsa parking garage
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are warning drivers to be careful on the roads, even though the ice is thawing. Police posted a photo to its Facebook page of a truck the slid on ice and went over the side of a parking garage. “This truck was not trying...
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating Oklahoma Amphitheater Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Over A Decade Now
The Tsa-Li-Gi Amphitheater in Tahlequah is a hidden abandoned gem that has been long forgotten by many. Built in 1969, this outdoor theater was once a popular destination for music lovers and performers alike. However, in 2005, the amphitheater was abandoned and left to be reclaimed by nature. It was recently featured on AbandonedOK.com, and we are still in love with its beauty despite its current state of disrepair. Check it out below:
