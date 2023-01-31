ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
urbnlivn.com

West Seattle bungalow with Scandinavian flair

Built in 1945, 7339 29th Ave. SW is a cozy West Seattle bungalow with tons of charm and Scandinavian-inspired updates. Meticulously cared for by its owners, an architect and designer, the 1,515-square-foot home boasts a plethora of functional, thoughtful updates—it was even featured in Sunset Magazine. On the main...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

Artist of the Week: Matthew Leaman

Matthew Leaman is a Seattle-based photographer who donates 10% of sales to nature and wildlife-related nonprofits. Seattle Refined: How long have you been creating? What mediums do you work with?. Matthew Leaman: I’ve been photographing my adventures since I was a kid, but got more serious about learning and developing...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

What's Up This Weekend: Your Seattle Guide Feb. 3-5

Welcome to our weekend events guide, where we share what's up around Seattle. If we're missing something fun, email us at hello@seattlerefined.com. Seattle Boat Show. Nine days, approximately 300 exhibitors, more than 800 boats, seminars and more. Various times through Saturday, Feb. 11. $20 to $119; purchase online. Lumen Field...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

Ready to set sail? The Seattle Boat Show is back

Are you ready to set sail? You may find your sea legs at the 76th annual Seattle Boat Show this weekend. The event kicks off Friday and runs through Saturday, Feb. 11. The boat show features nearly 300 exhibitors with more than 800 new and brokerage boats -- indoors at the Lumen Field Event Center and on the water at Bell Harbor Marina. The show also features the latest in marine accessories and tech.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

Seattle's legendary Beth's Cafe reopens after 2.5 years

Seattle's beloved 24-hour breakfast diner is reopening, although it's no longer open 24 hours. Beth's Cafe, known as the place for a greasy spoon at 3 a.m., closed in September 2020 amid coronavirus restrictions. The diner posted to social media Wednesday announcing their reopening in the same location at 7311...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Eric's Heroes: Clay and all of his friends

The drive from Seattle to Granite Falls is a solid hour. The drive to Clay Mendenhall's home adds another 20 minutes, along winding mountain roads, with snow-capped peaks catching the sun along the way. The road follows Canyon Creek, which is so wild and beautiful that it seems nothing bad...
GRANITE FALLS, WA
425magazine.com

50 Years of Gilman Village

In 1972, Issaquah’s Ruth and Marvin Mohl envisioned a haven where local and independent businesses could thrive and neighbors could support neighbors in their small town of Issaquah. Marvin and Ruth’s daughter, Lucy Mohl, said that vision became reality. The long-beloved Gilman Village is now celebrating 50 years and...
ISSAQUAH, WA
Western Front

Neko Cat Café’s social media accounts stir up cat-loving fanbase of thousands

In recent years, Neko Cat Café has gained a large following on both TikTok and Instagram for their creative and fun videos showcasing the cats’ personalities. The social media accounts share content of cats from both the Seattle and Bellingham locations. The café’s Instagram page has over 103K followers and their TikTok account has gained a following of over 345.5K adoring cat fanatics.
BELLINGHAM, WA
gotodestinations.com

Exploring Seattle’s Italian Cuisine: The Best Italian Restaurants in 2023

Seattle is known for its diverse culinary scene, offering a variety of international and local cuisine. Italian food is one of the city’s most popular choices among foodies and restaurant-goers. With its rich history, unique ingredients, and flavorful dishes, Italian cuisine has captured the hearts of many. We’re giving...
SEATTLE, WA
thetacomaledger.com

The great Tacoma Monkeyshine hunt

This week, Tacoma residents will search for elusive Monkeyshines for the 20th year. It’s that time of year again when Tacoma residents will be out and about hunting for elusive Monkeyshines. This year will mark the 20th year that Tacoma glass artists have kept with the tradition, hiding glass ornaments such as medallions and floats marked with the zodiac animal that corresponds with the Lunar New Year.
TACOMA, WA
foodsafetynews.com

Well-known Seattle restaurant at the center of outbreak investigation

Seattle’s popular Tamarind Tree Vietnamese restaurant plans by the end of 2023 to move from its location of the past 20 years in the Little Saigon district of the International District to a more uptown building on Capitol Hill. What Tam Nguyen, owner of Tamarind Tree, did not plan...
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY

WDFW provides tips for living near coyotes

SPOKANE, Wash. — Across Washington and even the Inland Northwest, coyotes have been roaming the area, whether it's in nature or in urban and suburban areas. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says coyotes are commonly found in larger, wooden green spaces and parks in cities, including Seattle and even some in the Spokane area.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy