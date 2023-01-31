Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle Morgues Running Out of Room as Fentanyl-Related Deaths Skyrocket After City Decriminalizes Drug UseEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Unearthing Seattle's Finest Pizza OasisSom DuttSeattle, WA
What Salary Do You Need In Seattle?Som DuttSeattle, WA
Is Seattle, Washington cold all year?Som DuttSeattle, WA
How Much Is Enough? Seattle Salary DemandsSom DuttSeattle, WA
Related
urbnlivn.com
West Seattle bungalow with Scandinavian flair
Built in 1945, 7339 29th Ave. SW is a cozy West Seattle bungalow with tons of charm and Scandinavian-inspired updates. Meticulously cared for by its owners, an architect and designer, the 1,515-square-foot home boasts a plethora of functional, thoughtful updates—it was even featured in Sunset Magazine. On the main...
This Is Washington's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant
LoveFood has the scoop on every state's top 'mom and pop' restaurant.
seattlerefined.com
Artist of the Week: Matthew Leaman
Matthew Leaman is a Seattle-based photographer who donates 10% of sales to nature and wildlife-related nonprofits. Seattle Refined: How long have you been creating? What mediums do you work with?. Matthew Leaman: I’ve been photographing my adventures since I was a kid, but got more serious about learning and developing...
The Stranger
After Suddenly Closing in 2021, Seattle’s Most Hallowed Breakfast Sanctuary Has Reopened
Three weeks ago an ad appeared on Craigslist Seattle looking for servers and kitchen staff for Beth’s Cafe—the crunchy 1950s diner at 73rd and Aurora that closed suddenly around Labor Day of 2021, to great local heartbreak. "We will be reopening on or around January 25th," it read, but then the day came and went and the doors stayed shut.
seattlerefined.com
What's Up This Weekend: Your Seattle Guide Feb. 3-5
Welcome to our weekend events guide, where we share what's up around Seattle. If we're missing something fun, email us at hello@seattlerefined.com. Seattle Boat Show. Nine days, approximately 300 exhibitors, more than 800 boats, seminars and more. Various times through Saturday, Feb. 11. $20 to $119; purchase online. Lumen Field...
KOMO News
'We're tired': 116-year-old Seattle business to close shop over encampment safety concerns
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A business in Seattle's SODO neighborhood has survived everything from world wars to the Great Depression and even multiple pandemics, but says it can't continue to stay open anymore due to the homeless crisis downtown. Thea Sand, the fifth-generation owner of Emmanuel's Rug and Upholstery Cleaners...
seattlerefined.com
Ready to set sail? The Seattle Boat Show is back
Are you ready to set sail? You may find your sea legs at the 76th annual Seattle Boat Show this weekend. The event kicks off Friday and runs through Saturday, Feb. 11. The boat show features nearly 300 exhibitors with more than 800 new and brokerage boats -- indoors at the Lumen Field Event Center and on the water at Bell Harbor Marina. The show also features the latest in marine accessories and tech.
seattlerefined.com
Seattle's legendary Beth's Cafe reopens after 2.5 years
Seattle's beloved 24-hour breakfast diner is reopening, although it's no longer open 24 hours. Beth's Cafe, known as the place for a greasy spoon at 3 a.m., closed in September 2020 amid coronavirus restrictions. The diner posted to social media Wednesday announcing their reopening in the same location at 7311...
KOMO News
Eric's Heroes: Clay and all of his friends
The drive from Seattle to Granite Falls is a solid hour. The drive to Clay Mendenhall's home adds another 20 minutes, along winding mountain roads, with snow-capped peaks catching the sun along the way. The road follows Canyon Creek, which is so wild and beautiful that it seems nothing bad...
425magazine.com
50 Years of Gilman Village
In 1972, Issaquah’s Ruth and Marvin Mohl envisioned a haven where local and independent businesses could thrive and neighbors could support neighbors in their small town of Issaquah. Marvin and Ruth’s daughter, Lucy Mohl, said that vision became reality. The long-beloved Gilman Village is now celebrating 50 years and...
Western Front
Neko Cat Café’s social media accounts stir up cat-loving fanbase of thousands
In recent years, Neko Cat Café has gained a large following on both TikTok and Instagram for their creative and fun videos showcasing the cats’ personalities. The social media accounts share content of cats from both the Seattle and Bellingham locations. The café’s Instagram page has over 103K followers and their TikTok account has gained a following of over 345.5K adoring cat fanatics.
Permit Submitted for Fourth Piroshky Piroshky Bakery Location
30+ year bakery known for their Russian-inspired baked goods will soon open in the Washington State Convention Center.
gotodestinations.com
Exploring Seattle’s Italian Cuisine: The Best Italian Restaurants in 2023
Seattle is known for its diverse culinary scene, offering a variety of international and local cuisine. Italian food is one of the city’s most popular choices among foodies and restaurant-goers. With its rich history, unique ingredients, and flavorful dishes, Italian cuisine has captured the hearts of many. We’re giving...
MyNorthwest.com
Gee Scott on service charges at restaurants: ‘You’re getting no tip’
KIRO Newsradio’s Gee Scott said we need to start over when it comes it tipping. Right now, Washington state law dictates that all tips belong to employees, but which workers get the money is decided by management. Some restaurants have moved away from tipping, while others have added mandatory surcharges.
Washington City Ranked Among Top 10 Best Places To Live
Bankrate ranked this destination at No. 3!
thetacomaledger.com
The great Tacoma Monkeyshine hunt
This week, Tacoma residents will search for elusive Monkeyshines for the 20th year. It’s that time of year again when Tacoma residents will be out and about hunting for elusive Monkeyshines. This year will mark the 20th year that Tacoma glass artists have kept with the tradition, hiding glass ornaments such as medallions and floats marked with the zodiac animal that corresponds with the Lunar New Year.
This Washington Spot Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the best croissants in every state.
‘Flying to Forever Homes’ initiative brings dozens of at-risk, adoptable animals to Seattle area
A flight carrying some very precious cargo landed in Everett on Monday afternoon. The Good Flights “Flying to Forever Homes” initiative brings at-risk shelter dogs and cats from overpopulated shelters in the south to regions like ours with a higher demand for pets. “Down south, all the shelters...
foodsafetynews.com
Well-known Seattle restaurant at the center of outbreak investigation
Seattle’s popular Tamarind Tree Vietnamese restaurant plans by the end of 2023 to move from its location of the past 20 years in the Little Saigon district of the International District to a more uptown building on Capitol Hill. What Tam Nguyen, owner of Tamarind Tree, did not plan...
KXLY
WDFW provides tips for living near coyotes
SPOKANE, Wash. — Across Washington and even the Inland Northwest, coyotes have been roaming the area, whether it's in nature or in urban and suburban areas. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says coyotes are commonly found in larger, wooden green spaces and parks in cities, including Seattle and even some in the Spokane area.
Comments / 0