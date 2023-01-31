Read full article on original website
Related
myhorrynews.com
'This area, in this county, has a big city homeless problem.'
Where will they go? Arrests of homeless in Myrtle Beach rise as housing options decrease. “I can’t say I’m ashamed of the situation because I didn’t do anything to put myself here. Some people choose this. I didn’t choose. It was chosen for me.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CareYaya expands new home care opportunity to Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– CareYaya is a new program that fills the gap in caregiver shortages, and gives students in the medical field an opportunity for experience and extra cash. “It’s the best kept secret in the caregiver workforce. It’s all college students who are going into healthcare professions coming...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Newly launched business expected to help former TRU Colors employees
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The former Chief People Officer of TRU Colors Brewing is launching a new business that is expected to help find jobs for former TRU Colors employees, and other hard-to-place workers. Khalilah Olokunola, owner and impact architect of ReEngineering HR, said she plans to connect individuals and...
WECT
Trinity United Methodist Church opens doors for the unsheltered
Across Wilmington and the country today, people headed out the door this morning in red. N.C. schools see slightly lower teacher attrition rate from 2021 to 2022. Over the last year, according to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, the state saw an average attrition rate of nearly 8%. Updated:...
wpde.com
Little River neighbors pack planning meeting to oppose home lots turn into LRMC parking
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Roughly 50 neighbors took their seats Thursday evening with a green awareness ribbon on their lapels. It's a sign of solidarity for a cause that's grown quite large within a subdivision along Highway 17 in Little River wedged between a golf course and a county memorial garden.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Plastic Ocean Project changes Wilmington locations
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The non-profit Plastic Ocean Project has moved to the MARBIONC Facility, which is part of the UNCW Crest Research Park. The non-profit’s director says the decision to join the research community at MARBIONC will provide more opportunities for local and worldwide collaboration to figure out quick solution to plastic pollution.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County ‘Prom Closet’ provides free prom attire for students
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Prom season is a classic rite of passage for teens, but for many, being able to afford the perfect dress, or tuxedo, can be stressful. Thursday evening, the annual Prom Closet was held at South Brunswick Highschool, and with an incredible turnout, hundreds of students were able to find the perfect outfit for their big night.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Citizen Studios to open coffee shop in former VFW building
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– After being sold last year, a former VFW building in Wilmington is a project in the making. Since August, Paula Baisden, CEO and President of Citizen Studios, has been moving into the former VFW building on Carolina Beach Road to start up the new home for her non-profit film company, Citizen Studios.
bladenonline.com
Bladen Commissioners To Consider Rezoning Request For Retail Store
The Bladen County Board of Commissioners are expected to hold a public hearing Monday and consider for approval a rezoning request for a retail store to be built at the intersection of NC 242 South and Twisted Hickory Road. The hearing is part of the board’s regularly scheduled meeting Monday...
wpde.com
Commissioners issue disapproval for hundreds of homes proposed outside of Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A plan to build roughly 250 homes outside of Loris, near Loris Middle School, will head to Horry County Council with a recommendation to deny it from being built. That was the result when a unanimous planning commission vote followed several outspoken residents sharing...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Community invited to send ‘letters of love’ to Burgaw nursing homes for Valentine’s Day
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — You have the chance to brighten someone’s day this February 14th. Valentine’s Day is typically a time for exchanging letters and cards with those you care about. But not everyone has someone special in their life to send them cards. That’s where you...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Community members continue search for missing boater in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The search for missing boater Tyler Doyle, has now made its way to the Wilmington area. A large number of civilians and groups putting their boats in the Cape Fear River, hoping to locate the 23-year-old, who has now been missing for a little more than a week.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘The Warming Shelter’ opening its doors to homeless ahead of weekend cold snap
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Warming Shelter is scheduled to open this Friday and Saturday night as bitterly-cold air surges into the Cape Fear. Temperatures as frigid as the lower 20s are forecast for Friday night, with temperatures around freezing on Saturday night. As a result, the shelter is...
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Wilmington
Wilmington, North Carolina, is a coastal city known for its beautiful beaches, historical sites, and vibrant arts and culture scene. As a city, it offers a great quality of life to its residents and has a diverse array of neighborhoods that cater to the needs of young professionals.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington holding celebration following North Front Street, Bijou Park renovations
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It took months, but work along North Front Street was recently completed. In recognition of the project, along with Bijou Park renovations, the City of Wilmington is planning a celebration. On February 8th, a gathering is scheduled for the area along North Front Street near...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCDOT addresses community concerns of difficult-to-see lines on resurfaced section of US 17
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve driven a recently-resurfaced portion of US 17 near Leland, you’ve likely experienced how difficult it is to see the temporary lines at night — especially in the rain. Several people in the community have expressed concerns about being unable to...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food Lion pilots ‘food pharmacy’ concept
Food Lion has launched a “food pharmacy” pilot to address food insecurity and provide smarter food choices to customers with chronic health conditions. Under the two-year program with Novant Health’s New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina, Food Lion said it will distribute about 3,000 boxes of shelf-stable, nutritious food.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CFCC offering several Black History Month events throughout February
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s officially Black History Month, dedicated to honoring the contributions and sacrifices of African Americans who have helped shape our nation. Throughout the month of February, Cape Fear Community College is offering several events for community members to have the opportunity to learn about and hear from local Black leaders and history, discover Black-owned businesses and artists, and celebrate Black excellence through free events.
WECT
Pet of the Week: Unnamed Black Mouth Cur from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An unnamed, 14-month-old Black Mouth Cur is available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter. Spayed, microchipped and up-to-date on her vaccinations, this “happy-go-lucky“ girl has been very good to the staff at the shelter, according to her handlers.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington beekeeper talks new apiary, success of beekeeping classes
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Susan Warwick, coordinator for the New Hanover County Beekeepers Association Bee School, is raising awareness about the crucial role bees play in the environment. Warwick began her beekeeping journey 11 years ago by taking a beginner bee school course and was fascinated by what she...
Comments / 0