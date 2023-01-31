ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

CareYaya expands new home care opportunity to Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– CareYaya is a new program that fills the gap in caregiver shortages, and gives students in the medical field an opportunity for experience and extra cash. “It’s the best kept secret in the caregiver workforce. It’s all college students who are going into healthcare professions coming...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Newly launched business expected to help former TRU Colors employees

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The former Chief People Officer of TRU Colors Brewing is launching a new business that is expected to help find jobs for former TRU Colors employees, and other hard-to-place workers. Khalilah Olokunola, owner and impact architect of ReEngineering HR, said she plans to connect individuals and...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Trinity United Methodist Church opens doors for the unsheltered

Across Wilmington and the country today, people headed out the door this morning in red. N.C. schools see slightly lower teacher attrition rate from 2021 to 2022. Over the last year, according to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, the state saw an average attrition rate of nearly 8%. Updated:...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Plastic Ocean Project changes Wilmington locations

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The non-profit Plastic Ocean Project has moved to the MARBIONC Facility, which is part of the UNCW Crest Research Park. The non-profit’s director says the decision to join the research community at MARBIONC will provide more opportunities for local and worldwide collaboration to figure out quick solution to plastic pollution.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County ‘Prom Closet’ provides free prom attire for students

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Prom season is a classic rite of passage for teens, but for many, being able to afford the perfect dress, or tuxedo, can be stressful. Thursday evening, the annual Prom Closet was held at South Brunswick Highschool, and with an incredible turnout, hundreds of students were able to find the perfect outfit for their big night.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Citizen Studios to open coffee shop in former VFW building

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– After being sold last year, a former VFW building in Wilmington is a project in the making. Since August, Paula Baisden, CEO and President of Citizen Studios, has been moving into the former VFW building on Carolina Beach Road to start up the new home for her non-profit film company, Citizen Studios.
WILMINGTON, NC
bladenonline.com

Bladen Commissioners To Consider Rezoning Request For Retail Store

The Bladen County Board of Commissioners are expected to hold a public hearing Monday and consider for approval a rezoning request for a retail store to be built at the intersection of NC 242 South and Twisted Hickory Road. The hearing is part of the board’s regularly scheduled meeting Monday...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Community members continue search for missing boater in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The search for missing boater Tyler Doyle, has now made its way to the Wilmington area. A large number of civilians and groups putting their boats in the Cape Fear River, hoping to locate the 23-year-old, who has now been missing for a little more than a week.
WILMINGTON, NC
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food Lion pilots ‘food pharmacy’ concept

Food Lion has launched a “food pharmacy” pilot to address food insecurity and provide smarter food choices to customers with chronic health conditions. Under the two-year program with Novant Health’s New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina, Food Lion said it will distribute about 3,000 boxes of shelf-stable, nutritious food.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

CFCC offering several Black History Month events throughout February

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s officially Black History Month, dedicated to honoring the contributions and sacrifices of African Americans who have helped shape our nation. Throughout the month of February, Cape Fear Community College is offering several events for community members to have the opportunity to learn about and hear from local Black leaders and history, discover Black-owned businesses and artists, and celebrate Black excellence through free events.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington beekeeper talks new apiary, success of beekeeping classes

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Susan Warwick, coordinator for the New Hanover County Beekeepers Association Bee School, is raising awareness about the crucial role bees play in the environment. Warwick began her beekeeping journey 11 years ago by taking a beginner bee school course and was fascinated by what she...
WILMINGTON, NC

