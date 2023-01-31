Read full article on original website
Medical racism or pulling the race card? Urgent care facility refuses to treat a black family after being questionedAnita DurairajKent, WA
Unearthing Seattle's Finest Pizza OasisSom DuttSeattle, WA
Seattle Morgues Running Out of Room as Fentanyl-Related Deaths Skyrocket After City Decriminalizes Drug UseEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Top 7 Attractions | Visit Seattle in Washington StateSom DuttSeattle, WA
What Salary Do You Need In Seattle?Som DuttSeattle, WA
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 12 notes!
February’s first weekend is here. If you’re wondering what’s happening around West Seattle today/tonight, here’s what we have on the schedule:. SATURDAY MORNING ULTIMATE: 8 am at West Seattle Stadium (4432 35th SW), just show up to throw with the West Seattle Ultimate Frisbee Family. PRE-VALENTINE’S...
KUOW
PHOTOS: Welcoming the Year of the Rabbit in Seattle
Hundreds gathered to welcome the Year of the Rabbit during the lunar new year celebration in Seattle's Chinatown-International District on Saturday. “We get to really represent Chinatown in a way that we think it's best shown with its bustling culture and not only that but we get to do it with all the generations we have here,” said Han Eckelberg with Mak Fai dragon and lion dancers.
The Stranger
After Suddenly Closing in 2021, Seattle’s Most Hallowed Breakfast Sanctuary Has Reopened
Three weeks ago an ad appeared on Craigslist Seattle looking for servers and kitchen staff for Beth’s Cafe—the crunchy 1950s diner at 73rd and Aurora that closed suddenly around Labor Day of 2021, to great local heartbreak. "We will be reopening on or around January 25th," it read, but then the day came and went and the doors stayed shut.
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: What’s next for The Original Bakery’s Fauntleroy space
Since the Alonzo family announced Tuesday that they will close The Original Bakery in Fauntleroy later this month after almost half a century of owning and operating it, legions of fans have voiced their sorrow. Some also wondered what will happen with the space at 9253 45th SW, which the Alonzos’ announcement said would be taken over by the owner of CHOW Foods, which operates Endolyne Joe’s next door. We reached Peter Levy by email – here’s what he told us:
KUOW
Oh. My. Gawd! FRIENDS Experience lands in downtown Seattle
This is the one where fans squeal and cry, "Oh ... My ... God!" around every corner, while snapping endless photos in the world of "Friends," the iconic 1990s sitcom. The FRIENDS Experience opened in Seattle this week, offering a deep dive into the sitcom. While the attraction certainly offers a fun time for the casual viewer, hardcore fans will find moments of awe — the sort of fans who clap at the right moment during the theme song, and who have an opinion about whether Ross and Rachel were on a break.
urbnlivn.com
West Seattle bungalow with Scandinavian flair
Built in 1945, 7339 29th Ave. SW is a cozy West Seattle bungalow with tons of charm and Scandinavian-inspired updates. Meticulously cared for by its owners, an architect and designer, the 1,515-square-foot home boasts a plethora of functional, thoughtful updates—it was even featured in Sunset Magazine. On the main...
westseattleblog.com
YOU CAN HELP: Dream Dinners cooks up food fundraiser for West Seattle Elementary
Dream Dinners-West Seattle (longtime WSB sponsor) has long been partnering with local schools for fundraisers that get easy home-cooked meals for you and vital support for the schools. Here’s the latest:. Direct links for orders and pickup dates/times for the fundraiser:. 2/22 – 6 pm dreamdinners.com/session/964354. 2/23 –...
westseattleblog.com
Remembering Marilyn Masterman, 1932-2023
Family and friends are remembering Marilyn Masterman, and sharing this remembrance with the community:. Marilyn’s smile and laughter would light up any room she entered. She had a quick wit and ready comment for anyone who crossed her path. Marilyn was quite a character and not easy to forget. When Marilyn began her adult life, she moved to Seattle in 1950 and witnessed much of the city’s music and comedy history in her 90 years. Marilyn had many friends throughout her life and times.
KING-5
Get a restaurant quality Italian dinner at home courtesy of all new La Dispensa
SEATTLE — La Dispensa is situated in what you might call a "hidden gem" in Seattle. It's located in Chophouse Row, a stone's throw from its sister restaurant Osteria La Spiga. Everything at the all new La Dispensa is the real deal. The meats are sourced from Italy and...
This Is Washington's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant
LoveFood has the scoop on every state's top 'mom and pop' restaurant.
Get the DUCK Outta Here! A Hidden Gem Restaurant in Tacoma
Put this hidden gem BBQ place in Tacoma on your 'Must Try' list. We have been hearing reports that people are willing to wait in long lines at a tiny family-owned shop hidden in Tacoma. Some are saying that it is some of the best place for BBQ in the entire state of Washington. The food at this must-try place is known for being so good that many items on the menu are constantly sold out well before the evening comes. Have you been there yet?
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 15 possibilities
(Great Blue Heron, photographed by Tom Trulin) From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here are some possibilities for your Sunday:. ONLINE RELIGIOUS SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s lineup here. COMMUNITY CLEANUP: Join Jess‘s monthly Alki cleanup at 10 am – meet at...
westseattleblog.com
Design Review x 2, theater, comedy, more for your West Seattle Thursday
(Brant at Constellation Park, photographed by Cindy Roberts) If you haven’t already checked our calendar, here’s what’s ahead for the rest of today/tonight:. UNDERSTANDING MEDICARE: Informational presentation at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 11 am. WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome, weekly 1...
MyNorthwest.com
Bizarre structure in Kent is forgotten futuristic parking prototype
An unusual structure in Kent built more than 40 years ago may be a one-of-a-kind prototype for a futuristic automated parking garage. The structure is located in Kent, on a piece of industrial property just off East Valley Highway on the south side of S 266th Street. Many details of the structure’s origin are still a little sketchy, though it appears to be a squat, cylinder-shaped concrete structure that’s likely one of the most futuristic-looking buildings in King County – perhaps right up there with the Space Needle (though nowhere near as tall or as visible).
westseattleblog.com
FOUND DOG: Highland Park – February 3, 2023 7:05 pm
16th/Trenton: I found this female German Shepherd / German Shepherd mix who is extremely skinny and limping. Have not taken to the emergency vet to check for chipping due to the limp. My name is Sarah and contact is 503-737-9204.
urbnlivn.com
Sleek and airy midcentury home in Laurelhurst
Built in 1956, 3609 NE 43rd St. is a midcentury showcase home in Seattle’s Laurelhurst neighborhood. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom property has been exquisitely updated to feature materials from around the world, embody a warm aesthetic, and reflect the simplicity and timelessness of the era. On the property’s main level,...
Unearthing Seattle's Finest Pizza Oasis
The streets of Seattle are lined with the smell of delicious pizza, and as I wander through the cobblestone alleyways on the search for the perfect pie, the scents take me through a heavenly journey. Every turn reveals a new slice of cheesy heaven, promising an unforgettable feast. But how could I possibly decide which pizzeria serves the best pizza in Seattle? After tasting slices from some of Seattle's most renowned pizzerias, my quest for the perfect pizza has come to its delightful conclusion—the best pizza in Seattle comes from 'Little Italy'.
westseattleblog.com
Corner Bar returns and more for the rest of your West Seattle Friday
(Seen in Gatewood. WSB photo) Here’s what’s happening for the rest of February’s first Friday!. SCRABBLE CLUB: Come play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café in the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon). NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room on the north end of the...
knkx.org
Decolonizing food with the new Indigenous ʔálʔal Cafe
Located in the heart of Seattle’s Pioneer Square, Chief Seattle Club’s ʔálʔal Cafe made its grand opening on Nov. 29. The cafe’s name is pronounced “all-all” and is derived from the Lushootseed word for home. Its menu is centered around “reclaiming and...
Top 7 Attractions | Visit Seattle in Washington State
Seattle, Washington is a city that offers a perfect blend of modern urban living and breathtaking natural beauty. From its iconic Space Needle to its vibrant music scene, Seattle has something to offer for everyone. Here are seven top attractions you must visit when in Seattle:
