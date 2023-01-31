Read full article on original website
Related
4 Georgia men sentenced in international gun trafficking case
ATLANTA — Four Georgia men were sentenced for their roles in an international gun trafficking scheme, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The four Georgia men entered a guilty plea to several charges that implicated them in a plan to move a total of 160 handguns, some of which ended up in Canada.
CPD: Fugitive arrested in Texas, extradited to Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man wanted on home invasion charges from a Columbus incident was arrested in Dallas, Texas. Curtis Williams, 33, was taken into custody on charges unrelating to the home invasion. The Columbus Police Department was notified of his arrest due to the following warrants: These warrants stem from March 31, 2022, […]
Interviews with classmates paint violent image of Aiden Fucci ahead of murder trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Newly released interviews help paint a picture of details surrounding the investigation into the murder of 13-year-old St. Johns County cheerleader Tristyn Bailey. Tristyn's body was discovered on Mother's Day, May 9, 2021, after she was reported missing for hours. The next day, her classmate, 14-year-old...
Investigators say online and social media drug sales are fueling fentanyl overdoses
“The younger generation is comfortable with communicating over social media and navigating social media. The same is true for the drug dealers.”
'A big problem in Georgia' | Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit chief says majority of gangs fueling industry
ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta ranks at number two – just behind our nation's capital when it comes to the highest rates of human trafficking. The bottom line – dozens of children are being sold for sex on a nightly basis across Georgia. "Human trafficking is...
Georgia nurses accused of having fake diplomas say their degrees are legitimate
Georgia nurses alleged to have purchased bogus nursing degrees and fake transcripts are maintaining their innocence.
'About to kill someone:' Text messages revealed in police report prior to fatal shooting in St. Augustine
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police say Vance Wilkins, 34, is facing charges for 2nd degree murder in the deadly shooting of Jason Mullins, 50. First Coast News has obtained the arrest report from St. Augustine police which sheds new light on the details of the murder and texts sent by Wilkins before the shooting.
New Georgia bill will make gun owner responsible if weapon is used during crime
ATLANTA — A bill being introduced in the Georgia State House is aimed at protecting people and their families while also promoting firearm safety among gun owners across the state. Statistics released by EveryState.org shows in an average year, 1,693 people die and 4,321 are wounded by guns in...
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘Georgia Fights Terrorism Act’ passes through Georgia Senate
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Senate Bill 11, also known as the “Georgia Fights Terrorism Act,” became the first bill to pass through the state Senate during the current session. The act would give the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) more authority to work independently when working...
Remains of woman found injured in Georgia ditch identified 37 years later as missing mother
In Oct. 2022, researchers developed a DNA profile, which they were able to match to one of her children.
Georgia Democrats say you could be held responsible if someone steals your gun and commits crime
Should you be criminally liable if someone takes a firearm out of your home or car and uses it in a crime? One Democratic lawmaker thinks so and is placing that bill along with a package of new gun safety legislation.
First Coast News
St. Johns County Sheriff's Office say there's a trend of mail theft in the county
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said mail theft is an issue in Florida and their county is no exception. Authorities urge neighborhoods to remain vigilant. For one local-family owned business, they had to change how they deliver their mail because money was not making it to their vendors. Business had to stop until payments were met. Angela Sowers wants to know who is stealing her company's mail.
Georgia tax preparer pleads guilty to federal tax fraud charges
COLUMBUS — A Columbus-based tax preparer has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges that she submitted false claims for tax credits for her clients and also failed to pay her own personal taxes. Nadine Word, 35, pleaded guilty Thursdayto one count of aiding and assisting in the preparation...
WRDW-TV
Hate-crime charge filed in Allendale transgender killing
WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - A five-count federal indictment was unsealed charging two South Carolina men in the 2019 killing of a transgender woman in Allendale County. The indictment charges Daqua Ritter, 26, with a hate crime in the murder of a transgender woman because of her gender identity; using a firearm in connection with the hate crime; and obstruction of justice.
Accused killer of St. Johns County teen Tristyn Bailey request for delay denied
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous, related report. Aiden Fucci's defense team filed another motion for continuance on Wednesday morning which was denied later in the day. This would have potentially delay the highly anticipated first-degree murder trial as the community of St. Johns County waits for justice.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fentanyl vaccine could prevent opioid drug overdoses
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new vaccine in the works could help fight metro Atlanta’s opioid crisis. From 2019 to 2021, fentanyl-involved overdose deaths in Georgia increased by 232%. Jocelyn Wallace is a recovered heroin addict who has been sober now for six years. “This is a...
Accused killer of 13-year-old cheerleader Tristyn Bailey has final hearing before trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A final pre-trial hearing is set for Wednesday in the murder case of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey. Her accused killer, former classmate Aiden Fucci, is set to go to trial next week. Jury selection starts Monday. Fucci faces a first-degree murder charge. He is being charged as...
20+ practicing Georgia nurses obtained licenses with fake diplomas or transcripts, feds say
We've confirmed three of those nurses with sham degrees worked at the Atlanta VA Medical Center.
The Battle for Liberties: Marijuana vs Gun Rights in Georgia; Who Will Win?
Disclosure:The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
No-show lawyer planning to forfeit law license with 29 disciplinary charges pending
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. An attorney whose failure to show up for court disrupted the lives and legal equilibrium of clients is poised to give up his law license for at least five years. In a draft “Petition...
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 7