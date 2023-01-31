ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Georgia men sentenced in international gun trafficking case

ATLANTA — Four Georgia men were sentenced for their roles in an international gun trafficking scheme, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The four Georgia men entered a guilty plea to several charges that implicated them in a plan to move a total of 160 handguns, some of which ended up in Canada.
CPD: Fugitive arrested in Texas, extradited to Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man wanted on home invasion charges from a Columbus incident was arrested in Dallas, Texas. Curtis Williams, 33, was taken into custody on charges unrelating to the home invasion. The Columbus Police Department was notified of his arrest due to the following warrants: These warrants stem from March 31, 2022, […]
‘Georgia Fights Terrorism Act’ passes through Georgia Senate

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Senate Bill 11, also known as the “Georgia Fights Terrorism Act,” became the first bill to pass through the state Senate during the current session. The act would give the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) more authority to work independently when working...
St. Johns County Sheriff's Office say there's a trend of mail theft in the county

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said mail theft is an issue in Florida and their county is no exception. Authorities urge neighborhoods to remain vigilant. For one local-family owned business, they had to change how they deliver their mail because money was not making it to their vendors. Business had to stop until payments were met. Angela Sowers wants to know who is stealing her company's mail.
Hate-crime charge filed in Allendale transgender killing

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - A five-count federal indictment was unsealed charging two South Carolina men in the 2019 killing of a transgender woman in Allendale County. The indictment charges Daqua Ritter, 26, with a hate crime in the murder of a transgender woman because of her gender identity; using a firearm in connection with the hate crime; and obstruction of justice.
Fentanyl vaccine could prevent opioid drug overdoses

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new vaccine in the works could help fight metro Atlanta’s opioid crisis. From 2019 to 2021, fentanyl-involved overdose deaths in Georgia increased by 232%. Jocelyn Wallace is a recovered heroin addict who has been sober now for six years. “This is a...
The Battle for Liberties: Marijuana vs Gun Rights in Georgia; Who Will Win?

Disclosure:The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
