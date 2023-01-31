Mikel Arteta explains what Jorginho will bring to Arsenal’s title bid

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hailed the signing of Jorginho from Chelsea as a boost to their Premier League title hopes after praising the midfielder’s hunger to win at the club.

The Premier League leaders have confirmed the £12m transfer of the experienced Italian international as the Gunners added their second signing of the January window.

Jorginho arrived at Chelsea in 2018 and helped the Blues to win the Champions League in 2021, but has been allowed to move on with the Stamford Bridge club looking to complete the record transfer of Enzo Fernandez .

Arsenal will hope the arrival of Jorginho will help the club maintain their title challenge, with the Gunners five points clear of Manchester City at the halfway stage of the Premier League season.

After Arsenal announced the signing of the 31-year-old on deadline day, Arteta said: “Jorginho is a midfield player with intelligence, deep leadership skills and a huge amount of Premier League and international experience.

“Jorginho has won in his career, but he still has the hunger and huge willingness to contribute here. We are so pleased to sign Jorginho and welcome him and his family to the club.”

Arsenal sporting director Edu said: “Jorginho is an established professional with a strong mentality who brings quality and experience into our squad.

"He is a player who fits our style of play, and he joins us at a very good moment where he can contribute in a key position to help maintain our momentum. We welcome Jorginho to Arsenal.”

Jorginho, who won Euro 2020 with Italy, was set to be out of contract at Chelsea at the end of the current campaign.

Named the Uefa Men’s Player of the Year after twin continental successes at club and international level, Jorginho provides a significant boost to Arteta’s squad as his side continue their title chase.

With Arteta keen to add midfield depth, Arsenal had hoped to sign Moises Caicedo, but had multiple bids for the Ecuadorian midfielder rebuffed by Brighton, and the club have moved quickly to secure an alternative.