Max Bird: Derby County midfielder ruled out for up to five weeks
Derby County midfielder Max Bird could be out for up to five weeks with a groin injury, says Rams boss Paul Warne. The 22-year-old, who has featured in every game for Derby this season, was injured in the second half of Monday's FA Cup fourth-round defeat by West Ham. The...
How successful was the January transfer window?
They've knocked the pre-match siren off, and my oh my let the other teams in the league know the Everton board have now put the white flags out. What a catastrophic window. It’s inconceivable that at 19th in the league Everton are weaker than when this window started, the only club not to make a signing. It's shameful and complete negligence.
Milan takes centerstage with Derby della Madonnina; Seattle Sounders make history at FIFA Club World Cup
Happy Friday and welcome to the Golazo Starting XI newsletter! I'm Roger Gonzalez, eager for what should be a wild weekend of international soccer ahead. Thanks for joining us. Let's get started, shall we?. New to the Golazo Starting XI newsletter? Get yourself the best deal in soccer and subscribe...
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces DJ & Newcastle fan Schak
This is turning into a season to savour for Newcastle supporters, with their team flying high in the Premier League table and booking a first trip to Wembley for 24 years, but can they maintain their bid for a top-four finish?. "Newcastle are in a great position to make the...
Sunderland predicted line-up vs Millwall: New signing set for first start?
How might Sunderland line-up against Millwall at The Den on Saturday?
'Self-pity is not allowed in these moments'
February could be a pivotal month for Liverpool and, despite a challenging first half of the season, manager Jurgen Klopp says his team still have "a lot to go for". The Reds are out of both domestic cup competitions and ninth in the Premier League, 10 points off fourth position.
Everton 0-0 Arsenal: Live Blog | Halftime, positive start to Dyche era
45+3’ - Another chance right before the break! A counter ends with a cross into the box, DCL’s flicked header across the face of the goal and just wide, ooh. There’s the halftime whistle, 0-0 at the break, with the Toffees having the better of the chances.
Dyche is trying to 'protect' key figures
New Everton manager Sean Dyche is trying to "protect" the board that is working above him. That is the view of former Everton midfielder Don Hutchison, who feels Dyche is doing so "because he's only been through the door five minutes". Dyche spoke to the media for the first time...
McKennie on track for Leeds debut at Nottingham Forest
LEEDS, England (AP) — Weston McKennie likely won’t have to wait long for his Leeds debut. The United States midfielder joined the Premier League club on loan from Juventus this week and has impressed manager Jesse Marsch ahead of a weekend game at Nottingham Forest. “He’s fit, he’s...
Potential Sunderland fifth-round FA Cup tie chosen for live TV broadcast
The BBC have already decided their live FA Cup fifth-round matches, and they could feature Sunderland.
