BBC

Max Bird: Derby County midfielder ruled out for up to five weeks

Derby County midfielder Max Bird could be out for up to five weeks with a groin injury, says Rams boss Paul Warne. The 22-year-old, who has featured in every game for Derby this season, was injured in the second half of Monday's FA Cup fourth-round defeat by West Ham. The...
BBC

How successful was the January transfer window?

They've knocked the pre-match siren off, and my oh my let the other teams in the league know the Everton board have now put the white flags out. What a catastrophic window. It’s inconceivable that at 19th in the league Everton are weaker than when this window started, the only club not to make a signing. It's shameful and complete negligence.
BBC

Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces DJ & Newcastle fan Schak

This is turning into a season to savour for Newcastle supporters, with their team flying high in the Premier League table and booking a first trip to Wembley for 24 years, but can they maintain their bid for a top-four finish?. "Newcastle are in a great position to make the...
BBC

'Self-pity is not allowed in these moments'

February could be a pivotal month for Liverpool and, despite a challenging first half of the season, manager Jurgen Klopp says his team still have "a lot to go for". The Reds are out of both domestic cup competitions and ninth in the Premier League, 10 points off fourth position.
SB Nation

Everton 0-0 Arsenal: Live Blog | Halftime, positive start to Dyche era

45+3’ - Another chance right before the break! A counter ends with a cross into the box, DCL’s flicked header across the face of the goal and just wide, ooh. There’s the halftime whistle, 0-0 at the break, with the Toffees having the better of the chances.
BBC

Dyche is trying to 'protect' key figures

New Everton manager Sean Dyche is trying to "protect" the board that is working above him. That is the view of former Everton midfielder Don Hutchison, who feels Dyche is doing so "because he's only been through the door five minutes". Dyche spoke to the media for the first time...
The Associated Press

McKennie on track for Leeds debut at Nottingham Forest

LEEDS, England (AP) — Weston McKennie likely won’t have to wait long for his Leeds debut. The United States midfielder joined the Premier League club on loan from Juventus this week and has impressed manager Jesse Marsch ahead of a weekend game at Nottingham Forest. “He’s fit, he’s...

