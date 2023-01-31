ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body found by railroad employees in Louisville

By Biancca Ball
 3 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Louisville police are investigating after a body was discovered lying in a wooded area on Monday, January 30.

Police said the body was found around 12:30 p.m. by railroad employees between Railroad Avenue and South Church Avenue.

According to investigators, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) Crime Scene Unit and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) were then contacted to examine the area.

The identity of the body has not been released. According to police, the individual appears to be a young Black male who was wearing hunting coveralls and white athletic shoes.

