Who Are Colorado’s Most Famous Philosophers?
When you think of philosophers, generally you think of some of the great minds of the past like Aristotle, Plato, and Socrates, all of which lived many, many years ago. However, there are, of course, more modern philosophers that are noteworthy that have made their own impacts on society, some of which are either from Colorado or have spent a considerable amount of time in the state.
EDITORIAL: Meth plagues Colorado’s public spaces
The next pandemic has hit Colorado, but this time it’s not a virus. It’s meth. And it’s imperiling not only its users but also the rest of the public. It seems hardly a week goes by without yet another methamphetamine-contaminated public library making the news. Four of them have closed to the public for now in the Denver metro area alone after tests uncovered meth residue in them.
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
See the Top 25 Colorado Communities Losing Residents Since 2020
Colorado's population at the time of the last census was right around 5.83 million people. Just a few years later the state continues to grow, but it's not in some of the areas you might expect. Grand Junction has grown by about 1% in population since 2020. Communities like Timnath,...
Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities
In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
Permits set to launch for popular Colorado wilderness
Permits soon will be available for backpackers looking to visit some of the more popular areas of an iconic Colorado wilderness. Starting Feb. 15, reservations are set to be posted on recreation.gov for summer trips to the most sought parts of the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness. Costing $10 per person per night, the U.S. Forest Service says the reservations will be limited, as part of a previously stated effort to limit crowds and damage to certain areas.
Did you feel it? Small earthquake reported in southern Colorado
EL MORO, Colo. — An earthquake that was large enough to be felt was reported in southern Colorado late Tuesday night, according to the United State Geological Survey (USGS). According to its website, the quake hit around 11:40 p.m. and was centered about 3.1 miles west of El Moro, which is a small town near Trinidad. Data from the USGS indicates it had a 3.1 magnitude.
5 new Colorado laws in effect now
(Douglas County, Colo.) By now, most Coloradans are aware of the new bag tax at the grocery store. Here are four other laws that went into effect on Jan. 1. The carryout bag fee was implemented to help reduce the waste of single-use plastics or paper and ease into the 2024 complete ban on single-use grocery bags.
3.1-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Colorado, largest in year-plus
According to the United States Geological Survey, a notable earthquake took place at 11:36 PM on the night of January 31, rattling the area around Trinidad. The 3.1-magnitude quake took place about 3 miles west of El Moro, Colorado and about 4 miles north of Trinidad at a depth of about four miles. This was the second earthquake to take place in Colorado this calendar year, with the other quake being a weaker 2.6-magnitude quake that occurred on January 6 in the Glenwood Springs area.
1,000 eagles visit Colorado: Here's how to spot them and where to look
An eagle migration combined with frigid weather has greatly increased the likelihood that Coloradans will be able to spot bald eagles over the next couple weeks – if they know where to look. Each year, from November to March, more than 1,000 bald eagles migrate to the state, joining...
5 Haunted Places In Colorado You Must Avoid At All Costs
There are a number of haunted locations in Colorado you dare not visit. Oddly, one is a popular tourist attraction, and another is a five-star hotel. Regardless, unless encounters with the dead are your cup of tea, these haunted Colorado sites should be avoided. The popular Youtube channel Top 5...
EDITORIAL: Is the rush to Colorado over?
For at least the past 30 years, Colorado ranked among the most desirable destinations for people looking for peace, tranquility, safety and some of nature’s most extraordinary beauty. The attraction has worn off, and that should tell leadership something is wrong. State demographers report Colorado’s population growth is coming to a screeching halt. In 2015, nearly 58,000 people migrated to our state. In 2021, the number was less than 15,000. ...
Utah Had One of the Coldest Temperatures in the US This Week
A location 143 miles down the road from Colorado recorded a horrifyingly low temperature this morning (Monday, January 30, 2023), making it the coldest place in the contiguous United States. I've been keeping an eye on this Utah location for some time. It frequently comes up on the National Weather...
At 11,200 feet in elevation, Colorado zipline tour is likely world's highest
While most people probably assume ziplining is a summer-only activity, in Colorado, that's not the case. If you've got plans to visit Leadville soon, it might be wise to consider adding the 'Top of the Rockies Zip Line' winter zipline tour to your itinerary. With the first zipline located at about 11,200 feet of elevation, this experience provides an unmatched scenic view and is believed to be the world's highest zipline tour.
Colorado auto theft clearance is at a record low
Beginning in 2020, the clearance rate fell one or two points a year. In 2022, preliminary data says the clearance rate was just under 8%, or roughly one in 12 auto thefts.
Colorado State Rep Ty Winter The Use of A Firearm in Your Business
Colorado State Rep Ty Winter represents a massive swath southeastern Colorado including Pueblo County. We'll discuss a bill that's being heard in committee on Monday that would allow owners, managers, and employees of businesses, or any person in that business, who legally possess a firearm to use that firearm within the business if someone makes illegal entry and the person defending the business believes the illegal entrant has committed, or is about to commit, a crime, or may use ANY physical force against a person in the business. It's much like the "Castle Doctrine" for our homes but extended to businesses.
Infamous Heaven’s Gate Suicide Cult had Numerous Colorado Ties
If you were around in the late '90s, you probably recognize the name, 'Heaven's Gate,' or at the very least, the creepy, unsettling face of Marshall Applewhite above. When the story of this cult and the mass suicide that put it in the spotlight made national news, viewers were shocked to find out the story that led up to the tragic event.
US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities
BUENA VISTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs workers in the United States Postal Services are now filling staffing gaps in rural parts of the state. In return, the USPS is paying for housing and overtime for employees sent to Buena Vista. Watch the video above for the full story. The post US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities appeared first on KRDO.
Golden retrievers, curling, ballet: 9Things to do in Colorado this weekend
COLORADO, USA — Happy February!. From golden retrievers, curling and ballet to model trains, garden shows and "Paw Patrol," there's no shortage of festivals, expos, performance art and sporting events this first weekend of February. Enjoy this football-free weekend and check out one of these happenings in the Centennial...
Adorable Colorado Bear Smiles And Waves at Wildlife Camera
In case you're in the need of a smile, you'll love this adorable Colorado bear striking a pose for this wildlife camera in Boulder. Some people despise taking pictures regardless of what the picture is for. How many Facebook friends do you have right now with profile pictures that aren't of them because they don't like the pictures they take? More than you might think, go look. Most animals don't like to get pictures taken either. Or maybe they do, but they don't stay still long enough to take them, so they're all just a blur. One local bear in Colorado though was getting ready for Madonna's Colorado concert later this year and was striking a serious pose... You've got to see this cuteness.
