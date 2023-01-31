Read full article on original website
Related
Forecasters Agree: Spring 2023 Forecast Not Great For Tennessee
Groundhog Day has come and gone and if you believe the furry fuzzball there will be 6 more weeks of winter. Next week’s forecast disagrees, but, it’s an animal, not a forecaster. A look at the Spring 2023 forecast, by both Accuweather and The Old Farmer’s Almanac, seems...
wpln.org
Tornadoes, landslides and floods are easier to forecast with ‘mesonets.’ Tennessee may get one soon.
Weather forecasting, climate studies and landslide awareness could improve soon in Tennessee. State lawmakers have just proposed legislation to establish a statewide “mesonet,” which could ultimately be a network of ground-level weather stations in every county in Tennessee. The bill also tasks the Tennessee Department of Environment and...
WAAY-TV
A clear and calm Saturday on tap for North Alabama
Waking up on this Saturday morning to temperatures in the 20s! Overnight lows were the coldest they have been in North Alabama since late December! Conditions will remain chilly through the morning with wind chills in the 20s and 30s. With an ample amount of sunshine, temperatures will warm into...
WAAY-TV
Temperatures start to rise this weekend
The sunshine is back, but we're not done with the cold just yet. Forecast lows tonight are in the low to mid-20s — the coldest temperatures North Alabama has seen since late December! Winds will be calmer, but even the lightest breeze will drop wind chills to the teens.
Tennessee School Closings & Delays: February 3, 2023
Multiple Tennessee school districts have announced closings or delayed start times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the concern for icy conditions.
School weather delays in Alabama for Friday, Feb. 3
Several area schools are delaying starting times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the potential for winter weather. Here are the latest school delays. This list will be updated if more schools make schedule changes. Colbert County Schools– Delayed until 10:30 a.m. Friday. All bus routes will start at 9...
WAAY-TV
Icy conditions possible tonight in northwest Alabama
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. Thursday for Lauderdale and Limestone Co, AL as well as Giles, Lawrence, Lincoln and Wayne Co, TN. Freezing rain and sleet may cause roads to become slick tonight in these locations. Elsewhere, scattered rain showers tonight will give way to widespread,...
WAAY-TV
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lauderdale, Limestone counties
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Lauderdale and Limestone counties. It's in effect through 9 a.m. Thursday and also includes Lincoln and Moore counties in Tennessee. WHAT...Freezing rain with additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale and Limestone counties. In...
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for something
A Tennessee witness at Murfreesboro reported watching an object with lights moving around the neighborhood at 6:11 p.m. on February 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Some East TN schools cancel Monday classes due to illness
At least 2 schools districts have canceled class for Monday, Feb 6 due to illness.
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Waking up to widespread 20s on Saturday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A quiet, clear, and chilly night is in store across Alabama with temperatures already widespread in the 30s this evening. If you want to take advantage of the clear skies tonight, bundle up and step outside to see the almost full moon, or grab your binoculars or telescope to try to catch a glimpse of the Green Comet! North winds will stay at around 5-10 MPH overnight, but temperatures will still manage to fall into the 20s for tomorrow morning. Make sure you cover up any outdoor plants, bring your pets in, and keep yourselves warm overnight. The cold start is at least a good excuse to sleep in Saturday morning!
Icy night conditions expected into Wednesday morning
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As we get later in Tuesday night, temperatures are going to drop and icy conditions will become likely for parts of the Cumberland and Northern plateau. Because of the inclement conditions that could roll over into Wednesday, multiple counties have delayed or canceled schools for Feb. 1, including Cumberland, Claiborne and Campbell counties. You can check the latest school closings by clicking here.
How Warm Will it Get? Alabama’s Weekend Temperature Guide
Goodbye Rain. Hello Sunshine. The Yellowhammer State will enjoy a mostly sunny day but with brisk temperatures. North Alabama will get into the 40s today while towards the south in the 50s. Prepare for tonight as it will be clear and cold, even with some locations getting into the 20s.
WKRN
What's up with all the skunks?
You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. 1 person ‘seriously injured’ in shooting on Hampton …. One...
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rains
Dallas, TX - A severe ice storm is currently affecting the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and neighboring areas. The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning, warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rain.
Have You Heard Of This Hidden Alabama Steakhouse?
The state of Alabama is home to some of the best restaurants in the country. With all the food I've eaten in Alabama, I've yet to have a good steak in Alabama. The rumor is, this restaurant has the best steak in the state but it's a place you can easily drive past.
Alabama Skies: Ice threat creeps into Alabama
As we mentioned yesterday, the wintry mix was getting just too close to Alabama to not have any impacts. It’s no surprise our northern counties got some sleet and freezing rain. If you’re traveling in this region today, give yourself a little extra time to deal with some possible ice issues, especially on bridges and overpasses. Or, if you’re traveling into northern Mississippi or Tennessee, check highway conditions as those areas received quite a bit more frozen precipitation. There are also areas of dense fog across the state.
Middle TN residents fall victim to icy porches
For many of us, the most dangerous part of the ice storm was stepping out of our own front door.
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!
Brace yourselves - February 2nd is Groundhog Day! Here come the yearly articles and social media posts looking to the lowly groundhog to predict the arrival of spring. You've probably heard of Punxsutawney Phil, the famous groundhog in Pennsylvania - but here in Alabama, we have Birmingham Bill of the Birmingham, Alabama Zoo. We also have lots of other folklore weather predictions here in the south: wooly bears, hornet's nests, and persimmon seeds - just to name a few. But exactly how well do these time honored predictions work? Can you really use them to make long term weather predictions? Let's take a look and see...
WAAY-TV
Brylee's Saturday morning forecast
A clear and calm Saturday on tap for North Alabama. Waking up on this Saturday morning to temperatures in the 20s! Overnight lows were the colde…
Comments / 0