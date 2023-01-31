ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colbert County, AL

WAAY-TV

A clear and calm Saturday on tap for North Alabama

Waking up on this Saturday morning to temperatures in the 20s! Overnight lows were the coldest they have been in North Alabama since late December! Conditions will remain chilly through the morning with wind chills in the 20s and 30s. With an ample amount of sunshine, temperatures will warm into...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Temperatures start to rise this weekend

The sunshine is back, but we're not done with the cold just yet. Forecast lows tonight are in the low to mid-20s — the coldest temperatures North Alabama has seen since late December! Winds will be calmer, but even the lightest breeze will drop wind chills to the teens.
AL.com

School weather delays in Alabama for Friday, Feb. 3

Several area schools are delaying starting times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the potential for winter weather. Here are the latest school delays. This list will be updated if more schools make schedule changes. Colbert County Schools– Delayed until 10:30 a.m. Friday. All bus routes will start at 9...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Icy conditions possible tonight in northwest Alabama

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. Thursday for Lauderdale and Limestone Co, AL as well as Giles, Lawrence, Lincoln and Wayne Co, TN. Freezing rain and sleet may cause roads to become slick tonight in these locations. Elsewhere, scattered rain showers tonight will give way to widespread,...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lauderdale, Limestone counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Lauderdale and Limestone counties. It's in effect through 9 a.m. Thursday and also includes Lincoln and Moore counties in Tennessee. WHAT...Freezing rain with additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale and Limestone counties. In...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Waking up to widespread 20s on Saturday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A quiet, clear, and chilly night is in store across Alabama with temperatures already widespread in the 30s this evening. If you want to take advantage of the clear skies tonight, bundle up and step outside to see the almost full moon, or grab your binoculars or telescope to try to catch a glimpse of the Green Comet! North winds will stay at around 5-10 MPH overnight, but temperatures will still manage to fall into the 20s for tomorrow morning. Make sure you cover up any outdoor plants, bring your pets in, and keep yourselves warm overnight. The cold start is at least a good excuse to sleep in Saturday morning!
ALABAMA STATE
WBIR

Icy night conditions expected into Wednesday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As we get later in Tuesday night, temperatures are going to drop and icy conditions will become likely for parts of the Cumberland and Northern plateau. Because of the inclement conditions that could roll over into Wednesday, multiple counties have delayed or canceled schools for Feb. 1, including Cumberland, Claiborne and Campbell counties. You can check the latest school closings by clicking here.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
WKRN

What's up with all the skunks?

You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. 1 person ‘seriously injured’ in shooting on Hampton …. One...
NASHVILLE, TN
Praise 93.3

Have You Heard Of This Hidden Alabama Steakhouse?

The state of Alabama is home to some of the best restaurants in the country. With all the food I've eaten in Alabama, I've yet to have a good steak in Alabama. The rumor is, this restaurant has the best steak in the state but it's a place you can easily drive past.
SECTION, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama Skies: Ice threat creeps into Alabama

As we mentioned yesterday, the wintry mix was getting just too close to Alabama to not have any impacts. It’s no surprise our northern counties got some sleet and freezing rain. If you’re traveling in this region today, give yourself a little extra time to deal with some possible ice issues, especially on bridges and overpasses. Or, if you’re traveling into northern Mississippi or Tennessee, check highway conditions as those areas received quite a bit more frozen precipitation. There are also areas of dense fog across the state.
ALABAMA STATE
April Killian

Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!

Brace yourselves - February 2nd is Groundhog Day! Here come the yearly articles and social media posts looking to the lowly groundhog to predict the arrival of spring. You've probably heard of Punxsutawney Phil, the famous groundhog in Pennsylvania - but here in Alabama, we have Birmingham Bill of the Birmingham, Alabama Zoo. We also have lots of other folklore weather predictions here in the south: wooly bears, hornet's nests, and persimmon seeds - just to name a few. But exactly how well do these time honored predictions work? Can you really use them to make long term weather predictions? Let's take a look and see...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Brylee's Saturday morning forecast

A clear and calm Saturday on tap for North Alabama. Waking up on this Saturday morning to temperatures in the 20s! Overnight lows were the colde…

