wtoc.com
100 Black Men of Savannah present ‘Broken Wings II’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Last year, 100 Black Men of Savannah started a theater program that was hugely popular with audiences and the local students who made up the cast. On Friday, they will start their second season with a performance in downtown Savannah. Tim Wright has written a follow-up...
connectsavannah.com
SUPER STAR: Photographer Robin Maaya
Robin Elise Maaya is loquacious, vibrant, intelligent, sharp-as-a-whip, and deeply talented. I briefly wrote about her “It’s A Thursday” photography show and book release last July, but it was not until November that I had an opportunity to meet her in person at a Cleo The Gallery member dinner.
WJCL
Jenkins celebrates National Signing Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Jenkins High School celebrated National Signing Day on Thursday. Below is a list of the football players who put pen to paper. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Savannah Tribune
Connor’s Temple – Savannah State: Uniting for Success
Using the theme: “Uniting for Success” Connor’s Temple Baptist Church will celebrate its annual CTBC – SSU Day on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 4:00 P.M. Speaker for the occasion will be Mr. Harold N. Washington, President of the Savannah State University National Alumni Association. Mr. Washington is a 1998 graduate of Savannah State with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management. He also holds a Master’s degree in Education from Troy State University and a Specialist degree in Educational Leadership from Valdosta State University.
eatitandlikeit.com
Coming Very Soon: Waters Café
Clinton Edminister can best be described as a fixture on Savannah’s civic scene. For years he’s been a business owner in the Starland District. Ever an advocate for development growth outside of Savannah’s historic district, he’s decided to put his money where his mouth is once again.
Russell Wilson and Grammy Award winning Ciara heading to Savannah this month
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Today, the Southeast Georgia Leadership forum announced, Ciara, and Russell Wilson will headline the speakers for this year’s Forum. Ciara is a Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter, dancer actress, model and entrepreneur. Russell Wilson is a quarterback for the Denver Broncos, Super Bowl Champion, entrepreneur and philanthropist. The two-day event will […]
Enjoy Lowcountry nights under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive In
Watching movies with family or friends is a nice way to spend time together. We often do it at home or at the local movie theater. But have you ever enjoyed a fun family outing watching movies under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive In?
wtoc.com
Volunteers renovating a house for partially paralyzed woman
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A Richmond Hill group is working to renovate a house for Caitlin Jensen. In June, Jensen’s family claimed she was left partially paralyzed after a visit to the chiropractor sent her to the I.CU. Renovations have been taking place over the past few weeks...
tourcounsel.com
Abercorn Commons | Shopping center in Savannah, Georgia
Abercorn Common is a 180,000-square-foot (17,000 m2) shopping center in Savannah, Georgia. The center was the first retail center in the U.S. to become LEED-certified, meaning its design incorporates efficiency with attractive buildings and public spaces. The buildings and public spaces resemble Savannah's downtown historic district, with awnings, brick facades,...
Statesboro entrepreneur Josh Rogers shares his keys to success
Josh Rogers, born and raised in Bulloch County, has been an entrepreneur since a remarkably young age. He shared with me, during our interview, the story of how his very first business experience was selling Little Debbie Snacks out of his locker for $1 each. He learned about profit and success at an early age until the school administration shut him down. But he didn’t let getting shut down in elementary school limit his dreams to one day be a successful business owner.
wtoc.com
Hyundai donates to three Black-owned Savannah businesses
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While construction continues on Hyundai’s Metaplant in Bryan County, the automaker is giving back in Savannah. To celebrate Black History Month, Hyundai recently gave three Black-owned business in the Hostess City a combined $45,000. Owners of The Culturist Union, Luxe The Salon and Savannah Sauce...
Unstable foundation closes streets near Federal Courthouse
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Several streets and some businesses have been closed near the Federal Courthouse in downtown Savannah, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). Officials said engineers found an unstable foundation in the area. The following roads are expected to remain closed until 4 p.m. Friday: Businesses on State Street right across from […]
Cows tongue tossed; Not the crab dip and oysters!; Perfect scores: Food inspection report for Jan.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Starting the new year off right the Georgia Department of Health is continuing to inspect eateries to make sure food products are handled and prepared according to state and local regulations in order to protect the public. Here’s how some eateries in Chatham County scored in January. Grandma’s Diner located at 2108 […]
WJCL
TikTok favorite Crumbl Cookies opens this week in Pooler
POOLER, Ga. — Above video: Crumbl prepares for opening in Cincinnati. If you are using TikTok, you have probably seen videos of people eating cookies out of a pink box. On Friday, those pink boxes will be all around coastal Georgia. Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based cookie chain, is opening...
wtoc.com
Savannah Chatham County public school enrollment decreases
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Chatham County public school enrollment is declining and expected to keep dropping in the future. The school board met Wednesday, and talked about that issue and more. “Where have all the children gone?”. That’s a question Savannah Chatham public schools’ staff presented to their board...
wtoc.com
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and residents react to demolition proposal for Yamacraw Village
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While they are for demolition of the Yamacraw Village development , Mayor Van Johnson says federal guidelines require the property to stay low income housing. According to the Housing Authority director, they still haven’t sent in their application to Housing Urban Development or HUD, after hitting...
Family of Bonnie Lanier Rushing asks for community support
The family of Bonnie Lanier Rushing has asked the Statesboro-Bulloch County community to show their support and solidarity during the trial for her murder by wearing certain colors each day. Their schedule is as follows:. Tuesday, January 31: Black. Wednesday, February 1: Tan. Thursday, February 2: Navy. Friday, February 3:...
This Island in South Carolina Has the First Self-governed Town of Formerly Enslaved People in the U.S.
Amid the oaks and palmettos of Hilton Head, the historic site of Mitchelville is a window into Black American history.
WJCL
Savannah State lands 18 recruits on National Signing Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah State football inked up 18 new players on National Signing Day, with more to be announced as the official paperwork is completed. So far, the 2023 recruiting roster includes six Georgians, six Floridians, three from South Carolina and two from North Carolina. The Carolinas and Florida are considered boarder states for Georgia schools, and so student-athletes from those states receive in-state tuition.
Local residents concerned over historic preservation efforts in Yamacraw Village
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The City of Savannah is in the hot seat today. They are getting grilled by current and former residents of historic Yamacraw Village. Housing and neighborhood services want feedback from people who live there through a survey, but residents we talked to today say they don’t trust it. “If you fill […]
