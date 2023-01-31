Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
NBA Superstar Demands Immediate TradeOnlyHomers
Julia Koch -- A Rich New York Female Who’s Giving Away Millions; Contact If You’re NeedySam WritesNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Related
These walking tours show the 'forbidden' parts of NYC you won’t find in a guidebook
On a typical tour of Manhattan, the big tourist attractions—Times Square, the Empire State Building, Central Park—get all the attention. But on these new walking tours by a local author, you'll see fascinating historical sites that you won't find in a typical guidebook. K. Krombie's Purefinder tours, "Death...
Wander through a romantic floral maze in Times Square this month
In the middle of Times Square, heart-shaped hedgerows invite passersby to meander and take a moment to feel transported in this new pop-up secret garden. "Love's h|Edge," a free public art installation, has taken over Duffy Square (46th and Broadway by the Red Steps) and will be on view through February 28. Brooklyn-based Almost Studio created the sculpture, envisioning it as "a pause, a momentary illusion, in your day, in your week, and in your life."
New York's very own "The Bean" sculpture was just unveiled downtown
New York is a world-renowned, fabulous city filled with cultural and artistic pursuits that folks from other parts of the globe are constantly in awe and jealous of—so why do we keep trying to morph into some other American town?. First , there was New York Times media correspondent...
This traveling exhibit showcasing failed products and services hits NYC next month
In today's odd-but-pretty-enticing news: the traveling Museum of Failure, which "brings together over 159 products and services that were a total flop but also paved the way for other great inventions," is officially opening in New York on March 17 and tickets to the experience are already available right here.
A groovy pop-up skating rink for all ages is opening in Brooklyn next week
It seems like New Yorkers can't get enough of skating rinks these days, which is why we assume that the black-owned, Brooklyn-born The Roller Wave—a nostalgia-inducing destination at Atlantic Terminal Mall—will be a roaring success once it opens on February 11. The 9,000-square-foot pop-up rink will be accessible...
Let me Tell You—There are only two ways to enjoy a martini in NYC
“Let Me Tell You” is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Wednesday so you’re hearing from us each week. Last month, Food & Drink Editor and Critic Amber Sutherland-Namako argued that all the good cocktails already exist.
A beautiful new park is opening under the Manhattan part of the Brooklyn Bridge
New Yorkers will soon have a new green space to frolic around: Gotham Park, right under the Manhattan end of the Brooklyn Bridge. Hopefully scheduled to break ground this upcoming spring, the endeavor is a partnership between The Skatepark Project, which is professional skateboarder Tony Hawk’s organization, and Brooklyn Bridge Manhattan. As a matter of fact, phase one of the project includes the restoration of the Brooklyn Banks skate park, the iconic local skateboarding destination that closed in 2010 to be used for the construction of the bridge, and the rebuilding of on-site community basketball courts.
These three Bed Bath & Beyond stores in NYC are officially closing
College students might soon have to order all their dormitory supplies strictly online as popular retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has just announced it will be closing 87 stores across the country, including two in Brooklyn and one in Queens, in what appears to be a pre-bankruptcy declaration move. "As...
Warm up with Valentine’s Day cocktails this February at Time Out Market New York
There’s always plenty to love in and around Time Out Market New York: the food, the booze, the views, the events and the beautiful surroundings of Dumbo and Brooklyn Bridge Park and beyond. This time of year, the sprawling food hall likes to lay on the affection extra thick. In honor of Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, February 14, our ace libation experts have crafted four festive cocktails to fawn over like a flirty infatuation.
NYC's Museum of Jewish Heritage will show its first Holocaust exhibition for children
Eighty years ago, as World War II raged on, Danish citizens worked together to ferry 7,000 Jewish people to safety, keeping them out of concentration camps. Now, New York City’s Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust will commemorate that anniversary, known as one of the most effective examples of mass resistance in modern history. “Courage to Act: Rescue in Denmark“ will debut in the fall of 2023; it’s the museum’s first exhibition developed for elementary-age students.
These country-specific medallions have been installed all over Sixth Avenue
Folks strolling along Sixth Avenue between 42nd Street and 59th Street might have noticed a series of new medallions hanging off area lampposts this past week. The decorations depict the emblems of each nation and territory in the Western hemisphere and, believe it or not, they were first displayed back in 1959. However, after years spent surviving New York City's pretty unpredictable weather patterns, most of the medallions had fallen into disrepair with only 18 of the original 300 still standing. The city decided to fix the issue last fall, when Ydanis Rodriguez, the commissioner of the Department of Transportation, announced the official creation of new medallions to replace corroded ones and others that were removed.
Author Emma Straub on her favorite books about New York City
Emma Straub is the very embodiment of New York's literary scene. In addition to being an accomplished published author (The Vacationers, Modern Lovers, All Adults Here), Straub owns the uber-popular bookstore Books Are Magic, a beloved destination boasting two Brooklyn locations that has come to define New Yorkers' relationship with books.
Hear the 200+ languages spoken in NYC at this new art installation
More than 200 languages are spoken in New York City, and this new art installation at the Dumbo Archway plays audio clips of each one. "Anchorage, Babel in Reverse" aims to bring New Yorkers and visitors together with language as a unifying force. This work of public art is on view in Brooklyn through April.
How to get tickets to the Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour 2023 in NYC
Our queen Beyoncé just announced dates for her upcoming “Renaissance” world tour—her first tour in over six years, so you know it’ll be one for the books!. The tour, which stops in 40 cities from Stockholm to New Orleans between May and September, is highly anticipated after the release of “Renaissance,” featuring hits like “Break My Soul,” “Summer Renaissance” and “Alien Superstar.”
You'll soon be able to browse through Joan Didion's archive of photos, letters and more at the NYPL
The New York Public Library (NYPL) just acquired the late Joan Didion and John Gregory Dunne's archive, and we cannot think of a better institution to own the iconic couple's collection of papers, photographs, professional documents and personal items. A beacon of the country's literary scene who defined New York...
Curbside composting will be offered throughout NYC’s five boroughs next year
New York City residents will soon be able to easily compost their trash thanks to an expanded curbside program that mayor Eric Adams announced during his State of the City address last week. Just last year, the pilot project, the largest one of its kind in the nation, kicked off...
It will become much easier to compost your trash in NYC in 2024
New York City residents will soon be able to easily compost their trash thanks to an expanded curbside program that mayor Eric Adams announced during his State of the City address last week. Just last year, the pilot project kicked off in Queens. Officials were so happy with the results...
New York State wants to ban ‘dangerous’ people in NYC subways
New York has been grappling with how to make the subways safer for everyone, after a seeming increase in headlines about pushings, assaults and other violent acts. Now, New York State is talking about making it possible for judges to ban people who have been convicted of assault or unlawful sexual conduct against passengers, customers or MTA employees. This new idea is part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s proposed New York State Budget and is argued within a memo that it is necessary to implement because it promotes safety and increased ridership in the MTA system.
You can now travel from Manhattan to JFK airport for a mere $13
The much-anticipated opening of Grand Central Madison station has brought along with it a slew of transportation updates, including a new service that will allow New Yorkers to commute to John F. Kennedy Airport on the cheap. Specifically, for a mere $13, travelers will now be able to take a Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) train from the new East side hub to the JFK AirTrain in Jamaica and then easily get to the airport from there.
Time Out New York
New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
601K+
Views
ABOUT
The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.https://www.timeout.com
Comments / 0