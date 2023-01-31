ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 1

Related
WTAJ

Troopers raid home over possible Pa. lottery theft in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –An immense investigation is underway for alleged theft from the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission at multiple locations in Centre and Blair counties, according to a release. According to state police, on Feb. 2, multiple search warrants were executed at a home on the 100 block of W. Blade Drive in PA Furnace. […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Bethany Latham

Skepticism Over the Rumored Ames Department Stores’ Return Has Fact Checkers on the Case

Residents of Pennsylvania got a holiday surprise late last year when it was announced that the defunct Ames department stores were making a comeback. Stores in PA and surrounding states haven't been open since the early 2000s when the company declared bankruptcy. Now the old Ames website has posted an announcement that the stores are coming back, but some people are skeptical that the whole thing might be a hoax.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. Lottery says message about online accounts was sent by mistake

Pennsylvania Lottery customers who received an email warning them about not logging in can disregard the message, according to a chat with the lottery's customer service department. An auto-response from the lottery came out midday Tuesday:. "Please disregard an earlier email you received today about a remaining balance. Your remaining...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

Mobile IDs Could Be Coming to Pennsylvania

Pennsylvanians could soon get the option to use mobile IDs on their phones, writes Henry Savage for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Pennsylvania State Representative Dan Miller is planning on re-introducing legislation that would allow residents to download a digitized version of their state driver’s license using a phone app. Miller introduced this bill previously but it did not garner enough support at the time.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WSBS

Latest Scam in Massachusetts Uses Scare Tactics to Obtain Money From Individuals

Scams continue to circulate throughout Massachusetts. You may remember in a previous article, we wrote about the "Grandparent Scam" that was going around the Bay State. That particular scam involved con artists calling elderly individuals, pretending to be grandchildren. The scenario looks like this, the scammer tells the grandparent that he or she has been in some type of trouble and needs the grandparent to send money right away in order to resolve the issue. Of course, this is fake, and low and behold the grandparent has been scammed out of large sums of money. You can read more about the "Grandparent Scam" by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Times Leader

Father-to-be charged with disrupting birth

PLAINS TWP. — A Wilkes-Barre man recording his girlfriend giving birth refused to leave the hospital room and fought with nurses and security at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center Thursday morning. Saquann Dupre Salley Jr., 24, of South Grant Street, was asked to leave the room by the nurse...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
abc27.com

Verizon outage reported in Pennsylvania

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Can you hear me now? Bummer. Verizon customers and cell phone users who use Verizon towers for service have been reporting reception problems or no reception at all. Through social media, Verizon support confirmed that a “network disruption” is impacting Erie, Corry and Waterford. That’s affecting data,...
ERIE, PA
WTAJ

One dead, two charged after overdose in Elk County

SAINT MARYS, Pa, (WTAJ) — One person is dead after an overdose Thursday morning and now two people are facing charges for allegedly providing the victim with the drugs. Dustin Smith, 39 and Crystal Hause, 37 are behind bars facing multiple drug charges after a 36-year-old woman died due to an apparent overdose. Police said […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
delawarepublic.org

State encourages Delawareans to claim missing money

Delaware’s Office of Unclaimed Property is encouraging First State residents to check and see if they have missing assets waiting to be claimed. Delaware is participating in a country-wide campaign called National Unclaimed Property Day. With so many companies incorporated in the First State, Delaware has returned more than...
DELAWARE STATE
WETM 18 News

Pa. Treasurer announces return of over $211M of unclaimed property in 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced on the first day of national Unclaimed Property Month, Feb. 1, that the Pennsylvania Treasury returned more than $211 million in unclaimed property in 2022. The treasury also returned 90 military decorations and memorabilia to veterans or their families. “National Unclaimed Property Month is the perfect […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy