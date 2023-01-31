Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Man nearly loses $10K after scammer uses popular money transfer app to target victim
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It's one of the fastest-growing types of scams, and the path to your money is a popular payment app connected to big banks. An investigation from sister station WGAL found a Pennsylvania man targeted who lost $10,000. But what he did next was a smart...
WOLF
Search warrants: Man, teen allegedly stole thousands of dollars in PA Lottery coupon scam
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Copies of search warrants obtained by 6 News are providing new details about the state police investigation into alleged thefts from the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission in Blair and Centre Counties. Investigators say, on Wednesday, troopers searched a residence along West Blade Drive, in PA...
Troubleshooters: Consumers could get money back after settlement with gravestone company
The Pennsylvania Attorney General is asking all unhappy customers to file a complaint.
Troopers raid home over possible Pa. lottery theft in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –An immense investigation is underway for alleged theft from the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission at multiple locations in Centre and Blair counties, according to a release. According to state police, on Feb. 2, multiple search warrants were executed at a home on the 100 block of W. Blade Drive in PA Furnace. […]
Skepticism Over the Rumored Ames Department Stores’ Return Has Fact Checkers on the Case
Residents of Pennsylvania got a holiday surprise late last year when it was announced that the defunct Ames department stores were making a comeback. Stores in PA and surrounding states haven't been open since the early 2000s when the company declared bankruptcy. Now the old Ames website has posted an announcement that the stores are coming back, but some people are skeptical that the whole thing might be a hoax.
Powerball rises to $700 million. Here’s when the next drawing is
MIDDLETOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Powerball jackpot is on the rise again and you could be the next lucky winner. Ahead of the Saturday, Feb. 4, drawing, the Powerball jackpot is an estimated $700 million in an annuity or $375.7 million in cash. If the jackpot is hit, the winner will become the sixth-largest Powerball […]
erienewsnow.com
Erie Man Sentenced to Decade Behind Bars for Dealing Fentanyl Pills, Meth, Cocaine
An Erie man will spend a decade behind bars on federal charges for dealing fentanyl pills, cocaine and meth in western Pennsylvania, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Vincent Feliciano, 32, was ordered to serve 10 years in prison after being convicted of violating federal narcotics laws. Feliciano and...
Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering circle-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Narbeth reported watching and photographing a hovering, shiny, circle-shaped object at 10:57 a.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. Lottery says message about online accounts was sent by mistake
Pennsylvania Lottery customers who received an email warning them about not logging in can disregard the message, according to a chat with the lottery's customer service department. An auto-response from the lottery came out midday Tuesday:. "Please disregard an earlier email you received today about a remaining balance. Your remaining...
Mobile IDs Could Be Coming to Pennsylvania
Pennsylvanians could soon get the option to use mobile IDs on their phones, writes Henry Savage for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Pennsylvania State Representative Dan Miller is planning on re-introducing legislation that would allow residents to download a digitized version of their state driver’s license using a phone app. Miller introduced this bill previously but it did not garner enough support at the time.
Latest Scam in Massachusetts Uses Scare Tactics to Obtain Money From Individuals
Scams continue to circulate throughout Massachusetts. You may remember in a previous article, we wrote about the "Grandparent Scam" that was going around the Bay State. That particular scam involved con artists calling elderly individuals, pretending to be grandchildren. The scenario looks like this, the scammer tells the grandparent that he or she has been in some type of trouble and needs the grandparent to send money right away in order to resolve the issue. Of course, this is fake, and low and behold the grandparent has been scammed out of large sums of money. You can read more about the "Grandparent Scam" by going here.
Father-to-be charged with disrupting birth
PLAINS TWP. — A Wilkes-Barre man recording his girlfriend giving birth refused to leave the hospital room and fought with nurses and security at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center Thursday morning. Saquann Dupre Salley Jr., 24, of South Grant Street, was asked to leave the room by the nurse...
COVID cases down, deaths still rise as CDC puts zero PA counties at high community level
As of the Thursday update, the federal agency says no Pennsylvania counties are at the high COVID-19 community level.
abc27.com
Verizon outage reported in Pennsylvania
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Can you hear me now? Bummer. Verizon customers and cell phone users who use Verizon towers for service have been reporting reception problems or no reception at all. Through social media, Verizon support confirmed that a “network disruption” is impacting Erie, Corry and Waterford. That’s affecting data,...
wdiy.org
New Report Finds Pennsylvania In-Hospital Mortality Rates Are on the Rise
A new report shows deaths related to conditions like sepsis, heart attacks, and respiratory failure have been going up in Pennsylvania’s hospitals. WHYY’s Nicole Leonard has more. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 1/31/23)
COVID-19 deaths rising in Pa., although infections and hospitalizations move in good direction
Pennsylvania entered February with a seven-day average of about 35 COVID-19-related deaths per day, the highest level since last May, according to tracking by The Washington Post. Rises in deaths typically come about a month after rises in hospitalizations. Pennsylvania’s rise comes a month after a spike in hospitalizations involving...
abc27.com
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Feb. 2: Deaths up slightly, medium community level for 2 counties
(WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 9:00 a.m. on Feb.2, 2023, there were 10,049 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Jan. 25, through Tuesday, Jan. 31. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is...
One dead, two charged after overdose in Elk County
SAINT MARYS, Pa, (WTAJ) — One person is dead after an overdose Thursday morning and now two people are facing charges for allegedly providing the victim with the drugs. Dustin Smith, 39 and Crystal Hause, 37 are behind bars facing multiple drug charges after a 36-year-old woman died due to an apparent overdose. Police said […]
delawarepublic.org
State encourages Delawareans to claim missing money
Delaware’s Office of Unclaimed Property is encouraging First State residents to check and see if they have missing assets waiting to be claimed. Delaware is participating in a country-wide campaign called National Unclaimed Property Day. With so many companies incorporated in the First State, Delaware has returned more than...
Pa. Treasurer announces return of over $211M of unclaimed property in 2022
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced on the first day of national Unclaimed Property Month, Feb. 1, that the Pennsylvania Treasury returned more than $211 million in unclaimed property in 2022. The treasury also returned 90 military decorations and memorabilia to veterans or their families. “National Unclaimed Property Month is the perfect […]
