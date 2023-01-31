Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Agriculture Online
Corn closes up 2¢ | Friday, February 3, 2023
Corn ended a choppy day of trade up 2¢. Soybeans closed down 2¢. CBOT wheat is down 4¢. KC wheat is down 9¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 3¢. Livestock had a better day. Live cattle closed up 35¢. Lean hogs are up 58¢. Feeder cattle are up 5¢.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans edge up as investors eye U.S. jobs report
(Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ticked up on Friday, staying on course for a weekly gain as participants assessed crop weather in drought-hit Argentina while awaiting U.S. jobs data for a latest gauge of the economic outlook. Wheat eased after a...
Agriculture Online
Brazil's farmers grapple with higher cost as soy rust cases rise
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's rainy summer this year has increased cases of soy rust on soybean crops, requiring farmers to boost pesticide applications that raised their fungicide bills by almost 10%, industry insiders said. Through Thursday, around 160 cases of the disease had been reported during the...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans set for weekly gain on Argentine drought concerns
SINGAPORE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged lower on Friday, but were poised for weekly gains supported by uncertainty over supply from top producer Argentina amid dry weather conditions. Wheat and corn also fell, with corn extending losses to a second consecutive session. The most-active soybean contract on...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans ease as U.S. jobs report sends dollar surging
(Updates with weaker trend after U.S. jobs data) PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures eased on Friday, giving up an earlier rise as much stronger than anticipated U.S. jobs figures triggered a jump in the dollar. Soybeans remained on course for a weekly gain, however, as participants assessed...
Agriculture Online
Brazil's forward soy sales lag as farmers hoard beans -Safras
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Advance sales of Brazil's 2022/2023 soybean crop rose slightly from last month but still trail last year's and historical levels by a wide margin, according to data from Safras & Mercado on Friday. Safras said forward sales of Brazil's soy crop, which farmers are...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Feb 8-14
MOSCOW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Feb. 8-14 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Feb 8-14 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,496.6 3,175.2 1,505.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.2 264.0 229.8 Feb 1-7 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,365.3 3,174.3 1,186.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.8 267.7 226.4 Jan 25-31 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,283.2 3,083.7 886.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 309.5 267.9 221.9 Jan 18-24 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,719.4 3,977.6 1,174.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 309.5 278.4 221.4 Jan 11-17 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,766.3 3,870.6 1,289.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.1 276.8 224.2 Dec 28-Jan 10 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,160.9 3,420.4 692.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.8 280.2 222.0 Dec 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,333.8 2,686.9 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.4 281.8 218.5 Dec 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,143.4 2,603.1 78.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.4 282.9 224.9 Dec 7-Dec 13 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,806.8 2,315.0 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.1 283.0 215.4 Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Moscow Bureau)
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, February 3, 2023
Wheat futures were lower in overnight trading amid forecasts for favorable weather conditions in the southern Plains next week. The National Weather Service said this morning a "favorable weather pattern for precipitation" is forecast for parts of western Kansas and the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles next week. For now, there's...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine grain harvest 97% complete at 53.2 mln T -ministry
KYIV, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms had harvested 53.2 million tonnes of grain in bunker weight from 97% of the expected area as of Feb. 2, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The ministry said farmers had harvested 11.1 million hectares of crops, with the grain yield averaging 4.79...
Agriculture Online
Brazil farmers harvest 9.86% of soybean crop, less than half 2022 area -Patria
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers have harvested 9.86% of the country's soybean area so far in the season, with work progressing slowly due to rains in key producing regions, Patria Agronegocios consultancy said on Friday. At this time last year, 20.4% of the planted area had been...
Agriculture Online
World food prices decline for 10th month running in January, says FAO
ROME, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The United Nations food agency's world price index fell in January for a 10th consecutive month, and is now down some 18% from a record high hit last March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) price index, which tracks the...
Agriculture Online
India Gate basmati rice maker KRBL's Q3 profit soars on strong demand
BENGALURU, Feb 3 (Reuters) - India's KRBL Ltd on Friday reported third-quarter profit that nearly tripled due to strong demand for its India Gate-branded basmati rice in the Middle East and domestic markets. The company's consolidated net profit rose to 2.05 billion rupees ($25.1 million) in the three months ended...
Agriculture Online
Northeastern Indiana farmland sells for $19,984 per acre
This week, three tracts of cropland totaling 121.3 acres sold for $2.425 million, or $19,984 per acre, in northeast Indiana. “Several things are noteworthy about this result,” says R.D. Schrader, president of Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company who conducted the sale. “It’s rare to see prices per acre in the $20,000 range with all the serious competition coming from local operators. We had investors in the room, but they dropped out quickly as bidders focused their attention on the farm as an entirety.”
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Biden administration seeks to toughen school nutrition standards
(Adds plan detail, comments from Gasper, Dykes) Feb 3 (Reuters) - School meals for millions of children in the United States would include less sugar, more whole grains, and lower sodium under new standards proposed by the Biden administration on Friday. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said the updated standards, to...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Some workers strike at ADM Decatur, Illinois, grain facility
CHICAGO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Some union represented workers at Archer-Daniels-Midland Co's large grain and oilseed processing facility in Decatur, Illinois, walked off the job late on Thursday as contract negotiations with the agribusiness company stalled, Teamsters Local 916 said in a statement issued on Friday. Between 30 and 40...
Agriculture Online
Keep ‘foreign adversaries’ out of U.S. agriculture, say lawmakers
Bipartisan bills in the House and Senate, inspired by rising international tensions, would block China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea from buying U.S. farmland or agricultural companies, said sponsors on Thursday. “Food security is national security, and I am proud to stand up against our foreign adversaries as they attempt to exploit any potential vulnerability and assert control over our agriculture industry,” said Rep. Elise Stefanik, a member of the House Republican leadership.
