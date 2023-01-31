CHICAGO — State Rep. Kam Buckner said he will fire Police Supt. David Brown and beef up the office of gun violence prevention on Day One if he’s elected Chicago’s mayor. But Buckner, who is currently serving in the state legislature, would also spend part of that first week as mayor in Springfield. The state is scheduled to certify its budget just after the new Chicago mayor will be inaugurated.

