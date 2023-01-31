ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chalkbeat

If elected Chicago mayor, Paul Vallas wants schools open on nights and weekends

Paul Vallas is reaching back to his tenure as Chicago Public Schools CEO in his bid to become Chicago’s next mayor.The former district leader put out an education platform Thursday that promises to keep school buildings open on nights and weekends, put alternative high schools into empty or underenrolled buildings, and create more charter and magnet schools. He also said he would work to elect school board members in line with...
CHICAGO, IL
warricknews.com

Lawmakers reminded of dismal Gary school finances prior to state takeover

A legislative committee deciding whether to establish an appointed or elected school board in Gary when the state takeover ends, likely in the next year or so, was reminded Thursday why Indiana lawmakers in 2017 seized control of the school district in the first place. Justin McAdam, chairman of the...
GARY, IN
CHICAGO READER

The City Council’s “newbie caucus” prep for their first aldermanic race

Four times during her term, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has invited applications for aldermanic seats that opened due to a resignation. A committee interviewed them before she interviewed finalists and made the decision. She appointed four relative moderates, in terms of Chicago politics—two with family connections to the ward, three women of color, two Millennials, one gay man. They call themselves the Newbie Caucus.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Some Evanston residents oppose proposed renovation plans at Ryan Field

EVANSTON, Ill. — Community leaders in Evanston met with Northwestern University officials Thursday over the proposed renovations of Ryan Field. The nearly $1 billion project will be built with private dollars but needs the city’s approval. Supporters pointed to independent polling commissioned by the university showing nearly 2-to-1 support from residents, but opponents said they […]
EVANSTON, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago mayoral election candidates: Voter guide for city's highest office

CHICAGO - Nine candidates are squaring off in a contentious race to become Chicago's next mayor. Mayor Lori Lightfoot | Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia | Community activist Ja'Mal Green | Ald. Sophia King (4th) | Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas | Businessman Willie Wilson | Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th) | State Rep. Kam Buckner | Cook County Board Commissioner Brandon Johnson.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Kam Buckner Pledges To Fix The CTA’s Problems If He’s Elected Mayor — And He’s Anti-Dibs

CHICAGO — State Rep. Kam Buckner said he will fire Police Supt. David Brown and beef up the office of gun violence prevention on Day One if he’s elected Chicago’s mayor. But Buckner, who is currently serving in the state legislature, would also spend part of that first week as mayor in Springfield. The state is scheduled to certify its budget just after the new Chicago mayor will be inaugurated.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mayoral candidates trade heated remarks on crime, education, economy at forum

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At a primetime mayoral forum Tuesday night, Mayor Lori Lightfoot again touted her record on economic development, crime, and other issues – while the other candidates again took issue with her claims and took jabs at each other on various subjects.Mayor Lightfoot took part in the forum along with her eight opponents – community activist Ja'Mal Green, Ald. Sophia King (4th), state Rep. Kam Buckner (D-Chicago), businessman Willie Wilson, former Chicago Public Schools Chief Executive Officer Paul Vallas, U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia (D-Illinois), Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th), and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson (1st)The forum was...
CHICAGO, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Top Consumer Investigative Reporter Lisa Parker Leaving NBC 5 Chicago

Lisa Parker is not only a voice of caution to Chicago residents, but she’s also an inspiration to aspiring investigative reporters. However, she recently announced that she’s stepping back from an illustrious career spanning three decades. Yes, Lisa Parker is leaving NBC 5 in February 2023. Since the news, WMAQ viewers have been wondering what’s next for the veteran journalist and where she is going. Find out what Lisa Parker said about her retirement here.
CHICAGO, IL

