If elected Chicago mayor, Paul Vallas wants schools open on nights and weekends
Paul Vallas is reaching back to his tenure as Chicago Public Schools CEO in his bid to become Chicago’s next mayor.The former district leader put out an education platform Thursday that promises to keep school buildings open on nights and weekends, put alternative high schools into empty or underenrolled buildings, and create more charter and magnet schools. He also said he would work to elect school board members in line with...
ALD. PAT DOWELL, CHAIR OF CITY COUNCIL BUDGET COMMITTEE, ENDORSES COMMISSIONER BRANDON JOHNSON FOR MAYOR
CHICAGO – Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson today was endorsed for mayor of Chicago by 3rd Ward Alderman Pat Dowell. Ald. Dowell, chair of the Chicago City Council Budget Committee, is the sixth member of the Council to endorse Commissioner Johnson. “Alderman Dowell has been a steady, compassionate and...
Here Are the 9 Chicago Mayoral Candidates Who Will Appear on Your Ballot
With early voting already underway and Election Day just weeks away, voters are preparing to head to the polls to cast their ballots for one of nine Chicago mayoral candidates. The list is lengthy and the race is competitive, but for those looking for more on each of the candidates,...
All but 1 mayoral candidate responded to Better Government Association questionnaire
All of the Chicago mayoral candidates except one have returned election questionnaires to the Better Government Association, which asked hopefuls how they stood on a variety of good-government issues.
Lawmakers reminded of dismal Gary school finances prior to state takeover
A legislative committee deciding whether to establish an appointed or elected school board in Gary when the state takeover ends, likely in the next year or so, was reminded Thursday why Indiana lawmakers in 2017 seized control of the school district in the first place. Justin McAdam, chairman of the...
Argonne Laboratory names first Office of Community Engagement director
Robyn Wheeler Grange brings to the role 20-plus years of experience working within the Chicago regional community. Argonne created the Office of Community Engagement in 2022 to enhance its local, state, and regional community outreach and engagement efforts. The U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory announced that Robyn Wheeler...
The City Council’s “newbie caucus” prep for their first aldermanic race
Four times during her term, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has invited applications for aldermanic seats that opened due to a resignation. A committee interviewed them before she interviewed finalists and made the decision. She appointed four relative moderates, in terms of Chicago politics—two with family connections to the ward, three women of color, two Millennials, one gay man. They call themselves the Newbie Caucus.
Chicago mayoral election: Garcia blasts Vallas day after poll shows him lose frontrunner status
CHICAGO - For a second straight day, Congressman Chuy Garcia blasted a candidate who recently replaced him as a frontrunner in the race for Chicago mayor. Garcia and a large group of female allies pointed to Paul Vallas receiving contributions from some wealthy Republicans and accused Vallas of double-talking the issue of abortion rights.
Some Evanston residents oppose proposed renovation plans at Ryan Field
EVANSTON, Ill. — Community leaders in Evanston met with Northwestern University officials Thursday over the proposed renovations of Ryan Field. The nearly $1 billion project will be built with private dollars but needs the city’s approval. Supporters pointed to independent polling commissioned by the university showing nearly 2-to-1 support from residents, but opponents said they […]
Chicago mayoral election candidates: Voter guide for city's highest office
CHICAGO - Nine candidates are squaring off in a contentious race to become Chicago's next mayor. Mayor Lori Lightfoot | Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia | Community activist Ja'Mal Green | Ald. Sophia King (4th) | Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas | Businessman Willie Wilson | Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th) | State Rep. Kam Buckner | Cook County Board Commissioner Brandon Johnson.
Northwestern educator removed from College Board's AP course in African American studies
The dean of Northwestern’s school of communication is one of the scholars purged from the College Board’s Advanced Placement course in African American Studies.
Orland Township Democratic Organization to honor Former Secretary of State Jesse White on Feb. 23
Orland Township Democratic Organization to honor Former Secretary of State Jesse White on Feb. 23. Tickets and Ads available for the February 23rd event at Papa Joe’s Restaurant in Orland Park by visiting the Orland Township Democratic Organization website. The Orland Township Democratic Organization will honor former Illinois Secretary...
Kam Buckner Pledges To Fix The CTA’s Problems If He’s Elected Mayor — And He’s Anti-Dibs
CHICAGO — State Rep. Kam Buckner said he will fire Police Supt. David Brown and beef up the office of gun violence prevention on Day One if he’s elected Chicago’s mayor. But Buckner, who is currently serving in the state legislature, would also spend part of that first week as mayor in Springfield. The state is scheduled to certify its budget just after the new Chicago mayor will be inaugurated.
Mayoral candidates trade heated remarks on crime, education, economy at forum
CHICAGO (CBS) -- At a primetime mayoral forum Tuesday night, Mayor Lori Lightfoot again touted her record on economic development, crime, and other issues – while the other candidates again took issue with her claims and took jabs at each other on various subjects.Mayor Lightfoot took part in the forum along with her eight opponents – community activist Ja'Mal Green, Ald. Sophia King (4th), state Rep. Kam Buckner (D-Chicago), businessman Willie Wilson, former Chicago Public Schools Chief Executive Officer Paul Vallas, U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia (D-Illinois), Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th), and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson (1st)The forum was...
Activist spends night outside City Hall to draw attention to Chicago's homeless population
A Chicago activist spent last night sleeping outside City Hall in an effort to draw attention to the homeless population-many of whom do it every night.
Chicago Family Waits Years For $300K Retirement Community Refund. They're Not Alone
Getting older is getting complicated. The number of living options facing seniors nationwide are vast, with fees and contracts for those options oftentimes complex. One of the most popular business models for senior communities is known by four letters: CCRC, which stands for Continuing Care Retirement Community. CCRCs offer apartments...
Chicago snowplow naming contest winners announced by city
Chicago released the winners of its snow plow naming contest Friday.
Chicago mayor election 2023: Early voting off to slow start, with many voters still undecided
Between in-person voting and vote by mail, only 6,500 city residents have cast their ballots so far.
Top Consumer Investigative Reporter Lisa Parker Leaving NBC 5 Chicago
Lisa Parker is not only a voice of caution to Chicago residents, but she’s also an inspiration to aspiring investigative reporters. However, she recently announced that she’s stepping back from an illustrious career spanning three decades. Yes, Lisa Parker is leaving NBC 5 in February 2023. Since the news, WMAQ viewers have been wondering what’s next for the veteran journalist and where she is going. Find out what Lisa Parker said about her retirement here.
