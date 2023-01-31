Read full article on original website
Victoria Spartz passes on Senate run, to retire from Congress at end of term
Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) on Friday announced she will not run for Congress in 2024, retiring from the House and passing on a bid for Indiana’s open Senate seat. “It’s been my honor representing Hoosiers in the Indiana State Senate and U.S. Congress and I appreciate the strong support on the ground. 2024 will mark seven years of holding elected office and over a decade in Republican politics,” Spartz, 44, said in a statement.
McCarthy says he’s forming bipartisan group to write lawmaker code of conduct following Omar vote
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Thursday said he is tasking a bipartisan group of lawmakers with writing a code of conduct for House members, after representatives of both parties expressed concerns about removing members from congressional committees. His announcement came minutes after House Republicans voted to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar...
Huckabee Sanders to deliver Republican response to Biden’s State of the Union
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to deliver the Republican response to President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Thursday. McConnell and McCarthy in their statement lauded Sanders, who will give her remarks from...
House passes resolution denouncing socialism, vote splits Democrats
The House on Thursday approved a resolution denouncing socialism in a bipartisan vote that fractured the Democratic caucus. The resolution overwhelmingly cleared the chamber in a 328-86-14 vote. The majority of Democrats — 109 of them — voted with all Republicans for the resolution, while 86 voted against it and 14 voted “present.”
Trump splits with McCarthy on Babbitt’s death: ‘I totally disagree’
Former President Trump said Thursday that he “totally” disagrees with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on the death of Ashli Babbitt, a Jan. 6 rioter who was shot and killed by Capitol Police. After Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed on Tuesday that Babbitt had been murdered during the pro-Trump...
Democrats fill out select committees on Intel, China, COVID-19 and weaponization
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday filled out the final spots for the party’s committee roster in the new Congress, naming the members of the select committees on Intelligence, China, COVID-19 and the “weaponization” of government. Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.) secured the party’s top spot...
Jordan subpoenas Garland, Wray over school board memo
Editor’s note: Virgin Islands Del. Stacey Plaskett is the top Democrat on a Judiciary subcommittee established by the GOP to examine the “weaponization” of the federal government. The information was incorrect in an earlier version of this story. The House Judiciary Committee fired off its first subpoenas...
