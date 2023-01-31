ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSAV-TV

Victoria Spartz passes on Senate run, to retire from Congress at end of term

Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) on Friday announced she will not run for Congress in 2024, retiring from the House and passing on a bid for Indiana’s open Senate seat. “It’s been my honor representing Hoosiers in the Indiana State Senate and U.S. Congress and I appreciate the strong support on the ground. 2024 will mark seven years of holding elected office and over a decade in Republican politics,” Spartz, 44, said in a statement.
INDIANA STATE
WSAV-TV

Huckabee Sanders to deliver Republican response to Biden’s State of the Union

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to deliver the Republican response to President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Thursday. McConnell and McCarthy in their statement lauded Sanders, who will give her remarks from...
ARKANSAS STATE
WSAV-TV

House passes resolution denouncing socialism, vote splits Democrats

The House on Thursday approved a resolution denouncing socialism in a bipartisan vote that fractured the Democratic caucus. The resolution overwhelmingly cleared the chamber in a 328-86-14 vote. The majority of Democrats — 109 of them — voted with all Republicans for the resolution, while 86 voted against it and 14 voted “present.”
WSAV-TV

Jordan subpoenas Garland, Wray over school board memo

Editor’s note: Virgin Islands Del. Stacey Plaskett is the top Democrat on a Judiciary subcommittee established by the GOP to examine the “weaponization” of the federal government. The information was incorrect in an earlier version of this story. The House Judiciary Committee fired off its first subpoenas...

