Fans may want to pump the brakes regarding Tom Brady potentially signing a one-day contract so that he can officially retire with the New England Patriots. "A couple of weeks ago I asked — as it was being passed around — speculation, 'Will Brady come back to the Patriots?'" NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran explained during an appearance on the WEEI "Jones & Mego" program, as shared by Alex Reimer of Audacy. "I said, 'That wouldn’t happen, right?' I was told via text, that would not happen. He would never go back to the Patriots. Now, would he come back and sign a one-day contract? I would imagine the same thing holds true."

2 DAYS AGO