Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Dallas Mavericks Make a Bold Move, Acquiring Controversial Star Kyrie IrvingAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Kyrie Irving's Trade Request GrantedLarry E LambertDallas, TX
Gay Couple Denied Stay in Airbnb Because of SexualityBriana B.Dallas, TX
Keller's Drive-In Still Delivering After 73 YearsSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
Summit Salon Studios now open in Dallas' Medallion Shopping Center
Summit Salon Studios opened in Dallas' Medallion Shopping Center on Feb. 2. (Cecilia Lenzen/Community Impact) Summit Salon Studios opened its first Texas location at the Medallion Shopping Center on Feb. 2. The Colorado-based salon is located at 6464 E. Northwest Hwy., Ste. 127, Dallas. Summit offers salon spaces for cosmetologists looking to start a small personal business. 214-908-4828. www.summitsalonstudios.com.
Frisco eatery CraftWay Kitchen offers fine, yet casual, dining experience
Blue Cheese Chips ($11) feature smoked bacon, chives, blue cheese crumbles and dressing. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Mike Hutchinson said when he and co-owner Troy Cooper opened CraftWay Kitchen in Frisco, they brought decades of industry experience to the table. They originally met years ago when they both worked for Rockfish Seafood Grill.
YogaSix to bring fitness studio to Lewisville
YogaSix is expected to open in Lewisville this summer. (Courtesy YogaSix) YogaSix is scheduled to open in Lewisville this summer, according to the location’s tenant. The studio will be located at 2425 FM 544, Ste. 200. YogaSix offers six different class types, from hot and powerful to slow and mindful, according to its website. Each studio is locally owned and operated. YogaSix offers beginner classes and sculpt classes. 214-774-2528.
Traffic, safety main concerns at Frisco Universal theme park meeting
After rescheduling due to bad weather, Frisco residents and representatives gathered for a meet and greet to discuss the proposed Universal Kids Frisco theme park. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) While some people are excited about the new Universal theme park coming to Frisco, others continue to have concerns about safety and...
Art Wheel Studio in Plano uses European teaching methods focused on classical art
Natalie Kennemer works on a acrylic painting. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Liliana Nedzelska, a Ukrainian native, earned a master’s degree in teaching fine arts from the Kyiv Cultural Institute. She said in 2004, she started teaching art from her home in Keller to her two sons and some of their friends because of the far-reaching benefits garnered from this activity.
Cool Heads Salon for Men to offer hair styling, beard trimming at west Frisco location
Customers will be able to select from hair services such as a neck shave, a cleanup with clippers, hair consultations and more once the shop opens. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) Cool Heads Salon for Men barbershop is planning to open a new location in mid-2023 at 2115 W. University Drive, Ste....
Tycoon to offer fine-dining option to Flower Mound
Tycoon will open this spring in Flower Mound's Lakeside development. (Courtesy town of Flower Mound) Tycoon will open this spring in Flower Mound, though an exact open date was not available. The restaurant is projected to open this spring at 811 International Parkway in Lakeside. The restaurant will be a fine-dining experience with handcrafted cocktails and signature dishes. A phone number is not yet available.
Collin College to host guitar festival at Plano campus
The 10th annual Collin College Guitar Festival will offer free guitar classes. (Courtesy Fernand Vera) Collin College will host its 10th annual Collin College Guitar Festival at the Plano Campus on Feb. 10-11. According to a news release from the college, the festival will feature live performances and classes for...
La Parisienne French Bistro & Bar to serve cocktails, French delicacies at The Star in Frisco
The “Parisian-inspired bistro” plans to give the Frisco “authentic casual French food” the owner ate during visits to France, according to the restaurant’s website. (Courtesy La Parisienne) La Parisienne French Bistro is slated to open at 6740 Winning Drive, Ste. 1000, at The Star in...
Farm + Feed's 'eatertainment' concept offers Plano locals a social dining experience
Farm Feed's Hot Fish Sando is served on a Brioche bun with fries ($15.75). (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) While growing up in the 1980s and early 1990s, Max Seel said going to arcades made gaming a social experience. However, in the last 10 years, he has noticed gaming has become isolating.
Coco Beach bringing tiki-themed bar, restaurant to downtown Plano
Coco Beach will offer a tropical experience in historic downtown Plano. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Coco Beach is opening its first location in mid-February, according to owner Jacqulyn Hrna. The establishment is located at 1032 E. 15th St. in historic downtown Plano. Coco Beach will offer tropical drinks, seafood dishes, burgers and more. Hrna said she plans to have a grand opening in March. 214-299-9877.
Tri-Cities Neighborhood Summit planned for Flower Mound, Lewisville, Coppell
The city of Lewisville, along with Flower Mound and Coppell, will host a Regional Neighborhood Summit on Feb. 18. (Tim Glaze/Community Impact) Residents of Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell have been invited to attend a joint neighborhood gathering and meet different city officials. The event is in support of Lewisville's...
Plans approved for The Capital Grille in Southlake
Christie Schachter, from DCS Development in Addison, and Keith Moore, from Darden Restaurants, talk to the Southlake City Council during a Dec. 6 meeting where plans for The Capital Grille were approved. (Courtesy city of Southlake) The Capital Grille steakhouse has plans to open a location in Southlake. During a...
Birdcall serving all-natural chicken dishes just outside Plano
All orders placed at Birdcall are made-to-order and utilize all-natural ingredients. (Courtesy Birdcall) Birdcall held its grand opening Jan. 30, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. The Colorado-based chain is located at 3232 E. Hebron Parkway, Carrollton, and offers a variety of all-natural chicken dishes. Menu items include sandwiches, tenders, salads and shakes. Curbside pickup and catering options are available. 469-896-0050. www.eatbirdcall.com.
Frisco delays opening of new public library facility to March
The Frisco Public Library closed Dec. 9 and will reopen sometime in March at 8000 Dallas Parkway next to the Frisco Discovery Center. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) The opening of Frisco’s new public library has been delayed until March, according to a representative of the library. The $62 million project...
Pokemoto brings poke bowl option to Highland Village
Pokemoto opened in Highland Village. It is the first Texas location for the franchise. (Courtesy Pokemoto) Pokemoto opened in Highland Village on Jan. 12. The restaurant is located at 3090 Justin Road, Ste. 305. It is locally owned and operated by Lantana resident Sasha Gomez. This is the first Texas location for the franchise.
From horse-drawn wagons to the Telecom Corridor: Richardson celebrates 150th anniversary
This photo shows historic downtown and Greenville Avenue in 1949. (Courtesy city of Richardson) Richardson is planning a variety of city events over the first six months of 2023 in honor of its 150-year anniversary. According to city officials, Richardson was chartered on June 26, 1873, as a railroad community.
TD Ameritrade Regional Financial Center marks 5th anniversary in Southlake
TD Ameritrade marked its fifth year of being in Southlake in January. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) The TD Ameritrade Regional Financial Center officially marked five years in business in January. The campus is located at 3000 TD Ameritrade Lane in Southlake and opened in 2018. The Southlake campus was built with...
Easy Slider becomes third eatery to exit Harvest Hall in Grapevine in January
Easy Slider closed at Harvest Hall in Grapevine on Jan. 29. (Courtesy Easy Slider) Easy Slider’s last day at Harvest Hall was Jan. 29, the third closing of an eatery inside in a week's span in the food hall. Easy Slider offered certified Angus beef sliders, dessert, breads and...
Alexander’s Mex Cuisine serving authentic Mexican food and Tex-Mex to Plano
Alexander's Mex Cuisine serves a variety of authentic Mexican food as well as Tex-Mex. (Courtesy Alexander's Mex Cuisine) Alexander’s Mex Cuisine opened in Plano on Jan. 26 according to a spokesperson for the company. The new restaurant is located at 2237 W. 15th St. Alexander’s serves a combination of authentic Mexican food and Tex-Mex, and the menu features enchiladas, tacos, tortas, soups, salads, fajitas and more. 469-366-9400. www.alexandersmexcuisine.com.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0