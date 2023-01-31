YogaSix is expected to open in Lewisville this summer. (Courtesy YogaSix) YogaSix is scheduled to open in Lewisville this summer, according to the location’s tenant. The studio will be located at 2425 FM 544, Ste. 200. YogaSix offers six different class types, from hot and powerful to slow and mindful, according to its website. Each studio is locally owned and operated. YogaSix offers beginner classes and sculpt classes. 214-774-2528.

LEWISVILLE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO