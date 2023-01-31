ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit Salon Studios now open in Dallas' Medallion Shopping Center

Summit Salon Studios opened in Dallas' Medallion Shopping Center on Feb. 2. (Cecilia Lenzen/Community Impact) Summit Salon Studios opened its first Texas location at the Medallion Shopping Center on Feb. 2. The Colorado-based salon is located at 6464 E. Northwest Hwy., Ste. 127, Dallas. Summit offers salon spaces for cosmetologists looking to start a small personal business. 214-908-4828. www.summitsalonstudios.com.
DALLAS, TX
YogaSix to bring fitness studio to Lewisville

YogaSix is expected to open in Lewisville this summer. (Courtesy YogaSix) YogaSix is scheduled to open in Lewisville this summer, according to the location’s tenant. The studio will be located at 2425 FM 544, Ste. 200. YogaSix offers six different class types, from hot and powerful to slow and mindful, according to its website. Each studio is locally owned and operated. YogaSix offers beginner classes and sculpt classes. 214-774-2528.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Art Wheel Studio in Plano uses European teaching methods focused on classical art

Natalie Kennemer works on a acrylic painting. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Liliana Nedzelska, a Ukrainian native, earned a master’s degree in teaching fine arts from the Kyiv Cultural Institute. She said in 2004, she started teaching art from her home in Keller to her two sons and some of their friends because of the far-reaching benefits garnered from this activity.
PLANO, TX
Tycoon to offer fine-dining option to Flower Mound

Tycoon will open this spring in Flower Mound's Lakeside development. (Courtesy town of Flower Mound) Tycoon will open this spring in Flower Mound, though an exact open date was not available. The restaurant is projected to open this spring at 811 International Parkway in Lakeside. The restaurant will be a fine-dining experience with handcrafted cocktails and signature dishes. A phone number is not yet available.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Coco Beach bringing tiki-themed bar, restaurant to downtown Plano

Coco Beach will offer a tropical experience in historic downtown Plano. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Coco Beach is opening its first location in mid-February, according to owner Jacqulyn Hrna. The establishment is located at 1032 E. 15th St. in historic downtown Plano. Coco Beach will offer tropical drinks, seafood dishes, burgers and more. Hrna said she plans to have a grand opening in March. 214-299-9877.
PLANO, TX
Birdcall serving all-natural chicken dishes just outside Plano

All orders placed at Birdcall are made-to-order and utilize all-natural ingredients. (Courtesy Birdcall) Birdcall held its grand opening Jan. 30, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. The Colorado-based chain is located at 3232 E. Hebron Parkway, Carrollton, and offers a variety of all-natural chicken dishes. Menu items include sandwiches, tenders, salads and shakes. Curbside pickup and catering options are available. 469-896-0050. www.eatbirdcall.com.
PLANO, TX
Alexander’s Mex Cuisine serving authentic Mexican food and Tex-Mex to Plano

Alexander's Mex Cuisine serves a variety of authentic Mexican food as well as Tex-Mex. (Courtesy Alexander's Mex Cuisine) Alexander’s Mex Cuisine opened in Plano on Jan. 26 according to a spokesperson for the company. The new restaurant is located at 2237 W. 15th St. Alexander’s serves a combination of authentic Mexican food and Tex-Mex, and the menu features enchiladas, tacos, tortas, soups, salads, fajitas and more. 469-366-9400. www.alexandersmexcuisine.com.
PLANO, TX
