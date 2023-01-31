ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
NewsChannel 36

Sen. Gillibrand announces package for paid family and medical leave

Washington D.C., (WENY) -- U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand D-New York has been joined by politicians throughout Congress to propose funding for paid family leave for 2024. This February, the Family and Medical Leave Act will celebrate its 30-year anniversary, and Gillibrand is hoping to expand services for new parents and sick family members.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy