Read full article on original website
Related
NewsChannel 36
McCarthy, Biden Begin Talks on Debt Ceiling While Members Warn of Economic Crisis if U.S. Defaults
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Congress and the White House are facing a debt ceiling showdown. President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy met to begin discussions on this. Members are sounding the alarm about the economic implications if the US defaults on its debt. “I was very clear...
NewsChannel 36
House Oversight Hearing Focusing on Fraud, Misuse of COVID Relief Money
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Government officials and lawmakers said billions of COVID-19 relief dollars were lost to fraud, abuse and some say mismanagement. That was the focus of the House Oversight Committee’s first full hearing. “We owe it to the American people to get to the bottom of the greatest...
NewsChannel 36
Senator Gillibrand proposes dairy pricing changes, farmers say it's necessary
(WENY) -- There are nearly 3,500 dairy farmers in New York State alone. One farmer in Chemung County believes something should be done to change the way the government handles milk pricing. Dairy farmers are paid by the hundred weight; meaning for every 100 pounds of milk, a dairy farmer...
NewsChannel 36
Sen. Gillibrand announces package for paid family and medical leave
Washington D.C., (WENY) -- U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand D-New York has been joined by politicians throughout Congress to propose funding for paid family leave for 2024. This February, the Family and Medical Leave Act will celebrate its 30-year anniversary, and Gillibrand is hoping to expand services for new parents and sick family members.
Comments / 0