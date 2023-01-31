Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nikki Secondino: Arraignment for horrific, deadly attack on father and sister reveals new detailsLavinia ThompsonNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
NBA Superstar Refusing To PlayOnlyHomers
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Unvaccinated Migrant Kids Allowed Entry into NYC SchoolsAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
Suspect wanted for stabbing man outside McDonald’s near Times Square: cops
The NYPD is looking for this man who allegedly got into a fight near Times Square and stabbed his victim on Dec. 31 (NYPD) Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Police in Midtown are looking for the stabbing...
‘Ghost gun factory’ operator in Manhattan indicted on 69 firearms charges: DA Bragg
An alleged ghost gun maker accused of turning his East Village apartment into a small firearms factory was slapped with a 69-count indictment on weapons possession and other charges, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office announced Friday. Cliffie Thompson, 35, was indicted following his Jan. 16 arrest, after police conducted...
Manhattan apartment sales fall by 50%: Report
Big-city units moved at half their usual pace last month. According to new Douglas Elliman and Miller Samuel data, the Manhattan condo and co-op markets were sluggish in January, both down by roughly half from what they were that same month a year prior. Specifically, the report notes that 186 condo contracts were signed in January 2023, a 51.2% decrease from the 381 tallied in January 2022. Meanwhile, buyers inked contracts for 252 co-op units last month, down nearly 49% year-over-year from 492 the previous January.
New York State wants to ban ‘dangerous’ people in NYC subways
New York has been grappling with how to make the subways safer for everyone, after a seeming increase in headlines about pushings, assaults and other violent acts. Now, New York State is talking about making it possible for judges to ban people who have been convicted of assault or unlawful sexual conduct against passengers, customers or MTA employees. This new idea is part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s proposed New York State Budget and is argued within a memo that it is necessary to implement because it promotes safety and increased ridership in the MTA system.
Wild Card! Manhattanites split on Midtown East casino proposal
With a fierce bidding war on the horizon for a casino license in New York City — and with a new Midtown proposal on the line — Manhattanites say they’re split on one billionaire’s plan to construct a sprawling casino, towering Ferris Wheel, and more in the shadow of the United Nations.
These walking tours show the 'forbidden' parts of NYC you won’t find in a guidebook
On a typical tour of Manhattan, the big tourist attractions—Times Square, the Empire State Building, Central Park—get all the attention. But on these new walking tours by a local author, you’ll see fascinating historical sites that you won’t find in a typical guidebook. K. Krombie’s Purefinder...
Fashion designer Tanya Taylor launching first brick-and-mortar boutique in NYC
Just as we love it when a restaurant replaces a bank in a retail location, we love it when an actual store replaces a storefront office. Canadian fashion designer Tanya Taylor is launching her first brick-and-mortar boutique at 980 Madison Ave. in a space previously occupied by Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
