An investigation continues after the discovery of human remains in east Lyon County from over five years ago. The skull was found in late April 2017 in the 2000 block of Road 145, near the Neosho River and less than a mile west of Neosho Rapids after rainfall shortly before the discovery. Besides the skull, authorities found a black trash bag about 20 feet north of the skull. Other unspecified human remains were inside, but animals had torn into the bag to get to the remains despite the body being wrapped in a fitted bed sheet and comforter.

LYON COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO