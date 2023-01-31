Read full article on original website
WMBF
3 displaced after space heater causes house fire in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people are displaced after a space heater caused a fire in Florence Friday morning. The City of Florence Fire Marshal Chris Johnson said crews were called to the blaze at 1305 Elmore at 10 a.m. Johnson said the fire was under control in about 10...
1 person taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Surfside Beach area, authorities say
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Lanes of traffic are being blocked in the area of Glenns Bay Road and Chandler Drive in the Surfside Beach area after a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon, Horry County Fire Rescue announced in a Facebook post. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at about 1:05 p.m., according to the post. […]
WMBF
Search for Florence County carjacking suspect suspended, officials say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities spent Friday night searching for a man accused of carjacking in the Timmonsville area. Florence County Emergency Management said deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and K-9 units are searching the area of 2215 Cale Yarborough Highway. The suspect was described as a...
wpde.com
Fire causes Lumberton restaurant to be demolished
LUMBERTON, S.C. (WPDE) — The former Village Station Restaurant on Roberts Avenue is being demolished due to a fire that caused damage to the building last August. Some community members say the old gas station next to the eatery is being torn down as well. NEW: Past meets the...
WIS-TV
One killed after collision on Clarendon Co. highway
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Troopers are investigating a Clarendon County collision where the driver of a pickup truck died after the crash. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 3, a 2010 Ford pickup truck was traveling south on I-95 near the 133-mile marker when one of the pickup truck’s tires blew out said troopers.
wfxb.com
Shooting Led To A Vehicle Crashing Into A Tree
An investigation has been opened into a shooting incident that resulted in a vehicle crash in Dillon County. On Thursday, someone shot at a home from a car which instigated someone inside the home to respond back with gunfire. As gunshots were returned, the vehicle crashed into a tree and injured a man who occupied the car.
wpde.com
Another arrest made in deadly 2022 Florence hit-and-run
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Another arrest was made in a 2022 hit-and-run that took the life of Kentrey Levar White-Long, according to the Florence Police Dept. On Friday, police, along with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Devin Rashad Burgess on outstanding warrants.
3 hospitalized after reported ammonia leak at Sumter meat processing plant
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County emergency officials say three of 12 people who were reportedly exposed to an ammonia leak at a South Carolina meat processing plant have been taken to an area hospital for treatment. According to a spokesperson for Sumter Fire, crews were called to the...
wpde.com
Little River neighbors pack planning meeting to oppose home lots turn into LRMC parking
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Roughly 50 neighbors took their seats Thursday evening with a green awareness ribbon on their lapels. It's a sign of solidarity for a cause that's grown quite large within a subdivision along Highway 17 in Little River wedged between a golf course and a county memorial garden.
911 calls reveal details after stolen ambulance ‘jumped a ditch’ along Highway 501 in December
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple people called 911 in December to report seeing an ambulance that had been reported stolen jump over a ditch and crash in a field near Burning Ridge Road along Highway 501, according to Horry County 911 recordings obtained by News13 through a Freedom on Information Act request. “A guy wrecked […]
live5news.com
Sewage issues force some Andrews businesses to close
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The community of Andrews is looking for answers after the state health department shut down three local businesses due to sewage issues. Andrews Mayor Frank McClary and other elected officials held a town hall Thursday night to answer residents’ questions. Around 100 people gathered...
Deputies make 3rd arrest in hit-and-run death of man found miles from Florence crash
Florence County officers make another arrest in deadly September hit-and-run FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –Florence County deputies made another arrest Friday in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in September in which the victim was found several miles away from the scene of a crash, according to a news release. Officers arrested Devin Rashad Burgess, 31, […]
Police flock to Lumberton for radar training
LUMBERTON — Commuters on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive saw a significant police presence on Wednesday and will see more on Thursday, all
WMBF
‘Multiple patients will be airlifted’ after multi-vehicle crash with entrapment in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Several people will be airlifted to the hospital with injuries after an accident with entrapment in Georgetown on Wednesday afternoon. Georgetown County police and emergency crews were sent to South Island Road and S Fraser Street at about 12:20 p.m. Georgetown County Fire Department Assistant Fire...
WMBF
Horry County police searching for person of interest in fireworks store robbery
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for help to locate a person believed to be connected to the robbery of a fireworks store last year. The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened on July 11, 2022, at Willard’s Fireworks on Highway 9 in the Longs area.
WMBF
‘It’s not safe at all’: Neighbors look for answers while abandoned home deemed unsafe still stands
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A small neighborhood in Horry County is calling on officials to tear down an abandoned home deemed unsafe after nearly three years of asking for help. When James Baber sits on his porch and looks to his right, he sees his quaint neighborhood; however, to...
Nearly 2 dozen drivers lacked valid driver’s licenses at Horry County traffic checkpoint, authorities say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly two dozen people were caught driving without a valid license in Horry County during a recent three-hour-long traffic-safety checkpoint, according to the 15th Circuit Law Enforcement Network. Authorities conducted the checkpoint between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Jan. 27 on Myrtle Ridge Drive between Highway 501 and Highway 544. […]
WMBF
LOOK: Object believed to be Chinese balloon spotted in Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A mysterious object believed to be a balloon from China was seen in the WMBF News viewing area on Saturday. WMBF News viewers sent photos of the object spotted across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, including areas of Myrtle Beach, Conway, Aynor and into Florence County.
School bus with 11 students on board hit by truck on Highway 90; no injuries reported
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A school bus with 11 students on board was rear-ended by a truck Thursday morning on Highway 90, according to Lisa Bourcier, an Horry County Schools spokesperson. The crash happened along Highway 90 near International Drive, Bourcier said. No injuries were reported. The crash happened at about 6:40 a.m., according […]
WMBF
Police: Minors arrested after being caught with fake IDs, alcohol at CCU-area bar
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A number of minors with fake IDs were arrested last weekend after police say a bar near Coastal Carolina University served them alcohol. According to a police report obtained by WMBF News, officers with the Conway Police Department and agents with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division performed a compliance check at 702 Highway 544 on Jan. 28. An online search matches the address to the Crooked Floor Tavern.
