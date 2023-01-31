ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WMBF

3 displaced after space heater causes house fire in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people are displaced after a space heater caused a fire in Florence Friday morning. The City of Florence Fire Marshal Chris Johnson said crews were called to the blaze at 1305 Elmore at 10 a.m. Johnson said the fire was under control in about 10...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Fire causes Lumberton restaurant to be demolished

LUMBERTON, S.C. (WPDE) — The former Village Station Restaurant on Roberts Avenue is being demolished due to a fire that caused damage to the building last August. Some community members say the old gas station next to the eatery is being torn down as well. NEW: Past meets the...
LUMBERTON, NC
WIS-TV

One killed after collision on Clarendon Co. highway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Troopers are investigating a Clarendon County collision where the driver of a pickup truck died after the crash. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 3, a 2010 Ford pickup truck was traveling south on I-95 near the 133-mile marker when one of the pickup truck’s tires blew out said troopers.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Shooting Led To A Vehicle Crashing Into A Tree

An investigation has been opened into a shooting incident that resulted in a vehicle crash in Dillon County. On Thursday, someone shot at a home from a car which instigated someone inside the home to respond back with gunfire. As gunshots were returned, the vehicle crashed into a tree and injured a man who occupied the car.
DILLON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Another arrest made in deadly 2022 Florence hit-and-run

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Another arrest was made in a 2022 hit-and-run that took the life of Kentrey Levar White-Long, according to the Florence Police Dept. On Friday, police, along with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Devin Rashad Burgess on outstanding warrants.
FLORENCE, SC
live5news.com

Sewage issues force some Andrews businesses to close

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The community of Andrews is looking for answers after the state health department shut down three local businesses due to sewage issues. Andrews Mayor Frank McClary and other elected officials held a town hall Thursday night to answer residents’ questions. Around 100 people gathered...
ANDREWS, SC
WBTW News13

Deputies make 3rd arrest in hit-and-run death of man found miles from Florence crash

Florence County officers make another arrest in deadly September hit-and-run FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –Florence County deputies made another arrest Friday in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in September in which the victim was found several miles away from the scene of a crash, according to a news release. Officers arrested Devin Rashad Burgess, 31, […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Nearly 2 dozen drivers lacked valid driver’s licenses at Horry County traffic checkpoint, authorities say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly two dozen people were caught driving without a valid license in Horry County during a recent three-hour-long traffic-safety checkpoint, according to the 15th Circuit Law Enforcement Network. Authorities conducted the checkpoint between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Jan. 27 on Myrtle Ridge Drive between Highway 501 and Highway 544. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Police: Minors arrested after being caught with fake IDs, alcohol at CCU-area bar

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A number of minors with fake IDs were arrested last weekend after police say a bar near Coastal Carolina University served them alcohol. According to a police report obtained by WMBF News, officers with the Conway Police Department and agents with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division performed a compliance check at 702 Highway 544 on Jan. 28. An online search matches the address to the Crooked Floor Tavern.
CONWAY, SC

