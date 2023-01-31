Read full article on original website
Walker rallies No. 3 Houston past Wichita State, 70-61
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jarace Walker had 15 points, including the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4:27 left, and No. 3 Houston rallied to beat Wichita State 70-61 on Thursday night. Marcus Sasser also scored 15 for the Cougars (21-2, 9-1 American Athletic Conference), who trailed by six midway through the...
Thursday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are playing in the Super Bowl largely because they refused to give up on anyone, including players that few but their most-passionate fans know about. That includes Skyy Moore, their fumble-prone rookie punt returner, whose return last Sunday night set up the winning field goal in the AFC title game. It includes the young Chiefs defensive backs, who picked off Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow twice in the game. And it most certainly includes Harrison Butker, who shrugged off the most inaccurate season of his career to drill the eventual winning field goal against Cincinnati.
CAMPBELL: K-State weed management schools coming up
A series of weed management schools will take place in northwest and north central Kansas and are hosted by local K-State Research & Extension county and district offices. February 15th Sharon Springs – 9:00 a.m. to Noon (MTN time zone) Community activity building. February 15th Atwood – 4:30 p.m....
