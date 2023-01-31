ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos found talent at last year's Senior Bowl

The Denver Broncos are back in Mobile, Alabama this week to scout prospects for the 2023 NFL draft at the Senior Bowl. We’ve put together a list of five players the Broncos should be closely watching during Saturday’s game. It’s not an exaggeration to say Denver will likely end up drafting or signing at least one player from the 2023 Senior Bowl.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Pair of Senior Bowl Standouts Fit Commanders NFL Draft Needs

MOBILE, Ala. -- The Senior Bowl represents the first major event of the NFL Draft season for teams like the Washington Commanders. While this is the first close-up look many are getting and young men the Commanders may make NFL professionals in April, the teams are well into their studies, and starting to widdle down to what will become their final big board.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants sent a large contingent to Senior Bowl

There has been no break for the New York Giants since their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round of the NFC Playoffs. General manager Joe Schoen held exit meetings, while several of the team’s coordinators and assistants have been interviewing for other jobs. Then, collectively, the group headed down to Mobile, Alabama to take in Senior Bowl week.
MOBILE, AL
Yardbarker

Jayden Reed’s NFL draft stock skyrocketing at Reese’s Senior Bowl

If you’re looking for a player to buy major stock in during the NFL draft process, you won’t have to look far. It’s Jayden Reed. Jayden Reed is having himself one heck of a week. Receiving a Reese’s Senior Bowl invite following a somewhat disappointing 2022 season,...

