Orange County Project Could Go Forward Under ‘Builder’s Remedy’

With local zoning laws suspended for cities that haven’t had their housing plans approved by the state of California, home builders are beginning to file applications for projects under the “builder’s remedy,” a 1990 law that lets developers bypass city council review and skirt local zoning laws if 20 percent of units in a proposed project are available to low-income renters. Jeff Collins reports on one project for the Orange County Register.
Laguna Hills Mall | Shopping mall in California

Laguna Hills Mall was a shopping mall in Laguna Hills, California, in southern Orange County that is being redeveloped by the owners as Five Lagunas. The enclosed mall closed on December 31, 2018, and will be demolished. The exterior stores remain open. New retail, a movie theater, apartments, and a...
Tustin restaurant takes dining into the future with robot servers

A Tustin-based Korean restaurant has taken dining into the future, "employing" a pair of robotic servers to deliver food to guests. I Can Barbecue opened up just six months ago, but owner John Ozbek decided to take service a step farther mid-December, when he began utilizing Fatima and Elizabeth — robot servers who have quickly become his most reliable staff members. "The robot doesn't get sick," Ozbek said. "They're always here. They never say I'm tired."While you're left to do most of the cooking yourself at Korean barbecue, the robots take care of most of the other elements of service, dropping of...
New homeless center opening in Garden Grove to serve Central O.C.

Supervisor Andrew Do supports the development of a homeless navigation center in Garden Grove, which has partnered with Westminster, Fountain Valley, and the County of Orange to open a multi-million-dollar center for the homeless. This center will serve families and residents in need of emergency shelter and provide supportive services with mental health, education, and employment assistance.
Researchers question the Inland Empire's booming job market

Visit Ontario and you'll find plenty of warehouses. According to business columnist Jonathan Lansner, industrial parks have been big drivers in the Inland Empire's — which consists of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties — booming job market. "They've added about 100,000 jobs since 2019," said Lansner, who writes for the Southern California News Group. "About two-thirds of them have been in warehouses and transportation."According to Lansner's analysis, transportation and warehouse staffing was up 42% since December 2019, making the Inland Empire No. 1 in the nation. The region had more than 231,000 logistics jobs in December, almost 48% of the Inland Empire's overall...
Recent storms are filling up LA area reservoirs, but not just with water

After the recent storms, LA reservoirs in the San Gabriel Mountains are filling up, but not just with water — millions of cubic feet of mud and wilderness debris, too. The roughly century-old water infrastructure system was designed to handle a large influx of stormwater and other unwanted additions, but climate change is forcing LA County to adapt.
Local businesses abuzz about e-bike incentives proposed by California

Electric bikes — or e-bikes as they’re known — are more popular than ever. Kids use them to get to and from school, surfers ride them to their favorite spot, and many people view them as an alternative to cars. The electric battery assists your pedaling, especially on hills. They can reach speeds of almost 30 miles per hour and the batteries can be charged thousands of times before they need to be replaced.
Manhattan West Real Estate Buys 59,754 SQFT Industrial Park for $16.5MM in Fountain Valley

Los Angeles – Manhattan West Real Estate, a division of Manhattan West, a Los Angeles-based global strategic investment firm offering an integrated platform of investments and services, announced today the $16.5 million acquisition of Talbert-Mount Washington Industrial Park, a two-building multi-tenant industrial asset totaling 59,754 square feet (sf) in Fountain Valley, CA. The property is situated on 2.9 acres and includes 18071 MT Washington Street, a 28,754-sf building, and 11190-11240 Talbert Avenue, a 31,000-sf building.
What Are the Exact Plans for Orange County’s Next Mental Health Campus?

Orange County leaders have committed large sums of taxpayer resources to a proposed mental health and wellness campus run by a nonprofit group. The proposed Be Well campus in Irvine – and the first one that opened in Orange two years ago – come as people in OC and across California face major shortages in being able to access services for mental crises and substance treatment.
