Unique 'Glass Block House' For Sale In California
The garage can comfortably fit 30 cars.
PLANetizen
Orange County Project Could Go Forward Under ‘Builder’s Remedy’
With local zoning laws suspended for cities that haven’t had their housing plans approved by the state of California, home builders are beginning to file applications for projects under the “builder’s remedy,” a 1990 law that lets developers bypass city council review and skirt local zoning laws if 20 percent of units in a proposed project are available to low-income renters. Jeff Collins reports on one project for the Orange County Register.
tourcounsel.com
Laguna Hills Mall | Shopping mall in California
Laguna Hills Mall was a shopping mall in Laguna Hills, California, in southern Orange County that is being redeveloped by the owners as Five Lagunas. The enclosed mall closed on December 31, 2018, and will be demolished. The exterior stores remain open. New retail, a movie theater, apartments, and a...
Tustin restaurant takes dining into the future with robot servers
A Tustin-based Korean restaurant has taken dining into the future, "employing" a pair of robotic servers to deliver food to guests. I Can Barbecue opened up just six months ago, but owner John Ozbek decided to take service a step farther mid-December, when he began utilizing Fatima and Elizabeth — robot servers who have quickly become his most reliable staff members. "The robot doesn't get sick," Ozbek said. "They're always here. They never say I'm tired."While you're left to do most of the cooking yourself at Korean barbecue, the robots take care of most of the other elements of service, dropping of...
On the Market: Sustainable Living
This LEED Platinum home is located in Corona del Mar. The post On the Market: Sustainable Living appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
newsantaana.com
New homeless center opening in Garden Grove to serve Central O.C.
Supervisor Andrew Do supports the development of a homeless navigation center in Garden Grove, which has partnered with Westminster, Fountain Valley, and the County of Orange to open a multi-million-dollar center for the homeless. This center will serve families and residents in need of emergency shelter and provide supportive services with mental health, education, and employment assistance.
Researchers question the Inland Empire's booming job market
Visit Ontario and you'll find plenty of warehouses. According to business columnist Jonathan Lansner, industrial parks have been big drivers in the Inland Empire's — which consists of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties — booming job market. "They've added about 100,000 jobs since 2019," said Lansner, who writes for the Southern California News Group. "About two-thirds of them have been in warehouses and transportation."According to Lansner's analysis, transportation and warehouse staffing was up 42% since December 2019, making the Inland Empire No. 1 in the nation. The region had more than 231,000 logistics jobs in December, almost 48% of the Inland Empire's overall...
thecapistranodispatch.com
Marie Callender’s Building on Del Obispo Street Gets Demolished
After staying in place on Del Obispo Street since 1980, the Marie Callender’s location in San Juan Capistrano is no more. The building was recently demolished, and a new In-N-Out Burger location will replace it. The area is currently fenced off, with only rubble remaining on the grounds. Property...
This San Diego beach town made Forbes’ ‘Best Places to Travel in 2023’ list
A North County beach town has earned some bragging rights as the only city in California to make Forbes Advisor Magazine’s “Best Places to Travel in 2023" list.
Don’t hold the guac: California’s avocado industry poised to take advantage of winter’s historic rains
A series of atmospheric river events that began in late 2022 and continued into 2023 dropped historic rainfall over the Golden State, which is considered beneficial for harvesters.
Southern California museums offering free general admission on Sunday
More than 30 museums in Southern California will offer free general admission on Feb. 5. The initiative is a part of the SoCal Museum organization’s “Museums Free For All” event. The free general admission does not cover parking fees or specially ticketed exhibits, SoCal Museums said in a news release. The event will also take […]
Newest California Costco Store To Look 'Very Different' From The Rest
'It's certainly fascinating and something that people are going to be watching.'
Five SoCal cities make list of safest cities in America
Five Southern California cities ranked high on MoneyGeek’s list of the safest cities in America. West Covina took the number three spot, Jurupa Valley taking the ninth spot, Rancho Cucamonga at 13 and Glendale at 14.
kcrw.com
Recent storms are filling up LA area reservoirs, but not just with water
After the recent storms, LA reservoirs in the San Gabriel Mountains are filling up, but not just with water — millions of cubic feet of mud and wilderness debris, too. The roughly century-old water infrastructure system was designed to handle a large influx of stormwater and other unwanted additions, but climate change is forcing LA County to adapt.
KPBS
Local businesses abuzz about e-bike incentives proposed by California
Electric bikes — or e-bikes as they’re known — are more popular than ever. Kids use them to get to and from school, surfers ride them to their favorite spot, and many people view them as an alternative to cars. The electric battery assists your pedaling, especially on hills. They can reach speeds of almost 30 miles per hour and the batteries can be charged thousands of times before they need to be replaced.
theregistrysocal.com
Manhattan West Real Estate Buys 59,754 SQFT Industrial Park for $16.5MM in Fountain Valley
Los Angeles – Manhattan West Real Estate, a division of Manhattan West, a Los Angeles-based global strategic investment firm offering an integrated platform of investments and services, announced today the $16.5 million acquisition of Talbert-Mount Washington Industrial Park, a two-building multi-tenant industrial asset totaling 59,754 square feet (sf) in Fountain Valley, CA. The property is situated on 2.9 acres and includes 18071 MT Washington Street, a 28,754-sf building, and 11190-11240 Talbert Avenue, a 31,000-sf building.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 6 more stores in SoCal
Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing six stores in Southern California and nearly 90 more across the country.
What Are the Exact Plans for Orange County’s Next Mental Health Campus?
Orange County leaders have committed large sums of taxpayer resources to a proposed mental health and wellness campus run by a nonprofit group. The proposed Be Well campus in Irvine – and the first one that opened in Orange two years ago – come as people in OC and across California face major shortages in being able to access services for mental crises and substance treatment.
NBC Los Angeles
Photos: Jennifer Lopez Puts $42.5 Million Mansion Up For Sale in Los Angeles Neighborhood
Jennifer López has put her mansion in Bel-Air, an exclusive neighborhood of Los Angeles, up for sale this Wednesday. The property is located in the 1492 block of Stone Canyon Road, on a 7.86-acre lot, and was designed by architect Samuel Marx. The mansion offers "a unique lifestyle impossible...
spectrumnews1.com
Disney to Disney: Breeze Airways offers fare discounts ahead of its debut at John Wayne Airport
SANTA ANA, Calif. — What better way to introduce yourself than a fare sale?. As Breeze Airways begins service at John Wayne Airport this month, the domestic low-fare airline looks to lure familiar and new local customers with discounted rates from its new destination in Santa Ana to its hubs in Orlando or Provo, Utah.
